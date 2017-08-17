₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,805 members, 3,865,237 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 01:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) (4787 Views)
|President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by MrNollyzone: 9:30pm On Oct 20
President Buhari spoke at the Programme of the 9th D-8 Summit at the International Convention and Summit Centre Istanbul Turkey today October 20, 2017 where he urged D-8 leaders to prioritize incentives and measures aimed at increasing trade and investments among member countries.
See more photos below...
http://gidifeed.com/photos-president-buharis-speech-d-8-summit-turkey/
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:34pm On Oct 20
Where is the video, let me listen to his incoherent ramblings once more
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Habeyy(m): 9:37pm On Oct 20
Our baba at work
Stronger than ever
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by kidap: 9:44pm On Oct 20
hmmmm
FortifiedCity:
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by adelnehis(m): 10:39pm On Oct 20
Android developer here!
I have developed multiple android apps. I am microsoft and java certified.
I would love to develop your app
Apps can only contain:
Main Page
About page
Product list
Contact page
Monetization(Profit from advertisements)
email:adelnehikhare@gmail.com
Whatsapp: 08093453242
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:39pm On Oct 20
Age really didn't change Buhari.
He is as handsome as he was as a young soldier and just as useless too.
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Emmy9ite(m): 10:39pm On Oct 20
My president representing
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 10:40pm On Oct 20
#fckterroristpresidents......
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:40pm On Oct 20
we need ze sfeech not za hotos
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Hysmady(m): 10:41pm On Oct 20
old men is all i see
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Politicowizard: 10:41pm On Oct 20
Na photo we wan chop? Ajala President.!
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 10:41pm On Oct 20
so we should start frying
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 10:41pm On Oct 20
To all the APC members suffering in silence yet can't complain because of party loyalty, accept our heartfelt condolences.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 10:41pm On Oct 20
God bless buhari
the leader of nigeria
te slayer of ipobs
the slayer of bokoharam
the slayer of shiite
the conqueror of biafra
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 10:41pm On Oct 20
BUHRAImypresident
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Wisedove(m): 10:43pm On Oct 20
Nigeria Eyaf suffer.
I noticed this administration has been mingling mostly with the Muslim countries, it is a total prove that Buhari and the northern cabals are on the move to islamize Nigeria.
D-8 countries : Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.
These are all Islam countries. Total islamization.
Now it's clear that all other religions aside Islam in Nigeria is a poo most especially Christianity always preaching peace now I don't think they can have any say.
It's high time the Christian should rise and fight for their right even it's clearly stated in the bible "Ijoba orun ti di ifagbarawo awon alagbara sin gba lowo Ole "
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by excomarow(m): 10:45pm On Oct 20
God bless President Muhammadu Buhari
God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria
Wailers, the floor is open...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by ALOWONLE419(m): 10:45pm On Oct 20
MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH BLESS PMB
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:45pm On Oct 20
FortifiedCity:Haaa! Oloshi, person wey get incoherent ramblings don reach the places you no go even dream of
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by ademusiwa3r: 10:45pm On Oct 20
.
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by anny268(f): 10:46pm On Oct 20
Hope he said something reasonable? Baba is always fumbling.
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by comshots(m): 10:46pm On Oct 20
Photogenic president.
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by modaink333: 10:46pm On Oct 20
Nonsense.... This MAN is a capital failure
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by marwanafrica(m): 10:47pm On Oct 20
Even this leaders that want to sign this treaty they are not at peace with them self,
REFFRENCE
24hours jack baur movie, season 8 particularly, on How president tailor got the russian to come for bilateral table of treaty
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by comshots(m): 10:47pm On Oct 20
anny268:Like calling Nigerians criminals including his immediate family.
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by iamleumas: 10:48pm On Oct 20
anny268:
Thats too harsh!
He is someone father biko
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by autofreak2020: 10:48pm On Oct 20
I looked up to reading the full speech on your blog, all I saw were pictures.
well, this may be all information you need to become financially stable.
http://www.nairaland.com/4128960/cryptocurrency-steemit-online-training-strictly#61618710
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by 8stargeneral: 10:48pm On Oct 20
Die hard presido
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by chosengocap: 10:49pm On Oct 20
saraki2019:Zombie spotted.
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Titto93(m): 10:49pm On Oct 20
See how he keep head like the Sudanese
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by Bishov(m): 10:51pm On Oct 20
Buhari Afonja Republic, Lord and saviour. And the father of savagery.
|Re: President Buhari Delivers Speech At The D-8 Summit In Turkey (Photos) by priceaction: 10:55pm On Oct 20
Lol. Why only him dey laff? And that other man dey look am like wetin dey make this one laff?
Best Political Analyst On Nairaland / N1trn Projects Smuggled Into 2012 Budget As Foolish Nigerians Criticize Sanusi / Army Frees Kidnapped French Sailor
Viewing this topic: Bakare19 and 8 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32