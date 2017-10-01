₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Nne5(f): 3:07pm
President Muhammadu Buhari is to depart for Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, to participate in the ninth Summit of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8 ) slated for Oct. 20.


Members of D-8 are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.


Mr. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known to newsmen in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.


According to the statement, prior to the D-8 Summit, President Buhari, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, will participate in an official working visit to Ankara, the capital city.


While in Ankara, Adesina said, the President would have a discussion with his Turkish counterpart while delegations from both countries would hold discussions in various fields including defence cooperation, security, educational and migration issues.
“The Nigerian leader will also visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara where he will meet with the Speaker, Ismail Karamanlis,’’ the statement maintained.


Adesina revealed that President Buhari would use the occasion of the D-8 Summit to bolster warm and growing ties across a broad range of areas of cooperation with leaders of the D8-member countries.
The D8-member countries include Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.


The Summit with the theme, ‘‘Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation’’, will among other things, focus on cooperation in the areas of agriculture, trade, transport, energy and increased private sector participation among member-countries.
During the Summit, which will also mark the 20th anniversary of the organisation established to improve the developing countries’ positions in the world economy, the President would highlight the significant show of confidence in Nigeria’s business environment and economy.


The statement said President Buhari would also affirm Nigeria’s resolve to work with D-8 member-countries on many key areas, including peace and security, economy and trade.


At the end of the Summit, the Heads of State and Government will adopt a Communiqué, also known as the ‘Istanbul Declaration’.


It stated that President Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by ministers, top government officials, including the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali.

The objectives of D-8 are to improve member states’ position in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at international level, and improve standards of living.

D-8 is a global arrangement rather than a regional one, as the composition of its members reflects.

Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8 ) is a forum with no adverse impact on bilateral and multilateral commitments of the member countries, emanating from their membership to other international or regional organisations.


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/breaking-buhari-leaves-turkey-wednesday/

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by stcool(m): 3:12pm
waka-jugbe! KING in the NORTH!

All corruption cases under your watch has been swept under the carpet.

How can a president have such I don't care attitude. To think that even people with higher intellects supported and imposed you on us baffles me.

History would forever judge Tinubu and Co.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by phemmyutd(m): 3:13pm
Baba is now fit to do his job.

Oya, come and wail.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Keneking: 3:13pm
Would he stop in UK grin

+ To see the Queen
+ To meet Theresa May
+ To discuss BREXIT and its impact on Nigeria

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Chevronstaff: 3:16pm
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by mikejj(m): 3:17pm
grin am not surprised if he is going to flex again with Turkish bananas
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by mrbillz(m): 3:17pm
Safe
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by PointZerom: 3:21pm
Useless and foolish skeleton.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by magoo10: 3:27pm
As if he is going there to contribute anything meaningful other than reading an already prepared zombified speech.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by beamtopola: 3:39pm
pls, Niger delta is not part of the D-8 o. those are Muslim terrorist country. oh, after all he is the president of the northern Nigeria> Muslim>terrorist>D-8

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Luckianti(m): 3:46pm
There is nothing breaking about Buhari's travel news any more. The man just travel to anywhere he hears there is a gathering outside Nigeria. Can't he for once reject an invitation since he has more pressing issues. This is what happens when a mallam holds power, has access to a free plane ride with unlimited kunu supply. Tufiakwa

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Clerverly: 3:48pm
I thought Turkey Was An Ally Of Biafra? grin grin

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by ehie(f): 4:09pm
callous and demented president, 29 people massacred and he couldnt èven go to condole them,instead he travels.
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by sunsewa16: 4:50pm
I reject this mistake in 2019,the most tribalistic president Nigeria ever had.

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by chloride6: 5:49pm
FP straight. grin

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by ChangetheChange: 5:54pm
He should not come back again insha allah

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by fiizznation(m): 5:58pm
Ok this post right here got me laughing. And for the record, I'm also a 'mallam'. grin

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by ZKOSOSO(m): 6:02pm
His favourite destinations.........Lands of Jihadists and Sponsors ....!!

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Acjohn: 6:12pm
I smell something. why are the members of this group Islam inclined. I hope they haven't concluded that Nigeria too is Islam inclined to have made her a member. shocked
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by vedaxcool(m): 6:30pm
cownu really reduced many to pigs and idiots
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by chesterlee(m): 7:14pm
plane crash....

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by GoldCircle: 7:31pm
I swear Nigeria has never been this badly run walahi.

Incompetence + snail speed + corruption + bigotry + ethnic tensions =

Make una help me complete the sentence.
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by donblade85555(m): 7:54pm
Is this News? we have being expecting him to leave the country weeks ago...And some people we say that we have a president

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by searchhussein(m): 7:55pm
Hope you wil branch UK as usual grin grin babaUK
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by DirtyGold: 7:55pm
Waiting for the visible benefits of this voyage

What's the business?

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by lilprinze: 7:55pm
Is not like he is going there to contribute any meaningful thing to the meeting. He is just going there to waste our money and disgrace Nigeria as he usually does.
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by kennygee(f): 7:55pm
Our Ajala travel President to the rescue.
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by datola: 7:55pm
Nigeria, a member of D-8 with the likes of Iran, Egypt, etc.

Nigeria did not see better group of G-8 to join?
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by TruePass(m): 7:56pm
Our president is on four years honeymoon.
cheesy

I bet we cannot count one solid thing this hag will achieve after four years.


Any other person would have done that.

Two years to go cry
Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by ibkgab001: 7:56pm
Arinka nja Bata of osogbo land
Onirikunrin of Ibadan


This man won't spend a complete month in this country before he travels


Anyway they are enjoying the fresh change .. even Bihari doesn't enjoy his own agenda

Alarinka of Africa
Agangbona of Ijebu

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by anonymuz(m): 7:56pm
Journey of no return

Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by sigiyaya(m): 7:56pm
/ljbh

