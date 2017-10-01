₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Nne5(f): 3:07pm
President Muhammadu Buhari is to depart for Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, to participate in the ninth Summit of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8 ) slated for Oct. 20.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by stcool(m): 3:12pm
waka-jugbe! KING in the NORTH!
All corruption cases under your watch has been swept under the carpet.
How can a president have such I don't care attitude. To think that even people with higher intellects supported and imposed you on us baffles me.
History would forever judge Tinubu and Co.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by phemmyutd(m): 3:13pm
Baba is now fit to do his job.
Oya, come and wail.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Keneking: 3:13pm
Would he stop in UK
+ To see the Queen
+ To meet Theresa May
+ To discuss BREXIT and its impact on Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Chevronstaff: 3:16pm
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by mikejj(m): 3:17pm
am not surprised if he is going to flex again with Turkish bananas
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by mrbillz(m): 3:17pm
Safe
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by PointZerom: 3:21pm
Useless and foolish skeleton.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by magoo10: 3:27pm
As if he is going there to contribute anything meaningful other than reading an already prepared zombified speech.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by beamtopola: 3:39pm
pls, Niger delta is not part of the D-8 o. those are Muslim terrorist country. oh, after all he is the president of the northern Nigeria> Muslim>terrorist>D-8
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Luckianti(m): 3:46pm
There is nothing breaking about Buhari's travel news any more. The man just travel to anywhere he hears there is a gathering outside Nigeria. Can't he for once reject an invitation since he has more pressing issues. This is what happens when a mallam holds power, has access to a free plane ride with unlimited kunu supply. Tufiakwa
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Clerverly: 3:48pm
I thought Turkey Was An Ally Of Biafra?
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by ehie(f): 4:09pm
callous and demented president, 29 people massacred and he couldnt èven go to condole them,instead he travels.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by sunsewa16: 4:50pm
I reject this mistake in 2019,the most tribalistic president Nigeria ever had.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by chloride6: 5:49pm
FP straight.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by ChangetheChange: 5:54pm
He should not come back again insha allah
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by fiizznation(m): 5:58pm
Luckianti:Ok this post right here got me laughing. And for the record, I'm also a 'mallam'.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by ZKOSOSO(m): 6:02pm
His favourite destinations.........Lands of Jihadists and Sponsors ....!!
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by Acjohn: 6:12pm
I smell something. why are the members of this group Islam inclined. I hope they haven't concluded that Nigeria too is Islam inclined to have made her a member.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by vedaxcool(m): 6:30pm
Clerverly:
cownu really reduced many to pigs and idiots
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by chesterlee(m): 7:14pm
plane crash....
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by GoldCircle: 7:31pm
I swear Nigeria has never been this badly run walahi.
Incompetence + snail speed + corruption + bigotry + ethnic tensions =
Make una help me complete the sentence.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by donblade85555(m): 7:54pm
Is this News? we have being expecting him to leave the country weeks ago...And some people we say that we have a president
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by searchhussein(m): 7:55pm
Hope you wil branch UK as usual babaUK
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by DirtyGold: 7:55pm
Waiting for the visible benefits of this voyage
What's the business?
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by lilprinze: 7:55pm
Is not like he is going there to contribute any meaningful thing to the meeting. He is just going there to waste our money and disgrace Nigeria as he usually does.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by kennygee(f): 7:55pm
Our Ajala travel President to the rescue.
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by datola: 7:55pm
Nigeria, a member of D-8 with the likes of Iran, Egypt, etc.
Nigeria did not see better group of G-8 to join?
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by TruePass(m): 7:56pm
Our president is on four years honeymoon.
I bet we cannot count one solid thing this hag will achieve after four years.
Any other person would have done that.
Two years to go
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by ibkgab001: 7:56pm
Arinka nja Bata of osogbo land
Onirikunrin of Ibadan
This man won't spend a complete month in this country before he travels
Anyway they are enjoying the fresh change .. even Bihari doesn't enjoy his own agenda
Alarinka of Africa
Agangbona of Ijebu
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by anonymuz(m): 7:56pm
Journey of no return
|Re: President Buhari Leaves For Turkey On Wednesday by sigiyaya(m): 7:56pm
/ljbh
