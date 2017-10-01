₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor Rochas Okorocha has said he erected a huge statue in honour of South African president, Jacob Zuma, to attract investment to Imo state.
the governor said Zuma’s visit to Imo state was to sign a memorandum of understanding between Jacob Zuma education foundation and Rochas foundation college of Africa.
He said the South African president also met with businessmen at the Ikemba Ojukwu centre, including Leo Stan Ekeh of Zinox Computers, Pascal Dozie of Diamond Bank, chairman of Innoson Motors, and a host of others. Okorocha said his administration decided to honour Jacob Zuma by conferring on him a merit award and erected a statue to encourage the South African president to do more and appreciate him for visiting the state.
The Imo state government blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the controversy that has surrounded the honour of Zuma. The statement said: “If it was in the days of PDP, Schools and Markets would have been shot down. And roads closed because President Zuma was coming. But none of such things was done because Rochas and his government have human face.
The PDP for the 12 years they held sway never attracted any meaningful visitor to the State except PDP NEC members who were coming to loot the State." The government said Rochas owes no apology for erecting the statue, adding that if erecting statues will develop imo state then the government will have no option than to erect as many of such structures as possible.
"And in case these “Galatians” do not know, if all we need to do to attract good things or investments to Imo is erecting statues, then, we have no option than to erect as many of such structures as possible. We owe no one apology. Rochas made a promise to open the doors of Imo to the rest of the world, for good and he is doing that and we cannot be deterred by these enemies of our people," the government said.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by booblacain(m): 5:09pm
In other words, you are a con man. You are admitting you did not honor Zuma because you believed he deserved it, rather you embarrassed your state and your country because you wanted to "lure" investments. Okoracha, I make bold to say that you think and reason exactly like a con artist.
Then you have the guts to say you are going to build more if you have to. So Mr Okorocha, when a visitor or tourist walks into Imo state, how is he going to tell apart the statues and monuments built for honorable men/women from the ones deceitfully built for investment purposes?
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by kasmail(m): 5:13pm
Oponu governor
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by Vicboi1(m): 5:32pm
rochas is just a stup fool what does he mean by the last statement so to attract investors means by building statues. SMH for that fool
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by ofeco: 5:36pm
Mr governor, what kind of investment are you attracting? hope you are not trying to attract more corrupt practices cos zuma is known for that.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by hisgrace090: 6:05pm
Rocha's! Your hatted by your people for joining APC.
Even though Zuma promise to help IMO state under you, mind you your people will do all to stop him so that you wount be praised.
Match forward don't look back God and very few are all you HV for now. Remain blessed.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by TheKingdom: 6:06pm
hisgrace090:
When I saw the HV I thought of HIV, particularly of your mind for that stupid write up. PHUCK OKOROHAUSA
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by Maydfourth: 8:11pm
Ok
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by nairavsdollars: 8:12pm
Your excuse doesn't make sense sir, Mr one lege-lege governor of three supporter of APC party
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by candlewax: 8:12pm
if he is looking for investments he should erect a gigantic statue of mexican PABLO ESCOBAR
Augustap, do you understand what he said
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by chinedubrazil(m): 8:12pm
and your people over there[south africa] are being killed like chicken, you are here spewing out an imaginary investment that would only replenish your bank account?
sometimes, these elites should be truthful to themselves.
mr. okorocha, i'd say that you should stop giving us vain promises.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by asawanathegreat(m): 8:12pm
Beautiful nonsense from Rochas.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:12pm
Clueless fellow
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by kay29000(m): 8:13pm
Now that he has explained himself, I kinda reason with him a little.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by Flashh: 8:13pm
Which one have you built to honour your own father?
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by hilroy: 8:13pm
Now it is confirmed. Rochas is mentally unstable
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by ipobarecriminals: 8:13pm
No Hunches back terrorist Kanu way/street. Kanu is a bastard in Igbo land
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by iamawara(m): 8:13pm
2019 Aso Rock, Rochas Or Nothing...
IPOBs will not like it Sha.....
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by eleojo23: 8:15pm
Governor Rochas Okorocha has said he erected a huge statue in honour of South African president, Jacob Zuma, to attract investment to Imo state.
What a dumb idea.
It's like these governors have been infected with a virus called Stupidity.
What a shame.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by slyopez(m): 8:15pm
The governor said Zuma’s visit to Imo state was to sign a memorandum of understanding between Jacob Zuma education foundation and Rochas foundation college of Africa.
Selfishness at the detriment of Imolites. Erecting statue with tax payers money because of you nonsense foundation.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by HottestFire: 8:15pm
What happens when opposition government comes after Zuma...
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by sanfranka2(m): 8:15pm
Is a lie, Rochas has been the best governors ever in Imo state, he knows what he is doing and he is doing it for imolities... Imo love you
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by babyhrt(m): 8:16pm
You only rewarded him for the numerous Nigerians daily murdered in his country without his government doing anything about it
Nothing less nothing more
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by Mr0jay(m): 8:16pm
.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by TaiKuun(m): 8:17pm
Who Mr. Jacob Zuma don epp? How come someone who couldn't do anything about the recent Xenophobic attacks in his country has managed to bag a high-class chieftancy title in imo. It seems some Igbo elders and Money is inseparable but to be honest, Nigeria doesn't deserve this stupidity.
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by drasob: 8:17pm
You wasted the Commonwealth of the people of imo on a wicked president like Jacob. Clueless governor
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by Aurobindo(m): 8:17pm
Nonsense governor on earth! South Africa is now like America to Nigerian foolish politicians because they are greedy and allow South Africa to be the real giant of Africa. Now a ship has to build a statue of a Buffalo just to lure him to his foolish home. Nonsense!!!
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by J0hnTrevolt(m): 8:17pm
Ewu!
We'll destroy dat statue by midnight on a day
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by Zdoh(m): 8:17pm
Not only erecting.... You will soon release from office. Sir, you have failed your people.How many statues of our leaders are in SA?
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by bjhaid: 8:17pm
No excuse for being stupid rochas
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by AceRoyal: 8:18pm
I wonder how a governor can be this stupidly malicious!
|Re: I Honoured Jacob Zuma To Attract Investment To Imo State - Okorocha Gives Reason by 1Rebel: 8:19pm
Bastard.
You're owing workers. Imo State University teaching hospital is in crumbles. Roads you spoilt, you've not built them. Buildings you destroyed,you've not built them. And you're constructing statues everywhere. E no go better for you and your generation.
That "house of Freda" you built for your daughter will go up in flames.
