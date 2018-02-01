₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:39pm On Feb 26
A girl who lost both of her parents some years ago - has been given a reason to smile again. "I had lost all hopes, nobody was willing to help me and my two siblings, nobody wanted to associate with us. For years, we suffered terribly without help," these were the words of Victoria. Victoria the star price winner of the #Rochasfoundation 20th Anniversary giveaway.
Victoria lost her father in 2002 in a car accident and later lost her mother to kidney disease in 2012. Since then, together with her two younger siblings, they had to beg for food. She couldn't further her education.
During the search for worst-case scenario in her village, the Rochas Foundation scout team found her. At the just concluded Rochas Foundation 20th anniversary celebration, Victoria was given a newly built fully furnished two bedroom apartment, a brand new car for taxi business that will be managed for her, 2.7 million naira and her younger sister was also given full free education from primary to university...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/rochas-okorocha-gives-orphan-girl-new-house-new-car-n2-7m-imo-photos.html
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:39pm On Feb 26
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:40pm On Feb 26
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by JasonScolari: 7:48pm On Feb 26
Even though I don't like this pot bellied buffoon, I must commend him for wiping away the tears of so many people who are in need through the Rochas Foundation.
A big thank you to Rochas Okorocha.
God bless the PDP.
God bless Delta State.
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Lipscomb(m): 7:54pm On Feb 26
Good for her continue the good work.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by SUPERPACK: 7:57pm On Feb 26
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by reuben79: 8:01pm On Feb 26
JasonScolari:
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Nutase(f): 8:20pm On Feb 26
I hope he has not used her destiny .......
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by NOC1(m): 8:26pm On Feb 26
Nutase:
You're a FULL who used your own destiny?
One good side of Rochas is his foundation, I know of a guy who is a graduate (an architect) courtesy of Rochas foundation.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by ANOWEDGREAT: 8:34pm On Feb 26
JasonScolari:
He is doing all these with the collective resources of the pple of imo state it's not from his own personal pocket I will really appreciate it more if he continues to do all these when he must have left office.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Bitterleafsoup: 8:44pm On Feb 26
Forget it.. 1 out of 1 million you done suffer. Your bro-inlaw is still not coming to Douglas House.
Imolites stand well.....
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by thesicilian: 8:44pm On Feb 26
Nutase:
ANOWEDGREAT:Conclusive proof that you can never please humans.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by congorasta: 8:45pm On Feb 26
rubbish
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 8:45pm On Feb 26
nice one.. but it will not be a bad idea if his govt provide's free education for children and teenagers who are indigenes of imo from nursery to secondary school.
Any President that gives nigeria 24hrs light including rural areas that president deserves to be in all naira noteS.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by emmyw(m): 8:46pm On Feb 26
Nice One
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by sanpipita(m): 8:46pm On Feb 26
Politician's keep using philanthropy to fool people, they will give you 2m and collect 10m from you, Nigerians let your mumu be done already
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Lukgaf(m): 8:46pm On Feb 26
Please when will you exhume Zuma statue in Owerri, you can replace now with Ramaphosa
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by LEAFLET(m): 8:47pm On Feb 26
ANOWEDGREAT:
Bros as far back as fifteen years ago, Rochas has been a billionaire. What are you even saying?? He's helped thousands of people via his foundation. Pls show some respect.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 8:48pm On Feb 26
JasonScolari:
abeg add God bless Biafra
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by cashkid: 8:48pm On Feb 26
Nutase:
you better pray for someone to use ur own n take u out of poverty . At least people dey give out their car to people to use, make money n give them return. what is the essense of wetin u get wey u no fit use urself.....
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Adeyinka123: 8:48pm On Feb 26
This is one thing striking about Rochas Okorocha. His Foundation is a BOMB. He syarted it long before he became a Governor. GOD bless you sir.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Skhibanj1015(m): 8:48pm On Feb 26
For your information, he has been doing this several years before he became a governor. Do your research properly.
ANOWEDGREAT:
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Toosure70: 8:49pm On Feb 26
Africa lost it completely,
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by BalogunIdowu(m): 8:49pm On Feb 26
As much as i appreciate his effort. How many more orphans do we have there yet to get of such
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by junkiesneverdie: 8:50pm On Feb 26
God bless the Governor for remembering the girl and her family
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by tuzle(m): 8:50pm On Feb 26
One out of all million. I hope he doesn't stop here
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Pavore9: 8:50pm On Feb 26
Hope the paternal uncles will not be eyeing the largesse!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Rickyuzzy(m): 8:51pm On Feb 26
Dude shut the Bleep up. Only speak with verifiable facts. Before even Rocha's came into politics.. his foundation has been known far and wide in Nigeria for its philanthropic gestures.. especially in the areas of education. This foundation in connection with the ford Foundation is subsidizing the cost of HIV treatment and drugs in Nigeria as at today. thisfoundation built a school in Delta where I served far back 2009 ..
so even if you hate the man... If u see good things appreciate and dont be blinded by bigotry.
Ask yourself what you have even done for your People or family. What a waste of air! [Qquote author=ANOWEDGREAT post=65396214]
He is doing all these with the collective resources of the pple of imo state it's not from his own personal pocket I will really appreciate it more if he continues to do all these when he must have left office.[/quote]
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by Skhibanj1015(m): 8:51pm On Feb 26
He has been doing it years before he became a governor. At least appreciate him for the ones he did before becoming a governor.
ANOWEDGREAT:
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by GreenArrow1(m): 8:51pm On Feb 26
ANOWEDGREAT:
Have you been living under a rock? Some of you have used your brains to play bet9ja and can no longer reason properly. The Rochas foundation has been... Infact, no need to explain. U obviously lack sense.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo. Photos by AmTruth: 8:51pm On Feb 26
Good one from the Gov. May God continue to bless you sir.
