FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by hlemon: 6:28pm
This is good news for Delta State.
President Buhari signed into law a bill establishing the University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun, Delta State.
The Bill sponsored by Sen Ovie Omo-Agege was passed on Thursday 23rd June 2016.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGlHi1gmMew
https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/920330662661541890
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by hlemon: 6:29pm
Nice one from President Buhari. Niger Delta New Vision.
Meanwhile, In case you missed it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi1ZqpWRMLU
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Teewhy2: 7:43pm
When is he going to sign a bill that will jail Babachair, Baru and others of presidency friends who take Nigerians for a ride.
when is he going to sign a bill that will prevent ex-govs from making Senate chamber their retirement place.
When is he going to sign a Bill that will make the central less attractive to lazy politicians.
When is he going to sign a Bill that will stop wardrobe allowance, and other allowance that drain the government purse.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by akincay: 7:43pm
make dem park wetin dem get to park jare make we see road...if this lady dey with u wetin u go do in one word
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by donblade85555(m): 7:43pm
That's a good news for my state....but this little deed won't make us devote him come 2019....After all the promise he made, he failed Nigerians......APC and PDP are both scams, we need a new party to take over the government and machinery of Nigeria
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
1 Like
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Odianose13(m): 7:43pm
Good one. Buhari is personally interested in this school. Earlier in the year, he installed the Emir of Zamfara as Chancellor.
3 Likes
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by dirtyhokage(m): 7:44pm
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Chiefpriest1(m): 7:44pm
Hmm. A school that has existed for over a decade. Na wa o. So, what would it have taken to give this school legal backing since then.
No wonder no much progress has been made there. No international academic institution will want to have anything to do with an institution that is not backed by law.
Anyway, at all, at all na winsh
1 Like
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by yanshDoctor: 7:44pm
he want to run to London. that's why this fresh air that will never be implemented.
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by talk2flash(m): 7:45pm
Jubril, well who come cares, ND oil don suffer, without it naija don suffer
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by franksam2009: 7:45pm
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Rich4god(m): 7:45pm
I don't understand... Is it the university that is already existing (FUPRE) or they want to establish new one. Can someone enlighten me.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by enshi(m): 7:45pm
Pls what about the peace corp bill
1 Like
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by juliustocome: 7:45pm
Must u wail about everything?
yanshDoctor:
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by kkkp: 7:46pm
I'm new here. how do I post
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Ojemedad: 7:46pm
I rep FUPRE Alumni...first petroleum university in AFRICA sixth in the WORLD
This is long overdue, kudos to Omo-agege and PMB for job well done
3 Likes
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Zaikon(m): 7:46pm
awon omo thicker brain will still complain
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by BruzMoney(m): 7:46pm
Jibrin lol. This country is a joke
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Lighthouseman: 7:46pm
Like onye nkuzi on twitter said.. The only language Nigeria understands is violence.
For you to get a space on the table, threaten violence and more violence to overturn the table and you'd then be accommodated on the table.
The north threatened with boko haram and now the World bank secretariat is located there for development, the Niger Delta blew pipes and now have a university.
The middle belt and south east should learn!
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by yanshDoctor: 7:46pm
juliustocome:shut up there. what is building university when there are no job at all.
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by iWasNotHere(m): 7:47pm
Which stupid bill, produce our $25b that you cornered with Baru.
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by saraki2019(m): 7:48pm
tese are people who didn't vote for buari and buhari is establshin a university for theem
e that voted you inn , you forget about us
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by CzarChris(m): 7:48pm
Good news
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by easyfem: 7:48pm
Baba please sign PEACE CORP OF NIGERIA
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by nathawoniyi(m): 7:48pm
nice one from pmb
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Edu3Again: 7:49pm
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by serikiYCU(m): 7:50pm
Good developmnt
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by manci(m): 7:52pm
[quote author=yanshDoctor post=61516817] shut up there. what is building university when there are no job at all.[can you not just improve your points ?who are you to tell someone to shut up Mr orubebe try to arrange your self well in public forum ]
1 Like
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Taiwo20(m): 7:56pm
I thought the school has been existing before now
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by remedick: 7:56pm
Chiefpriest1:they wanted to merge it with PTI and upgrade it award B. Tech. This was at the tail end of obj tenure and so it didn't fly . Ask yourself what gej did... Nothing! The bridge linking delta state and bayelsa and the road adjoining it didn't achieve anything during his time either, a road and project that started during obj tenure.
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by asawanathegreat(m): 7:59pm
Nice to see this in my state especially where I was born in warri. All thanks to PMB but I will still criticize u if things is going wrong In naija
|Re: FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun by Zeroid105: 7:59pm
This is good. PMB has done certain things many thought he wouldn't do.
