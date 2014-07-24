₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by BisQuit(m): 6:55am
The terms of service, also known as the document you're supposed to read before signing up for a site or platform, is a treasure trove of legal guidelines, rules and permissions that few people really care about.
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Valro(m): 7:14am
The way I use to jump that epistle of terms and conditions no be here.
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Harbeyg09(m): 7:37am
Can't remember when last i read and understand terms and condition
Just click and agree even if death sentence is included we no know
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by looseweight: 9:35am
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Teewhy2: 9:36am
I don't think I have ever taking time to read any terms and conditions on any of these platforms before, what I normally do is click accept to complete my registration as soon as possible believing that since almost everyone use it the terms and conditions won't be something that are very stringent. maybe i can start reading if am joining any new social media platform.
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by midehi2(f): 9:36am
Read kwa, na to press "continue' button
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Vizboy1: 9:37am
I hardly ever read those things
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by tstx(m): 9:37am
Who ge t time to read that long text
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Slimzjoe(m): 9:37am
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by kay29000(m): 9:37am
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by tstx(m): 9:38am
midehi2:Moi too
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by amiibaby: 9:38am
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by gurunlocker: 9:43am
We are Nigerians, we don't read Terms and conditions. We only click on agree and move on.
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by shoskid(m): 9:43am
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by majekdom2: 9:43am
Many of these terms are violated already.. e.g sexual content on instagram, adding randomly on linkedin
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Benbisco(f): 9:43am
To read Terms and Conditions no be here o!
I recently came across one that had an opening line that said " you might be too lazy to read this".
I say thank God una know.
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by nedublink(m): 9:43am
terms of service is too long to read.
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by emmyw(m): 9:44am
Harbeyg09:Lol
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by warlord24(m): 9:44am
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by rerhji(m): 9:45am
99.999999% are guilty of pressing next without reading at all.....0.00000000015% read without understanding..........nd d rest figure na d original owner of d post......not op sef
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Jacktheripper: 9:46am
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Jabioro: 9:49am
My devices never show me such....may be is not configured or l just refused to comprehend, therefore all l could see is "agree" including nairaland comment box.
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Fortunately6789: 9:50am
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by BlaQWolf: 9:51am
Jabioro:
Hahahahahaha, shift lemme faint...Lalas247, I'm sure you are guilty too?
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:54am
gurunlocker:
Not Just Nigerians.
An average person won't read terms and conditions
|Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Jabioro: 9:54am
BlaQWolf:You lead and l followed..smiling!
