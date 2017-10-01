Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ice Prince Styles Himself "The Warden Of The North" (Photo) (1999 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The rapper is laying claim as the number one music act from the Northern part of the country, however many will agree that Ice Prince Zamani has so far been a shadow of his past glories just like the Starks of Winterfell



Thus the title; Warden of the North suits him perfectly seeing that winter has come over his career.



www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/ice-prince-zamani-styles-himself-warden.html Nigerian rap star, Ice Prince Zamani has laid claim to the north giving himself the title, Warden of the North, which is the name of the rulers of the Northern lands in Westeros from the popular epic fantasy, Game of Thrones.The rapper is laying claim as the number one music act from the Northern part of the country, however many will agree that Ice Prince Zamani has so far been a shadow of his past glories just like the Starks of WinterfellThus the title; Warden of the North suits him perfectly seeing that winter has come over his career.





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com he his now tagged an upcoming artiste, please focus more on your career and not all these warden stuff am seeing here, small mr eazi dor overtake youanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

Is this news?

Ehyaaa





The gate man of the north and security man of chocolate city The gate man of the north and security man of chocolate city 1 Like

This is the goat have been looking for

.......Warden of the North abi traffic warden of the North ..........His current rap skills are as backward as the North 3 Likes

*

donblade85555:

b For Buhari

Must you book space For BuhariMust you book space 1 Like

This guy has really gone underground.



It's amazing how our Ice Prince has now turned to Water Prince





What happened to Zamani, he had so much talent. Nigga must have smoked the wrong strain of that wicked northern SK or Afghanistan weed

see space bookers...



A Nairalander that does not book space, is that one a Niaralander see space bookers... 1 Like

Change dat "its evil to live backwards" to " its evil to live in past glory".

Wait

Hmmm

Upcoming artist

I miss d ice prince of 2011/2013

Baba say "it's evil to live backwards"; meanwhile his career hasn't only decelerated, it has reversed so backwards, he's now 10 times less-talented than Vico.

see his brown teeth like the roofs in Ibadan 1 Like

Seeking attention after the untimely death of his career

who cares who careswho cares

im no d brush mouth?

believe me I hate brown teeth

like play like play this guy career just die like this so o

the last time when I see this guy na for Uniben auditorium

he was looking like one low budget ass moda fuccking artiste

TunezMedia:

Nigerian rap star, Ice Prince Zamani has laid claim to the north giving himself the title, Warden of the North, which is the name of the rulers of the Northern lands in Westeros from the popular epic fantasy, Game of Thrones.



The rapper is laying claim as the number one music act from the Northern part of the country, however many will agree that Ice Prince Zamani has so far been a shadow No of his past glories just like the Starks of Winterfell



Thus the title; Warden of the North suits him perfectly seeing that winter has come over his career.



www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/ice-prince-zamani-styles-himself-warden.html





brother y na most u analyze him dis way? brother y na most u analyze him dis way?

This blogger has no chill

Seriously? Make me too book space.

look at his beard like Justice Mustapha Akanbi's beard

Warden of the North who cannot drop any Bar against the mayhem going on in his state. This is why I love Kahli Abdu. Even eM who calls self a Chairman is acting like a chicken. Choosing simple battles to fight when the tough ones are starring him right in the face.

I