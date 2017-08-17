Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) (4787 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







See more photos below...









http://gidifeed.com/photos-president-buharis-speech-d-8-summit-turkey/ President Buhari spoke at the Programme of the 9th D-8 Summit at the International Convention and Summit Centre Istanbul Turkey today October 20, 2017 where he urged D-8 leaders to prioritize incentives and measures aimed at increasing trade and investments among member countries.See more photos below...

Where is the video, let me listen to his incoherent ramblings once more 10 Likes 3 Shares

Our baba at work

Stronger than ever 20 Likes 2 Shares

FortifiedCity:

Where is the video, let me listen to his incoherent ramblings once more hmmmm

Android developer here!

I have developed multiple android apps. I am microsoft and java certified.

I would love to develop your app

Apps can only contain:

Main Page

About page

Product list

Contact page

Monetization(Profit from advertisements)

email:adelnehikhare@gmail.com



Whatsapp: 08093453242 2 Likes







Age really didn't change Buhari.





He is as handsome as he was as a young soldier and just as useless too. Age really didn't change Buhari.He is as handsome as he was as a young soldier and just as useless too. 17 Likes 4 Shares

My president representing 1 Like





#fckterroristpresidents...... 9 Likes 3 Shares

we need ze sfeech not za hotos 6 Likes

old men is all i see

Na photo we wan chop? Ajala President.!

so we should start frying 3 Likes

To all the APC members suffering in silence yet can't complain because of party loyalty, accept our heartfelt condolences. 4 Likes 2 Shares

God bless buhari

the leader of nigeria

te slayer of ipobs

the slayer of bokoharam

the slayer of shiite

the conqueror of biafra 6 Likes

BUHRAImypresident 1 Like

Nigeria Eyaf suffer.



I noticed this administration has been mingling mostly with the Muslim countries, it is a total prove that Buhari and the northern cabals are on the move to islamize Nigeria.



D-8 countries : Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.



These are all Islam countries. Total islamization.



Now it's clear that all other religions aside Islam in Nigeria is a poo most especially Christianity always preaching peace now I don't think they can have any say.

It's high time the Christian should rise and fight for their right even it's clearly stated in the bible "Ijoba orun ti di ifagbarawo awon alagbara sin gba lowo Ole "

God bless President Muhammadu Buhari



God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria





Wailers, the floor is open... 5 Likes 1 Share

MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH BLESS PMB 3 Likes 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

Where is the video, let me listen to his incoherent ramblings once more Haaa! Oloshi, person wey get incoherent ramblings don reach the places you no go even dream of 5 Likes

.

Hope he said something reasonable? Baba is always fumbling.

Photogenic president.

Nonsense.... This MAN is a capital failure

Even this leaders that want to sign this treaty they are not at peace with them self,



REFFRENCE

24hours jack baur movie, season 8 particularly, on How president tailor got the russian to come for bilateral table of treaty

anny268:

Hope he said something reasonable? Baba is always fumbling. Like calling Nigerians criminals including his immediate family. Like calling Nigerians criminals including his immediate family.

anny268:

Hope he said something reasonable? Baba is always fumbling.

Thats too harsh!

He is someone father biko Thats too harsh!He is someone father biko









well, this may be all information you need to become financially stable.



http://www.nairaland.com/4128960/cryptocurrency-steemit-online-training-strictly#61618710 I looked up to reading the full speech on your blog, all I saw were pictures.well, this may be all information you need to become financially stable.

Die hard presido

saraki2019:

God bless buhari the leader of nigeria te slayer of ipobs the slayer of bokoharam the slayer of shiite the conqueror of biafra Zombie spotted. Zombie spotted.

See how he keep head like the Sudanese

Buhari Afonja Republic, Lord and saviour. And the father of savagery.