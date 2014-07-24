₦airaland Forum

10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by BisQuit(m): 6:55am
The terms of service, also known as the document you're supposed to read before signing up for a site or platform, is a treasure trove of legal guidelines, rules and permissions that few people really care about.

But there are a few things you're agreeing to, hidden within the jargon, that might change the way you use the web. Some permissions, like keeping personal information, protecting copyrights and preventing impersonation, are well-known and relatively innocuous. That said, there's a chance you're violating a term of service without even realizing it.

Here are 10 things you didn't realize you agreed to in the social network terms of service you didn't read, but we did.

Facebook

1. Facebook has permission to use your photos and videos for whatever it wants.

Have you ever wanted to see that awesome sunset picture you took or a funny video of your cats in a Facebook ad? No? Well, too bad, because when you sign up for Facebook, you give it an expansive royalty-free license to use anything you post that could be considered intellectual property.

You still own all of your content, but Facebook is allowed to use it and give other people the right to use it, too. The only way to revoke the license is by deleting the content from Facebook.

If it seems out of line, it's actually pretty commonplace among other social media sites. Twitter, Instagram and Google all have similar clauses in their terms.

2. You can't use Facebook if you're a convicted sex offender.

This one is pretty straightforward. If you've been convicted of a sex crime, you aren't allowed to register for Facebook.

3. You're required to keep your contact information up to date.

Facebook requires all users to keep their profiles updated with any changes to their contact information so it can make sure your account is kept secure. While it doesn't specify a timetable for email addresses, the terms say you need to update your cellphone number within 48 hours of making the change.

Twitter

4. How you explore Twitter, and how you got there

Twitter's privacy policy allows the company to track "your IP address, browser type, operating system, the referring web page, pages visited, location, your mobile carrier, device and application IDs, search terms, and cookie information." Google does virtually the same thing.

5. You're not allowed to squat on a username.

Are you planning to set up a Twitter account for your kid to use when he's old enough? That's not allowed, according to Twitter's terms of service. Twitter typically deletes most accounts within six to nine months of inactivity, so it's unlikely you'd be able to get away with it anyway.

Instagram

6. You're not allowed to post sexually suggestive content.

This one might seem like a no-brainer, but it's not just nudity that's banned. The rule itself isn't very specific, but its sets a presumably lower benchmark than similar rules from Facebook and Twitter limiting offensive content.

7. You're not supposed to send ideas to Instagram, but if the company actually reads them and likes them, it'll use them.

Instagram's terms outline the company's policy "not to accept or consider content, information, ideas, suggestions or other materials other than those we have specifically requested." But, there's a caveat: If, for some reason, your brilliant idea catches the eye of a higher-up, then Instagram can use it and not give you a cent.


LinkedIn

8. You can't add anyone you don't actually know.

If you're familiar with the networking platform, you'll know that you have to specify how you know someone before you invite her to connect on LinkedIn. If you can't offer a mutual school or workplace, or don't have an email address linked to her account, LinkedIn won't let you connect.

But proving your acquaintance with a potential connection isn't just a spam roadblock; it's written into LinkedIn's terms, too. That said, plenty of people violate it without caring. Networking is cut-throat sometimes, man.

9. Your profile can't promote escort or prostitution services — even if they're legal where you live.

Let's say you're the proprietor of a lawful business that pairs clients with escorts for, uh, intimate companionship. Don't bother networking on LinkedIn, because that's against the rules.

10. You're not allowed to lie.

It's said that honesty is the best policy. For LinkedIn, honesty is policy. The network's user agreement bans users from adding inaccurate information to their profiles. It's also usually easy for prospective employers to catch, so it's not worth it in the first place.

Source=http://mashable.com/2014/07/24/terms-of-service-secrets/#oTtEdvDNWgq6

Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Valro(m): 7:14am
The way I use to jump that epistle of terms and conditions no be here.
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Harbeyg09(m): 7:37am
Can't remember when last i read and understand terms and condition


Just click and agree even if death sentence is included we no know grin

Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by looseweight: 9:35am
Nice
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Teewhy2: 9:36am
I don't think I have ever taking time to read any terms and conditions on any of these platforms before, what I normally do is click accept to complete my registration as soon as possible believing that since almost everyone use it the terms and conditions won't be something that are very stringent. maybe i can start reading if am joining any new social media platform.
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by midehi2(f): 9:36am
Read kwa, na to press "continue' button cheesy
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Vizboy1: 9:37am
angry
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by shurley22(f): 9:37am
I hardly ever read those things
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by tstx(m): 9:37am
Who ge t time to read that long text
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Slimzjoe(m): 9:37am
lol
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by kay29000(m): 9:37am
Hmm
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by tstx(m): 9:38am
midehi2:
Read kwa, na to press "continue' button
Moi too
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by amiibaby: 9:38am
Hmmm
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by gurunlocker: 9:43am
We are Nigerians, we don't read Terms and conditions. We only click on agree and move on.
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by shoskid(m): 9:43am
Terms and conditions

Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by majekdom2: 9:43am
Many of these terms are violated already.. e.g sexual content on instagram, adding randomly on linkedin
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Benbisco(f): 9:43am
To read Terms and Conditions no be here o!

I recently came across one that had an opening line that said " you might be too lazy to read this".
I say thank God una know.
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by nedublink(m): 9:43am
terms of service is too long to read.
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by emmyw(m): 9:44am
Harbeyg09:
Can't remember when last i read and understand terms and condition


Just click and agree even if death sentence is included we no know grin
Lol
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by warlord24(m): 9:44am
seminar seminar
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by rerhji(m): 9:45am
99.999999% are guilty of pressing next without reading at all.....0.00000000015% read without understanding..........nd d rest figure na d original owner of d post......not op sef
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Jacktheripper: 9:46am
K
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Jabioro: 9:49am
My devices never show me such....may be is not configured or l just refused to comprehend, therefore all l could see is "agree" including nairaland comment box.
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Fortunately6789: 9:50am
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by BlaQWolf: 9:51am
Jabioro:
My devices never show me such....may be is not configured or l just refused to comprehend, therefore all l could see is "agree" including nairaland comment box.

Hahahahahaha, shift lemme faint...Lalas247, I'm sure you are guilty too?

Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:54am
gurunlocker:
We are Nigerians, we don't read Terms and conditions. We only click on agree and move on.

Not Just Nigerians.

An average person won't read terms and conditions
Re: 10 Things You Didn't Know You Agreed To Via Terms Of Service by Jabioro: 9:54am
BlaQWolf:


Hahahahahaha, shift lemme faint...Lalas247, I'm sure you are guilty too?
You lead and l followed..smiling!

