I intend swapping my phone,i needed a phone with a good camera. Which would be best between Tecno and Infinix products. Thanks

I've used both Tecno and Infinix phones and the cameras on Tecno phones are better 2 Likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jienrd-I2DA&t=1s



and Phantom 8 for the back camera





Infinix Hot S3 for the selfie camera

prosper21:

Infinix Infinix

Tecno

prosper21:

Tecno is better





Unfortunately these things are not phones.

If you have lived in the Asia continent where these craps are put together you would have noticed that the locals there don't even know that such stuff exist as phones



Unfortunately these things are not phones.

If you have lived in the Asia continent where these craps are put together you would have noticed that the locals there don't even know that such stuff exist as phones

Get an OEM device, only then you shall know which is better between that and an off the market generic crap that sends and receives telephony signals

Tecfinix is better than both of them 2 Likes

Same of the same. Like comparing six and half a dozen.

I think tecno phones are good

Tecno

Tecno beats infinix hands down. My tecno spark k7 camera beats that of infinix hot 4, hot 4 lite, hot 5, hit 5 lite.

Chiefpriest1:

Same of the same. Like comparing six and half a dozen.

Abi na..

What model is he comparing ?

I am using the flagship infinix zero 5 pro and my camon cx still beats its camera hand down.. Infinix should improve on their camera quality.. Too China-phone quality, over saturated and completely washed out.



I can't wait for the next camon series so I can sell it off 1 Like

Tecno

Nancy2018:

and who told you that?

Infinix definately

None because they are all owned by the same company

Nokia 3310

It depends on the phone and camera pixel. If u compare pixel to pixel, infinix is beta

They are the same.

None. Their cameras degrade over time.

deepwater:

Lol



Unfortunately these things are not phones.

If you have lived in the Asia continent where these craps are put together you would have noticed that the locals there don't even know that such stuff exist as phones



Get an OEM device, only then you shall know which is better between that and an off the market generic crap that sends and receives telephony signals

U are right. These useless phones are not even recognized there...

deepwater:

Lol



Unfortunately these things are not phones.

If you have lived in the Asia continent where these craps are put together you would have noticed that the locals there don't even know that such stuff exist as phones



can one get this OEM device for less than 50,000 naira

xanie:

How? Please explain..cos ayam not understanding...

Aside African countries which exclude south Africa, Egypt, Morocco and other few Northern African countries, tecno & infinix brands does not have recognition in other parts of the world.



U can never see these wack brands in China which goes a long way to say that the mentioned cheap brands are not just substandard but seriously po rated

