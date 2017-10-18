₦airaland Forum

Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour

Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by NaijaCelebrity: 7:32am
Olamide and Phyno  are injunction for a London Culture Tour, which will kick off on Friday 20th,October 2017. Famous faces in the Nigeria music industry that would perform during the tours have started arriving,faces like Olamide, Small Doctor, Phyno, Dj Enimoney etc.

They are still expecting the likes of 9ice,reminisce and others.

See photos below....






lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44

Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by NaijaCelebrity: 7:34am
lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more pics.....

Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by kidap: 7:37am
grin grin grin grin dope
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by malware: 7:40am
I wonder what the Vaseline Doctor is gonna sing in London with those his domineering Yoruba-inspired songs.

1 Like

Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by dmonny(m): 7:41am
Nice one
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by coluka: 7:41am
The area boys have arrived.Wack lyrics noisemakers about to fall on innocent London people.

4 Likes

Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Linux007(m): 7:45am
Ok
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Samsimple(m): 7:54am
Culture, what kind of cultural message will you get from"WO" or "PENALTY"... Let them invite people like angelique kidjo and salif keita

2 Likes

Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by smardray(m): 7:55am
with all these pple that went there for show ehhhh . .those oyibos just have to learn Nigerian languages by force
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Neminc: 7:55am
Who let these street rats in? Wot Da fuc? Hope they were screened for monkey pox, The safety of Queen Eliza is very important to me. I suggest the metropolitan police cordons off the venue of this despicable gathering of street urchins and make sure that they are escorted back to the airport ASAP after the show and everybody who had contact with them should be quarantined and vaccinated till we are sure they are not carrying any disgusting infection
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by jendhorlee(m): 7:57am
ok
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by ibkgab001: 7:58am
Tell them to look for the lost Nnamdi
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by jendhorlee(m): 7:58am
mm
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Jacktheripper: 7:58am
K
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Kingdolo(m): 7:59am
ok
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:59am
Wow, Area boys don come
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Moyinoluwa35: 7:59am
hope davido will not go and kill person there??
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by morereb10: 7:59am
nice


were is dino
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Partnerbiz3: 7:59am
Nnaa dese guys dey ball oo
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Abbeywest: 7:59am
Neminc:
Who let these street rats in? Wot Da fuc? Hope they were screened for monkey pox, The safety of Queen Eliza is very important to me. I suggest the metropolitan police cordons off the venue of this despicable gathering of street urchins and make sure that they are escorted back to the airport ASAP after the show and everybody who had contact with them should be quarantined and vaccinated till we are sure they are not carrying any disgusting infection


People like you might have never being to Airport before �
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by abbeyoye2001(m): 7:59am
nice one fa grin
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Alphasoar(m): 8:00am
which culture are they going to do
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by SwayG: 8:00am
b
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by itchie: 8:00am
Wetin the touts one go do there? Make dem no carry their agbero character go disgrace Nigeria for there
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by 2shure: 8:01am
y do these fuc niggis be on that winter jacket
Wtf
Re: Olamide,small Doctor,phyno,dj Enimoney Arrives London Ahead Of The Culture Tour by Niyinficient(m): 8:02am
Olamide and Phyno....uniting Nigeria more than ________complete the sentence

