Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FUPRE: Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (4003 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





President Buhari signed into law a bill establishing the University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun, Delta State.



The Bill sponsored by Sen Ovie Omo-Agege was passed on Thursday 23rd June 2016.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGlHi1gmMew







https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/920330662661541890 This is good news for Delta State.President Buhari signed into law a bill establishing the University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun, Delta State.The Bill sponsored by Sen Ovie Omo-Agege was passed on Thursday 23rd June 2016.









Meanwhile, In case you missed it.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi1ZqpWRMLU Nice one from President Buhari. Niger Delta New Vision.Meanwhile,

When is he going to sign a bill that will jail Babachair, Baru and others of presidency friends who take Nigerians for a ride.

when is he going to sign a bill that will prevent ex-govs from making Senate chamber their retirement place.

When is he going to sign a Bill that will make the central less attractive to lazy politicians.

When is he going to sign a Bill that will stop wardrobe allowance, and other allowance that drain the government purse. 2 Likes 2 Shares

make dem park wetin dem get to park jare make we see road...if this lady dey with u wetin u go do in one word [url=] https://onlineviewz.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/BRA-LESS-BEVERLY-OSU-SHOW-OFF-HER-STUFF-MUST-SEE-PHOTO.html?m=1 [/url]





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit That's a good news for my state....but this little deed won't make us devote him come 2019....After all the promise he made, he failed Nigerians......APC and PDP are both scams, we need a new party to take over the government and machinery of Nigeriaanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com 1 Like

Good one. Buhari is personally interested in this school. Earlier in the year, he installed the Emir of Zamfara as Chancellor. 3 Likes

Ok

Hmm. A school that has existed for over a decade. Na wa o. So, what would it have taken to give this school legal backing since then.



No wonder no much progress has been made there. No international academic institution will want to have anything to do with an institution that is not backed by law.



Anyway, at all, at all na winsh 1 Like

he want to run to London. that's why this fresh air that will never be implemented.

Jubril, well who come cares, ND oil don suffer, without it naija don suffer

Afon...

I don't understand... Is it the university that is already existing (FUPRE) or they want to establish new one. Can someone enlighten me. 1 Like 1 Share

Pls what about the peace corp bill 1 Like

yanshDoctor:

he want to run to London. that's why this fresh air that will never implemented. Must u wail about everything?

I'm new here. how do I post

I rep FUPRE Alumni...first petroleum university in AFRICA sixth in the WORLD



This is long overdue, kudos to Omo-agege and PMB for job well done 3 Likes

awon omo thicker brain will still complain

Jibrin lol. This country is a joke

Like onye nkuzi on twitter said.. The only language Nigeria understands is violence.

For you to get a space on the table, threaten violence and more violence to overturn the table and you'd then be accommodated on the table.

The north threatened with boko haram and now the World bank secretariat is located there for development, the Niger Delta blew pipes and now have a university.

The middle belt and south east should learn!

juliustocome:

Must u wail about everything? shut up there. what is building university when there are no job at all. shut up there. what is building university when there are no job at all.

Which stupid bill, produce our $25b that you cornered with Baru.

tese are people who didn't vote for buari and buhari is establshin a university for theem

e that voted you inn , you forget about us

Good news

Baba please sign PEACE CORP OF NIGERIA

nice one from pmb

Good developmnt

[quote author=yanshDoctor post=61516817] shut up there. what is building university when there are no job at all.[can you not just improve your points ?who are you to tell someone to shut up Mr orubebe try to arrange your self well in public forum ] 1 Like

I thought the school has been existing before now

Chiefpriest1:

Hmm. A school that has existed for over a decade. Na wa o. So, what would it have taken to give this school legal backing since then.



No wonder no much progress has been made there. No international academic institution will want to have anything to do with an institution that is not backed by law.



Anyway, at all, at all na winsh they wanted to merge it with PTI and upgrade it award B. Tech. This was at the tail end of obj tenure and so it didn't fly . Ask yourself what gej did... Nothing! The bridge linking delta state and bayelsa and the road adjoining it didn't achieve anything during his time either, a road and project that started during obj tenure. they wanted to merge it with PTI and upgrade it award B. Tech. This was at the tail end of obj tenure and so it didn't fly . Ask yourself what gej did... Nothing! The bridge linking delta state and bayelsa and the road adjoining it didn't achieve anything during his time either, a road and project that started during obj tenure.

Nice to see this in my state especially where I was born in warri. All thanks to PMB but I will still criticize u if things is going wrong In naija