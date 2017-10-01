



President Buhari arrives Esenboğa International Airport, Ankara, Turkey. He is accompanied by his wife.



President Buhari, accompanied by his wife, Aisha Buhari and delegation of ministers have arrived in Ankara, the Turkish capital for bilateral discussions between the governments of the two countries.







On concluding the bilateral talks on Thursday, the party moves to Istanbul for the meeting of the D8, Organisation for Development Cooperation. On Thursday President Buhari will lead the Nigerian delegation in bilateral talks with their Turkish counterparts.











