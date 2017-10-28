₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by AnonymousIP: 5:44pm
@VIVIANGIST
The excited mother dropped the picture of both of them on her Instagram page and wrote : "Happy birthday My son......... My world........ My carbon copy....... the one that makes my world Beautiful. Mummy loves you ����❤❤❤❤ #twinning #mother'slove"
Source - http://www.viviangist.ng/actress-amanda-ebeye-son-celebrates-1st-birthday/
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by Benjom(m): 6:35pm
Happy Birthday son. You'll live to celebrate very many more years in sound health and affluence
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by kay29000(m): 7:38pm
The baby...
1st Pic- Let me smile jor! See as my mommy is smiling.
2nd pic. Who are you this man? You want to come and steal my mommy away abi?
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by wildcatter23(m): 7:39pm
.
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:39pm
She`s married?
HBD boy!
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by handbagss(f): 7:39pm
Happy Birthday Son.
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by danchuzzy(m): 7:40pm
Twinning?
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by Harmony92(f): 7:40pm
hapi bday cutie,age wit grace
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by jbreezy: 7:40pm
Shez pretty...i want a pretty lady as wife
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by talk2saintify(m): 7:41pm
ok
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by LuvU2(f): 7:41pm
Cutieees
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by Titto93(m): 7:41pm
cute
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by SWORD419(m): 7:41pm
wow!!! beautiful mom and cute child, why is d child's hair bushy??
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by kikiwendy(f): 7:41pm
Happy birthday little champ
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by Omagzee(m): 7:45pm
If my pikin no fine like this ehn, then I will divorce my wife and marry a horse just like the dude did here: http://www.fototech.com.ng/buy-super-cheap-nikon-and-canon-dsrl-cameras-here/
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by cerowo(f): 7:45pm
Happy birthday handsome...wullnp
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by Amarabae(f): 7:46pm
So cute,
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by Pidginwhisper: 7:47pm
Why the baby come be like Midget for her hand? Age with grace baby boy
|Re: Amanda Ebeye's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday by Jolad1: 7:51pm
I no know this one
