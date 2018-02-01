Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos (22225 Views)

Victoria lost her father in 2002 in a car accident and later lost her mother to kidney disease in 2012. Since then, together with her two younger siblings, they had to beg for food. She couldn't further her education.



During the search for worst-case scenario in her village, the Rochas Foundation scout team found her. At the just concluded Rochas Foundation 20th anniversary celebration, Victoria was given a newly built fully furnished two bedroom apartment, a brand new car for taxi business that will be managed for her, 2.7 million naira and her younger sister was also given full free education from primary to university...



Even though I don't like this pot bellied buffoon, I must commend him for wiping away the tears of so many people who are in need through the Rochas Foundation.

A big thank you to Rochas Okorocha.





A big thank you to Rochas Okorocha.





God bless the PDP.



God bless Delta State.



God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Good for her continue the good work.

I hope he has not used her destiny .......

You're a FULL who used your own destiny?



One good side of Rochas is his foundation, I know of a guy who is a graduate (an architect) courtesy of Rochas foundation.

He is doing all these with the collective resources of the pple of imo state it's not from his own personal pocket I will really appreciate it more if he continues to do all these when he must have left office.

Forget it.. 1 out of 1 million you done suffer. Your bro-inlaw is still not coming to Douglas House.

Imolites stand well.....

Conclusive proof that you can never please humans.

nice one.. but it will not be a bad idea if his govt provide's free education for children and teenagers who are indigenes of imo from nursery to secondary school.



Any President that gives nigeria 24hrs light including rural areas that president deserves to be in all naira noteS.

Politician's keep using philanthropy to fool people, they will give you 2m and collect 10m from you, Nigerians let your mumu be done already

Please when will you exhume Zuma statue in Owerri, you can replace now with Ramaphosa

Bros as far back as fifteen years ago, Rochas has been a billionaire. What are you even saying?? He's helped thousands of people via his foundation. Pls show some respect.

you better pray for someone to use ur own n take u out of poverty. At least people dey give out their car to people to use, make money n give them return. what is the essense of wetin u get wey u no fit use urself.....

This is one thing striking about Rochas Okorocha. His Foundation is a BOMB. He syarted it long before he became a Governor. GOD bless you sir.







Africa lost it completely,

As much as i appreciate his effort. How many more orphans do we have there yet to get of such

God bless the Governor for remembering the girl and her family

One out of all million. I hope he doesn't stop here

Hope the paternal uncles will not be eyeing the largesse!

Dude shut the Bleep up. Only speak with verifiable facts. Before even Rocha's came into politics.. his foundation has been known far and wide in Nigeria for its philanthropic gestures.. especially in the areas of education. This foundation in connection with the ford Foundation is subsidizing the cost of HIV treatment and drugs in Nigeria as at today. thisfoundation built a school in Delta where I served far back 2009 ..

so even if you hate the man... If u see good things appreciate and dont be blinded by bigotry.

Ask yourself what you have even done for your People or family. What a waste of air!



He is doing all these with the collective resources of the pple of imo state it's not from his own personal pocket I will really appreciate it more if he continues to do all these when he must have left office.[/quote] 6 Likes 1 Share









Have you been living under a rock? Some of you have used your brains to play bet9ja and can no longer reason properly. The Rochas foundation has been... Infact, no need to explain. U obviously lack sense.