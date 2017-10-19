₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by AnonymousIP: 2:19pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared On Instagram With caption ..
Portrait of @kenerics
http://www.viviangist.ng/actor-ken-erics-looking-hot-in-new-official-portraits/
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by Natureinspred: 2:33pm
he looks like.........
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by cyndy1000(f): 2:44pm
Fresh handsome dude!
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by AnonymousIP: 4:37pm
Cc; lalasticlala
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by Arsenalholic(m): 5:32pm
Nairaland is showing 502 error (whatever that sh*t means)... And instead of you guys to focus on fixing that you're pushing useless topics to FP.
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by damibize(m): 5:33pm
Cool
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by blackbeau1(f): 5:33pm
All I can say is different strokes for different folks
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by MhizzAJ(f): 5:33pm
This guy is getting fatter
He's not all that cute though
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by teresafaith(f): 5:33pm
His cheeks looks like puff puff, but wait o why are all nollywood actors looking like panda
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by Egein(m): 5:33pm
One of those non-descript, rateless, unimposing Nollywood actors with fake names.
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by asawanathegreat(m): 5:33pm
Fine boy
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by nikkypearl(f): 5:34pm
Very cool actor
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by Arsenalholic(m): 5:35pm
blackbeau1:Lol. That's lowkey "IDGAF"
Seems his style doesn't sit well with ya, no?
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by Unbreakable007: 5:36pm
Brb.
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by AmaechiLinus(m): 5:37pm
OK. Seen!
Or should we go and cook Ice cream for you?
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by globalmind68(m): 5:38pm
Oh by! You are cute!
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by 2shure: 5:38pm
Nollywood and poorly writtenscriptz
With self contain actors
Abegi
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by seunmohmoh(f): 5:39pm
cool
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by trustyshoess(f): 5:43pm
Terrible actor tho. He's one of those actors who's name or face discourages me from watching the movie
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by Clever660: 5:48pm
Hansome dude
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by ufuosman(m): 5:49pm
Natureinspred:Senate son
Re: Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits by ufuosman(m): 5:50pm
Cute
