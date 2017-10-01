₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by TunezMedia: 3:08pm
Nigerian rap star, Ice Prince Zamani has laid claim to the north giving himself the title, Warden of the North, which is the name of the rulers of the Northern lands in Westeros from the popular epic fantasy, Game of Thrones.
The rapper is laying claim as the number one music act from the Northern part of the country, however many will agree that Ice Prince Zamani has so far been a shadow of his past glories just like the Starks of Winterfell
Thus the title; Warden of the North suits him perfectly seeing that winter has come over his career.
www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/ice-prince-zamani-styles-himself-warden.html
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by donblade85555(m): 6:11pm
he his now tagged an upcoming artiste, please focus more on your career and not all these warden stuff am seeing here, small mr eazi dor overtake you
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by nairalandfreak(m): 6:11pm
Is this news?
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by Gidobaba(m): 6:11pm
Ehyaaa
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:11pm
The gate man of the north and security man of chocolate city
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by akincay: 6:11pm
This is the goat have been looking for
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by vorigan: 6:11pm
.......Warden of the North abi traffic warden of the North ..........His current rap skills are as backward as the North
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by aldexrio(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by Mcowubaba: 6:11pm
donblade85555:For Buhari
Must you book space
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by delugajackson(m): 6:11pm
This guy has really gone underground.
It's amazing how our Ice Prince has now turned to Water Prince
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by lelvin(m): 6:11pm
What happened to Zamani, he had so much talent. Nigga must have smoked the wrong strain of that wicked northern SK or Afghanistan weed
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by stcool(m): 6:11pm
see space bookers...
A Nairalander that does not book space, is that one a Niaralander
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by sylviaeo(f): 6:11pm
Change dat "its evil to live backwards" to " its evil to live in past glory".
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by BeEagle: 6:12pm
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by romoruyi(m): 6:12pm
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by fergieboy(m): 6:12pm
Upcoming artist
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by neo18: 6:12pm
I miss d ice prince of 2011/2013
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by Richkid97(m): 6:12pm
Baba say "it's evil to live backwards"; meanwhile his career hasn't only decelerated, it has reversed so backwards, he's now 10 times less-talented than Vico.
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:13pm
see his brown teeth like the roofs in Ibadan
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by Toreddo3679: 6:13pm
Seeking attention after the untimely death of his career
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by vivector(m): 6:13pm
who cares who cares
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by DanoskiDaniels: 6:14pm
im no d brush mouth?
believe me I hate brown teeth
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by slawomir: 6:14pm
like play like play this guy career just die like this so o
the last time when I see this guy na for Uniben auditorium
he was looking like one low budget ass moda fuccking artiste
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by olayi1992: 6:15pm
TunezMedia:brother y na most u analyze him dis way?
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by Ibime(m): 6:15pm
This blogger has no chill
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by Josephjnr(m): 6:18pm
Seriously? Make me too book space.
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by PierreDeFermath: 6:19pm
look at his beard like Justice Mustapha Akanbi's beard
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by Sapiosexuality(m): 6:19pm
Warden of the North who cannot drop any Bar against the mayhem going on in his state. This is why I love Kahli Abdu. Even eM who calls self a Chairman is acting like a chicken. Choosing simple battles to fight when the tough ones are starring him right in the face.
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 6:22pm
Make him go shave that beard Bcox e no fit am at all
