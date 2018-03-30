₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by prosper21(m): 7:21am On Mar 28
I intend swapping my phone,i needed a phone with a good camera. Which would be best between Tecno and Infinix products. Thanks
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Behankey(m): 8:57am On Mar 29
I've used both Tecno and Infinix phones and the cameras on Tecno phones are better
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Nancy2018(f): 10:50am On Mar 29
Phone is phone
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by henry007(m): 3:14pm On Mar 29
Infinix Hot S3 for the selfie camera
and Phantom 8 for the back camera
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by lastbaff(m): 12:01am
prosper21:Infinix
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by scarycuteface(m): 5:42am
Tecno
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by asuustrike2009: 6:43am
prosper21:Tecno is better
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by deepwater(f): 8:01am
Lol
Unfortunately these things are not phones.
If you have lived in the Asia continent where these craps are put together you would have noticed that the locals there don't even know that such stuff exist as phones
Get an OEM device, only then you shall know which is better between that and an off the market generic crap that sends and receives telephony signals
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by GreenMavro: 8:01am
Tecfinix is better than both of them
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:02am
Same of the same. Like comparing six and half a dozen.
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by ZombieTAMER: 8:02am
I think tecno phones are good
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by yungmoney447(m): 8:03am
Tecno
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Nltaliban(m): 8:03am
Tecno beats infinix hands down. My tecno spark k7 camera beats that of infinix hot 4, hot 4 lite, hot 5, hit 5 lite.
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Dam5reey(m): 8:03am
Chiefpriest1:
Abi na..
What model is he comparing ?
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by yettymuse(f): 8:03am
I am using the flagship infinix zero 5 pro and my camon cx still beats its camera hand down.. Infinix should improve on their camera quality.. Too China-phone quality, over saturated and completely washed out.
I can't wait for the next camon series so I can sell it off
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by ItxAyce(m): 8:03am
Tecno
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by columbus007(m): 8:04am
Nancy2018:and who told you that?
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by polite2(m): 8:04am
Infinix definately
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by SyberKate(f): 8:04am
None because they are all owned by the same company
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Movingcoil(m): 8:05am
Nokia 3310
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Mrsimplexvi: 8:05am
It depends on the phone and camera pixel. If u compare pixel to pixel, infinix is beta
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by IMASTEX: 8:06am
They are the same.
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by xanie: 8:08am
None. Their cameras degrade over time.
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Iseoluwani: 8:09am
deepwater:
U are right. These useless phones are not even recognized there...
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by Amirullaha(m): 8:11am
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by tundeayo2020: 8:17am
deepwater:can one get this OEM device for less than 50,000 naira
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by bigerboy200: 8:18am
xanie:How? Please explain..cos ayam not understanding...
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by wristbangle(m): 8:19am
Aside African countries which exclude south Africa, Egypt, Morocco and other few Northern African countries, tecno & infinix brands does not have recognition in other parts of the world.
U can never see these wack brands in China which goes a long way to say that the mentioned cheap brands are not just substandard but seriously po rated
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by OSUigbo: 8:20am
Both are rubbish
None is better
|Re: Which Has A Better Camera Quality In Terms Of Pictures Between Tecno And Infinix by lowkey28(m): 8:21am
Both of them are craps.
