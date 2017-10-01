₦airaland Forum

Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA—The Attorney

General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, disclosed that some high profile cases could not be heard at the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists at the Kainji detention facility due to absence of relevant witnesses.

He said some of such cases were, therefore, transferred to the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for the trial to continue in January 2018.

The AGF, in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Salihu Isah, further disclosed that 468 detained Boko Haram suspects were discharged for want of evidence.

Quoting from an official interim report from the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF, Mr. Muhammad Umar Etsu, dated October 13, the AGF said some of the defendants were discovered to be standing trial before the Federal High Court, Bauchi Division, adding that some of the cases had reached concluding stages.

The report read:  “It was discovered that some contentious high profile cases could not proceed due to the absent of relevant witnesses in respect thereof, and such cases were consequently adjourned to January, 2018 for trial in Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

“Twenty-eight suspects remanded to be tried in Abuja and Minna Federal High Courts in January 2018, 149 cases were heard by their lordships in the four dedicated courts, 34 cases were struck out for want of evidence and three cases transferred to Bauchi Federal High Court.”

“It may interest you to note that during the proceedings, some of the defendants were discovered to be standing trial before Federal High Court, Bauchi Division of which some cases have reached concluding stage. In respect of this, the court made an order of transfer of these defendants to Bauchi for the conclusion of their trials. Details of these cases shall also be forwarded in my final report”.

Etsu told the AGF that among the case files received by the Justice Ministry, investigation did not disclose any prima facie case against the suspects, but that arising from this, an application was consequently made to the court so as for it to order their discharge and release from custody in the interest of justice.

“The 468 suspects are to be discharged for lack of evidence and be engaged in the Federal Government De-radicalisation Programme through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) out of the total 1669 that are in Kainji detention facility.

“I wish to forward an interim report with regards to the trial of Boko Haram suspects in Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State.

About 1669 suspects are in Kainji detention facility out of which investigation was concluded in respect of about 450 suspects. Consequently, charges were preferred against about 116 suspects while no prima facie case was made out against about 334 referring others for further investigations by the Joint Investigation Team.

“The trial commenced with a remand proceedings whereby all the 1669 suspects were formally remanded by the order of the court granted by My Lord Honourable Justice Binta Nyako of Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Military Cantonment”, the interim report further stated.

“Of the total number of cases tried, over 45 convictions were secured and various terms of imprisonments were imposed by the court depending on the gravity of the offence committed, with the DPPF assuring that, “I shall forward the comprehensive list together with the (Certified True Copy) CTC of the records of proceedings and judgements in respect of each case in due course”, the AGF’s statement read.


Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/absence-witnesses-stalls-trial-boko-haram-suspects-agf/

Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by KardinalZik(m): 3:07pm
LAME EXCUSE!

"An attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North".

Thus, Boko Haram is synonymous with the North. Since the northerners occupy the helm of affairs in the nation, it is impossible to try and prosecute Boko Haramites.

Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Blue3k(m): 3:10pm
They rushed these cases and lost vast majority of them. With this level of incompetence you would think they killed case themselves. Anyway if they were discharged for lack of evidence why do the need deradicalization?
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by ncine: 6:08pm
which witnesss again
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by akincay: 6:08pm
Hmmm...them don blow anoda one
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:08pm
angry
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Byko899(m): 6:08pm
But they where willing to provide masked witness against some people in this country we called one Nigeria. Very bad .for laptops,phones and phone accessories at the lowest price,check my signature
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by BigSarah(f): 6:08pm
Nijeriya, No Boko Haram Witness What's the difference Between The AGF the Presiden cy
And Boko Haram

Can I testify against myself? Mbanu highly impossicant..
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by asawanathegreat(m): 6:10pm
Those murderers don't need witness at all jux sentence them to death without an option of fine

Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:10pm
Even Tinunbu doesnt want to be associated with this shameful government anymore

Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Leetunechi: 6:10pm
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by adisabarber(m): 6:10pm
Lobatan grin
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Paperwhite(m): 6:10pm
Who is fooling who in Nigeria? Another strategy to delay until the trial tail down,fade out and the suspects released.What kind of poo government is this for God's sake.Meanwhile NK own went on today despite that the army failed to account for his whereabouts. undecided
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by lelvin(m): 6:11pm
Hehe
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by NoFavors: 6:11pm
Who are they deceiving?
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Ibrahim9090: 6:11pm
Hausa Fulani
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Abbeyme: 6:11pm
Tired of judiciary
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by KingEbukasBlo: 6:12pm
Fulani
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Ochasky23(m): 6:12pm
See them with lame excuses. But if it is to proscribe ipob as terrorist now, they will have 5G networks.
Mtchewww
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by santopelele(m): 6:12pm
Mumu govt,buhari is boko haram quote me and become almajiri
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by romoruyi(m): 6:12pm
Hmmm
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Eke40seven(m): 6:14pm
Can someone please explain this to me?

“The 468 suspects are to be discharged for lack of evidence and be engaged in the Federal Government De-radicalisation Programme"

These people were discharged because nothing was found against them, however, they were still passed through a "DE-RADICALISATION programme".

Can someone please help me with the, "I'm not understanding" meme?
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by xynerise(m): 6:14pm
Smh
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Paperwhite(m): 6:15pm
santopelele:
Mumu govt,buhari is boko haram
quote me and become almajiri
cheesy cheesy grin
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by TheRealestGuy(m): 6:16pm
While I understand that the NA characteristically would arrest hundreds of innocent suspects, some questions still arise from this:

Why do they need de-radicalisation if they're totally innocent?

In what circumstances where they caught and detained in the first place?

How many more of such suspects do we have and how do we then determine who is innocent or guilty seeing that most of them will not have any evidence or witnesses against them?


All Nigerian forces are highly unprofessional and I'll trained.

It's a sorry country where you can be callously killed and no one will bat an eyelid.

I've got to do better for my kids, they will have other nationalities and will only be Nigerians by bloodline.
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by santopelele(m): 6:19pm
Paperwhite:
cheesy cheesy grin
BRO,ARE YOU ALMA BEGGER?
Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by bukynkwuenu: 6:21pm
q

