₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,676 members, 3,860,894 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son (3087 Views)
|Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by BloggersNG: 6:12pm
The actress Last Year dragged alot of questions on herself after she welcomed a baby before getting married, Making her among the latest Babymamas in town..
Since then she refused revealing the name of her babydaddy, and rarely shares photo of her son, But few days ago she shared an adorable photo of the boy as his first birthday comes up soon.. and called him her favorite man..
Still we are yet to know the name of her babydaddy. ofcourse she's not married.
News From Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/actress-amanda-ebeye-shares-cute-photo.html
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by FortifiedCity: 6:13pm
If not for that small boy, I would have said I don't care.
2 Likes
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by castrol180(m): 6:22pm
Hope it is not holy spirit pregnancy. But op, why don't you learn to mind your own business? Must you know the baby papa when it is glaring that many intelligent celebrities do not want to reveal their family issues out anymore. So as the bloggers not to capitalised on their matters in the name of generating traffic. Example is that of Funke Akindele that learnt her lesson in a very hard way when she married her first husband before she now settled for a low key package in the second (Bello) time.
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by phintohlar(f): 6:25pm
FortifiedCity:i swear me too, cos i no too gbadun the babe
1 Like
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by itspzpics(m): 6:57pm
cute kid
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by Teewhy2: 8:27pm
Happy birthday to the boy, long life and prosperity.
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by Realfitbody: 8:27pm
Long time no see
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by fleshbone(m): 8:28pm
Nigerians no go kill me.
We've not finish seeing pre wedding madness.
Now pre birthday photos too?
3 Likes
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by kay29000(m): 8:29pm
So we now have pre-birthday pictures? Hmm!
1 Like
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by Houseofglam7(f): 8:30pm
Cute kid
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by emeijeh(m): 8:30pm
FortifiedCity:
Me too........ Disgusting actress
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by salbis(m): 8:34pm
May God bless you boy. Happy Birthday.
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by Joephat(m): 8:37pm
h
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by AuroraB(f): 8:37pm
itspzpics:Talk true
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by asawanathegreat(m): 8:38pm
Am tired with all these meaningless pictures every time.
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by Foodforthought(m): 8:39pm
One of the most gifted and consistent actresses in Nollywood
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by myfantasies(f): 8:39pm
Please which one is pre bday photo again
Cos i am not understanding
Cute kid tho
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by Mckandre(m): 8:41pm
castrol180:re u OK at all
What has funke got to do with this?
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by Fuadeiza(m): 8:43pm
Wait, who's she??
Is she sansa of the House of Stark....
if not IDGAF
|Re: Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son by KardinalZik(m): 8:46pm
From pre-wedding pix to pre-birthday pix.
Very soon we go begin to dey see PRE-DEATH pix from all these yeyebrities.
WETIN SEF?.
(0) (Reply)
Uche Jombo Preparesto Do Some "damage" / Top Fashion Desugner Zizi Cardow Bags Chieftaincy Title / Tuface Idibia Signs New Artist To Hypertek Records
Viewing this topic: dview001(m), Elnuk34(m), nabshui(f), kramer, Mckandre(m), lazinny(m), skertel123(m), felixomor, francofoks, Deflorence, Shawnie(f), Realfitbody, timay(m), davo90tico(m), mcdreeezy, Peter1900, worworgirl(f), iamfromlagos(f), damilton(m), Oxman(m), lucialuv1(f), Gozbrown, Johnpaul1099, fascowilly(m), tee83, Nellymonic(f), Echelle(m), breathcutter(m), slenderdude, Lilshorecords(m), Black5050(m), keepingmum, seasy, victrick105, eniola22(f), 30BillionGang, TempleChinedum(m), latosin, Windflower(f), olubantylove(m), Godchild2015(f), sexyaliyah, borntoR35(m), vivienD, Odkboy23(m), WhiteSoup, HugeDan(m), sexyeyes(f), goodyearsam123(m), Majidmuhammad, onyichick(f), ibroopeyemi(m), prciouschika(f), estheremma(f), FemiFimile and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17