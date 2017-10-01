₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,111 members, 3,858,636 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 06:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF (527 Views)
|Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Blue3k(m): 2:48pm
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA—The Attorney
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/absence-witnesses-stalls-trial-boko-haram-suspects-agf/
Front Page: lalasticlala
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by KardinalZik(m): 3:07pm
LAME EXCUSE!
"An attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North".
Thus, Boko Haram is synonymous with the North. Since the northerners occupy the helm of affairs in the nation, it is impossible to try and prosecute Boko Haramites.
1 Like
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Blue3k(m): 3:10pm
They rushed these cases and lost vast majority of them. With this level of incompetence you would think they killed case themselves. Anyway if they were discharged for lack of evidence why do the need deradicalization?
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by ncine: 6:08pm
which witnesss again
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by akincay: 6:08pm
Hmmm...them don blow anoda one
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Byko899(m): 6:08pm
But they where willing to provide masked witness against some people in this country we called one Nigeria. Very bad .for laptops,phones and phone accessories at the lowest price,check my signature
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by BigSarah(f): 6:08pm
Nijeriya, No Boko Haram Witness What's the difference Between The AGF the Presiden cy
And Boko Haram
Can I testify against myself? Mbanu highly impossicant..
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by asawanathegreat(m): 6:10pm
Those murderers don't need witness at all jux sentence them to death without an option of fine
1 Like
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:10pm
Even Tinunbu doesnt want to be associated with this shameful government anymore
1 Like
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Leetunechi: 6:10pm
My ex girlfriend works in a pharmacy .. Each time i want to change her moods, i go there to buy condoms...
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by adisabarber(m): 6:10pm
Lobatan
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Paperwhite(m): 6:10pm
Who is fooling who in Nigeria? Another strategy to delay until the trial tail down,fade out and the suspects released.What kind of poo government is this for God's sake.Meanwhile NK own went on today despite that the army failed to account for his whereabouts.
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by lelvin(m): 6:11pm
Hehe
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by NoFavors: 6:11pm
Who are they deceiving?
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Ibrahim9090: 6:11pm
Hausa Fulani
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Abbeyme: 6:11pm
Tired of judiciary
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by KingEbukasBlo: 6:12pm
Fulani
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Ochasky23(m): 6:12pm
See them with lame excuses. But if it is to proscribe ipob as terrorist now, they will have 5G networks.
Mtchewww
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by santopelele(m): 6:12pm
Mumu govt,buhari is boko haram quote me and become almajiri
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by romoruyi(m): 6:12pm
Hmmm
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Eke40seven(m): 6:14pm
Can someone please explain this to me?
“The 468 suspects are to be discharged for lack of evidence and be engaged in the Federal Government De-radicalisation Programme"
These people were discharged because nothing was found against them, however, they were still passed through a "DE-RADICALISATION programme".
Can someone please help me with the, "I'm not understanding" meme?
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by xynerise(m): 6:14pm
Smh
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by Paperwhite(m): 6:15pm
santopelele:
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by TheRealestGuy(m): 6:16pm
While I understand that the NA characteristically would arrest hundreds of innocent suspects, some questions still arise from this:
Why do they need de-radicalisation if they're totally innocent?
In what circumstances where they caught and detained in the first place?
How many more of such suspects do we have and how do we then determine who is innocent or guilty seeing that most of them will not have any evidence or witnesses against them?
All Nigerian forces are highly unprofessional and I'll trained.
It's a sorry country where you can be callously killed and no one will bat an eyelid.
I've got to do better for my kids, they will have other nationalities and will only be Nigerians by bloodline.
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by santopelele(m): 6:19pm
Paperwhite:BRO,ARE YOU ALMA BEGGER?
|Re: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Boko Haram Suspects —AGF by bukynkwuenu: 6:21pm
q
(0) (Reply)
Court Says Ribadu Can Sue Police / Yar'adua: Kidnapped, Hiding, Dead, Playing Pranks, Or? / Nass
Viewing this topic: linaluv, elmisti(m), santopelele(m), Ajicold(f), gbadexy(m), dignity33, mebad(m), phil6262(m), guru03(m), bukynkwuenu, 9too1, Byko899(m), eventsms(m), jiggalo(m), Foodforthought(m), Blue3k(m), kamilat03, Ra88, timothy2396(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9