Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Amanda Ebeye Shares Pre-Birthday Photos Of Her Son (3087 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Since then she refused revealing the name of her babydaddy, and rarely shares photo of her son, But few days ago she shared an adorable photo of the boy as his first birthday comes up soon.. and called him her favorite man..



Still we are yet to know the name of her babydaddy. ofcourse she's not married.





News From Ebiwali-- The actress Last Year dragged alot of questions on herself after she welcomed a baby before getting married, Making her among the latest Babymamas in town..Since then she refused revealing the name of her babydaddy, and rarely shares photo of her son, But few days ago she shared an adorable photo of the boy as his first birthday comes up soon.. and called him her favorite man..Still we are yet to know the name of her babydaddy. ofcourse she's not married.News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/actress-amanda-ebeye-shares-cute-photo.html

If not for that small boy, I would have said I don't care. 2 Likes

Hope it is not holy spirit pregnancy. But op, why don't you learn to mind your own business? Must you know the baby papa when it is glaring that many intelligent celebrities do not want to reveal their family issues out anymore. So as the bloggers not to capitalised on their matters in the name of generating traffic. Example is that of Funke Akindele that learnt her lesson in a very hard way when she married her first husband before she now settled for a low key package in the second (Bello) time.

FortifiedCity:

If not for that small boy, I would have said I don't care.





i swear me too, cos i no too gbadun the babe i swear me too, cos i no too gbadun the babe 1 Like

cute kid

Happy birthday to the boy, long life and prosperity.

Long time no see

Nigerians no go kill me.

We've not finish seeing pre wedding madness.

Now pre birthday photos too? 3 Likes

So we now have pre-birthday pictures? Hmm! 1 Like

Cute kid

FortifiedCity:

If not for that small boy, I would have said I don't care.



Me too........ Disgusting actress Me too........ Disgusting actress

May God bless you boy. Happy Birthday.

h

itspzpics:

cute kid Talk true Talk true

Am tired with all these meaningless pictures every time.

One of the most gifted and consistent actresses in Nollywood





Cos i am not understanding



Cute kid tho Please which one is pre bday photo againCos i am not understandingCute kid tho

castrol180:

Hope it is not holy spirit pregnancy. But op, why don't you learn to mind your own business? Must you know the baby papa when it is glaring that many intelligent celebrities do not want to reveal their family issues out anymore. So as the bloggers not to capitalised on their matters in the name of generating traffic. Example is that of Funke Akindele that learnt her lesson in a very hard way when she married her first husband before she now settled for a low key package in the second (Bello) time. re u OK at all

What has funke got to do with this? re u OK at allWhat has funke got to do with this?

??

Is she sansa of the House of Stark....





if not IDGAF Wait, who's she??Is she sansa of the House of Stark....if not IDGAF