|"Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Mrspycee: 4:15pm
An IG user @digwe took to the social media platform to claim that Davido's friend Tagbo's spirit appeared to her in the early hours of today. She added that Tagbo asked her to deliver a message.
She wrote:
"Rip tagbo i dunno y u chose to come to me ?,Wen u kill sumone n u follow d pesin to d spiritual realm to shut him up totally... i dnt no tagbo i v neva seen or spoken to him or know sumone dat knows him.. i av given ur msg to d pesin u wanted me to giv it to but m sorry i cnt share on my page for security reasons..it was hell gettin ha number but u made it available to me...u r such a sweet n gentle spirit.. pls rest in peace n let God fight for u..?bye'
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by modelmike7(m): 4:16pm
Taking weed is a bad thing....
especially during the day.
This one just want to trend by force, luckily she is already trending.
Orisirisi something!
SMH!!
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Paulosky1900: 4:24pm
WHY CANT SOME bleeping PEOPLE GIVE THE DEAD A SIMPLE RESPECT.....IF HE APPEARS TO U NOW and ASK U TO FOLLOW HIM now U WILL START SHOUTING....BLOOD OF JESUS.....
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Paulosky1900: 4:25pm
WHY CANT SOME F*CKING PEOPLE GIVE THE DEAD A SIMPLE RESPECT.....IF HE APPEARS TO U NOW and ASK U TO FOLLOW HIM now U WILL START SHOUTING....BLOOD OF JESUS.....
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by sunshineV(m): 4:49pm
Attention seeking mofos all over the place
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Mrjo(m): 5:05pm
Mrspycee:why did u post this poo?
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by maxiuc(m): 5:17pm
Some people here will still doubt
Same happened to me when my mum died I was eight years ago then on her way to Lagos with her cousin brother in a Mercedes 200 on June 5 year 2000 they had an accident around Benin she died though the accident was a minor one as little I was then my mind was telling me that someone had a hand in my mum death I started avoiding my maternal home two yearz this her brother became rich I was like Eehen I said it that this man used my mummy for rituals that same night I slept my mum came to me annoyed saying why will I think someone will kill her that it is the will of God then I woke up till then I just shut my mouth up, even though If I see that his brother I don't talk to him.
Don't expect to see a ghost with your Unclad eyes that wouldn't happen but in your dreams is possible
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Caustics: 5:17pm
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Arsenalholic(m): 5:22pm
I dnt no tagbo i v neva seen or spoken to him or know sumone dat knows him.. i av given ur msg to d pesin u wanted me to giv it to but m sorry i cnt share on my page for security reasons..it was hell gettin ha number but u made it available to me u r such a sweet n gentle spirit.. pls rest in peace n let God fight for u..?bye'
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by baromontesquie: 5:22pm
weed smoke this one ooo
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by ivolt: 5:22pm
Can Nairaland sink lower?
Every dumb post now grace front page.
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by NotNairalandi(m): 5:22pm
mumu!
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by ollah1: 5:22pm
Bullsh*t of the highest order
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Factfinder1(f): 5:22pm
Another attention seeker
Nairaland is forking down with 502 error
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Blackhawk01: 5:22pm
Na so werey dey start nii
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Infajay(m): 5:22pm
attention LovePeddler.
David Adeleke got no interest in this crap
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by blackbeau1(f): 5:22pm
Take this opportunity to become a celebrity or die trying
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by bugidon(m): 5:22pm
E no get wetin person no go see for Nigeria
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by chillychill(f): 5:22pm
Hmmm won tun Ti gbe tun tun de oooo
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Koolking(m): 5:22pm
This is why Osogbo weeds must be legalised with T & C. This female must have taken it in the wee hours of the morning
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Atlantia(f): 5:22pm
What's this one again?!
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by 9jvirgin(m): 5:22pm
Gobe
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by MadCow1: 5:22pm
YABA LEFT PERMANENT SITE LOADING..........
98% Complete............................
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by tballeyy(m): 5:22pm
Stop dreaming
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Alexis11: 5:22pm
Lol......
Many are mad few are roaming.
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by wunmi590(m): 5:22pm
Stop taking weed, they won't listen.
Look at what it has caused you now, taking weed to bed is a disaster.
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by RapportNaija(m): 5:22pm
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by olosk(m): 5:22pm
modelmike7:My Bloder. Its a veli bad something.Some people yafff mad finish
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by aleeyus(m): 5:22pm
Yoruba and supernatural belive
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by globalmind68(m): 5:22pm
Is she sane or someone should confirm if nothing is wrong with her upstairs.
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by Ryabcool(m): 5:22pm
Lmaoooo!
|Re: "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe by rammyty: 5:22pm
lobatan.....Attention seeking mofos
Please when Dj Olu appears to u, let me know what he say
Biko hmmmn... its important
