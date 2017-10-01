₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by solaugo1: 8:26pm
President Buhari arrives Esenboğa International Airport, Ankara, Turkey. He is accompanied by his wife.
President Buhari, accompanied by his wife, Aisha Buhari and delegation of ministers have arrived in Ankara, the Turkish capital for bilateral discussions between the governments of the two countries.
On concluding the bilateral talks on Thursday, the party moves to Istanbul for the meeting of the D8, Organisation for Development Cooperation. On Thursday President Buhari will lead the Nigerian delegation in bilateral talks with their Turkish counterparts.
https://news.assure.ng/president-buhari-arrives-turkey-d-8-summit-photos/
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by cursedAbiola(f): 8:29pm
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
kiss the truth
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by greatiyk4u(m): 8:29pm
SAI BABA
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by Hisxellency: 8:36pm
you are highly welcome
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by deji17: 8:41pm
cursedAbiola:
Fine geh, wetin Abiola, Buhari and Aisha do you?
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by mpianya39(m): 9:01pm
Zoogerian republic
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:16pm
Okay
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by SunFlow(m): 9:21pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 9:40pm
A
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by gebest: 9:47pm
noted please.
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by gebest: 9:47pm
mpianya39:na wao
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by cplusinvestment: 9:52pm
We pray the bilateral discussions will yield a positive result
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by Flashh: 9:52pm
cursedAbiola:
Your moniker is obviously taking effect on you.
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by CME01: 9:52pm
If you like arrive chicken.. Your existence means nothing to me... Whether you are in or out of the country. You still nothing to write home about
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by solid3(m): 9:53pm
They should remain there, we don't need them again.
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by morereb10: 9:53pm
nice
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 9:53pm
Buhari how do you sleep when your people are suffering!
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 9:54pm
god bless the first family
the slayer of ipobs
the displine master of ipobs
the punisher of nnamdi kanu
the conquerer of biafra
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 9:54pm
It seems Aisha has fallen in love with Jubrin already.
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 9:55pm
The only president that his citizens are happier when his away..
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by haconjy(m): 9:55pm
o GA o
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by GuyWise(m): 9:55pm
That man on suit in the fourth pic be like "so jubril this is now your new look?"
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by phemmyutd(m): 9:56pm
cursedAbiola:Just like your mother
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by proudlyYoruba(m): 9:57pm
Èwo tún ni D8?
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by modaink333: 9:57pm
Junketer. Perhaps the person above me has something to say
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 9:57pm
cursedAbiola:You're indeed cursed!
|Re: President Buhari And Aisha Arrive In Turkey For D-8 Summit (Photos) by HomeTutor1(f): 9:57pm
