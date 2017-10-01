Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday (3235 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari is to depart for Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, to participate in the ninth Summit of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8 ) slated for Oct. 20.





Buhari leaves for Turkey Wednesday

Members of D-8 are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.





Mr. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known to newsmen in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.





According to the statement, prior to the D-8 Summit, President Buhari, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, will participate in an official working visit to Ankara, the capital city.





While in Ankara, Adesina said, the President would have a discussion with his Turkish counterpart while delegations from both countries would hold discussions in various fields including defence cooperation, security, educational and migration issues.

“The Nigerian leader will also visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara where he will meet with the Speaker, Ismail Karamanlis,’’ the statement maintained.





Adesina revealed that President Buhari would use the occasion of the D-8 Summit to bolster warm and growing ties across a broad range of areas of cooperation with leaders of the D8-member countries.

The Summit with the theme, ‘‘Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation’’, will among other things, focus on cooperation in the areas of agriculture, trade, transport, energy and increased private sector participation among member-countries.

During the Summit, which will also mark the 20th anniversary of the organisation established to improve the developing countries’ positions in the world economy, the President would highlight the significant show of confidence in Nigeria’s business environment and economy.





The statement said President Buhari would also affirm Nigeria’s resolve to work with D-8 member-countries on many key areas, including peace and security, economy and trade.





At the end of the Summit, the Heads of State and Government will adopt a Communiqué, also known as the ‘Istanbul Declaration’.





It stated that President Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by ministers, top government officials, including the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali.



The objectives of D-8 are to improve member states’ position in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at international level, and improve standards of living.



D-8 is a global arrangement rather than a regional one, as the composition of its members reflects.



Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8 ) is a forum with no adverse impact on bilateral and multilateral commitments of the member countries, emanating from their membership to other international or regional organisations.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/breaking-buhari-leaves-turkey-wednesday/

waka-jugbe! KING in the NORTH!



All corruption cases under your watch has been swept under the carpet.



How can a president have such I don't care attitude. To think that even people with higher intellects supported and imposed you on us baffles me.



History would forever judge Tinubu and Co. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Baba is now fit to do his job.



Oya, come and wail. 6 Likes 1 Share





+ To see the Queen

+ To meet Theresa May

+ To discuss BREXIT and its impact on Nigeria Would he stop in UK+ To see the Queen+ To meet Theresa May+ To discuss BREXIT and its impact on Nigeria 6 Likes 2 Shares

[quote author=

am not surprised if he is going to flex again with Turkish bananas am not surprised if he is going to flex again with Turkish bananas

Safe

Useless and foolish skeleton. 3 Likes

As if he is going there to contribute anything meaningful other than reading an already prepared zombified speech. 21 Likes

pls, Niger delta is not part of the D-8 o. those are Muslim terrorist country. oh, after all he is the president of the northern Nigeria> Muslim>terrorist>D-8 3 Likes

There is nothing breaking about Buhari's travel news any more. The man just travel to anywhere he hears there is a gathering outside Nigeria. Can't he for once reject an invitation since he has more pressing issues. This is what happens when a mallam holds power, has access to a free plane ride with unlimited kunu supply. Tufiakwa 17 Likes

I thought Turkey Was An Ally Of Biafra? 3 Likes 1 Share

callous and demented president, 29 people massacred and he couldnt èven go to condole them,instead he travels.

I reject this mistake in 2019,the most tribalistic president Nigeria ever had. 4 Likes





Lalasticlala Mynd44 FP straight.Lalasticlala Mynd44

He should not come back again insha allah 2 Likes

Luckianti:

There is nothing breaking about Buhari's travel news any more. The man just travel to anywhere he hears there is a gathering outside Nigeria. Can't he for once reject an invitation since he has more pressing issues. This is what happens when a mallam holds power, has access to a free plane ride with unlimited kunu supply. Tufiakwa Ok this post right here got me laughing. And for the record, I'm also a 'mallam'. 2 Likes

His favourite destinations.........Lands of Jihadists and Sponsors ....!! 2 Likes

I smell something. why are the members of this group Islam inclined. I hope they haven't concluded that Nigeria too is Islam inclined to have made her a member.

Clerverly:

I thought Turkey Was An Ally Of Biafra?

cownu really reduced many to pigs and idiots cownu really reduced many to pigs and idiots

plane crash.... 1 Like





Incompetence + snail speed + corruption + bigotry + ethnic tensions =



Make una help me complete the sentence. I swear Nigeria has never been this badly run walahi.Incompetence + snail speed + corruption + bigotry + ethnic tensions =Make una help me complete the sentence.





babaUK Hope you wil branch UK as usualbabaUK

Waiting for the visible benefits of this voyage



What's the business?

Is not like he is going there to contribute any meaningful thing to the meeting. He is just going there to waste our money and disgrace Nigeria as he usually does.

Our Ajala travel President to the rescue.

Nigeria, a member of D-8 with the likes of Iran, Egypt, etc.



Nigeria did not see better group of G-8 to join?







I bet we cannot count one solid thing this hag will achieve after four years.





Any other person would have done that.



Two years to go Our president is on four years honeymoon.I bet we cannot count one solid thing this hag will achieve after four years.Any other person would have done that.Two years to go

Arinka nja Bata of osogbo land

Onirikunrin of Ibadan





This man won't spend a complete month in this country before he travels





Anyway they are enjoying the fresh change .. even Bihari doesn't enjoy his own agenda



Alarinka of Africa

Agangbona of Ijebu 1 Like

Journey of no return 1 Like