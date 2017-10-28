Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday (2078 Views)

@VIVIANGIST





The excited mother dropped the picture of both of them on her Instagram page and wrote : "Happy birthday My son......... My world........ My carbon copy....... the one that makes my world Beautiful. Mummy loves you ����❤❤❤❤ #twinning #mother'slove"



Happy Birthday son. You'll live to celebrate very many more years in sound health and affluence

The baby...



1st Pic- Let me smile jor! See as my mommy is smiling.



2nd pic. Who are you this man? You want to come and steal my mommy away abi?

She`s married?





HBD boy! HBD boy!

Happy Birthday Son.

? Twinning

hapi bday cutie,age wit grace

Shez pretty...i want a pretty lady as wife

Cutieees

cute 1 Like 1 Share

wow!!! beautiful mom and cute child, why is d child's hair bushy??

Happy birthday little champ

Happy birthday handsome

Happy birthday handsome...wullnp

So cute,

Why the baby come be like Midget for her hand? Age with grace baby boy