Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Tagbo's Ghost Appeared To Me Today & Gave Me A Message" - Lady @digwe (8157 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





An IG user @digwe took to the social media platform to claim that Davido's friend Tagbo's spirit appeared to her in the early hours of today. She added that Tagbo asked her to deliver a message.



She wrote:



"Rip tagbo i dunno y u chose to come to me ?,Wen u kill sumone n u follow d pesin to d spiritual realm to shut him up totally... i dnt no tagbo i v neva seen or spoken to him or know sumone dat knows him.. i av given ur msg to d pesin u wanted me to giv it to but m sorry i cnt share on my page for security reasons..it was hell gettin ha number but u made it available to me...u r such a sweet n gentle spirit.. pls rest in peace n let God fight for u..?bye'



An IG user @digwe took to the social media platform to claim that Davido's friend Tagbo's spirit appeared to her in the early hours of today. She added that Tagbo asked her to deliver a message.She wrote:"Rip tagbo i dunno y u chose to come to me ?,Wen u kill sumone n u follow d pesin to d spiritual realm to shut him up totally... i dnt no tagbo i v neva seen or spoken to him or know sumone dat knows him.. i av given ur msg to d pesin u wanted me to giv it to but m sorry i cnt share on my page for security reasons..it was hell gettin ha number but u made it available to me...u r such a sweet n gentle spirit.. pls rest in peace n let God fight for u..?bye'

Taking weed is a bad thing....

especially during the day.

This one just want to trend by force, luckily she is already trending.

Orisirisi something!

SMH!! 33 Likes 2 Shares

WHY CANT SOME bleeping PEOPLE GIVE THE DEAD A SIMPLE RESPECT.....IF HE APPEARS TO U NOW and ASK U TO FOLLOW HIM now U WILL START SHOUTING....BLOOD OF JESUS..... 7 Likes

WHY CANT SOME F*CKING PEOPLE GIVE THE DEAD A SIMPLE RESPECT.....IF HE APPEARS TO U NOW and ASK U TO FOLLOW HIM now U WILL START SHOUTING....BLOOD OF JESUS..... 1 Like

Attention seeking mofos all over the place 3 Likes

Mrspycee:







An IG user @digwe took to the social media platform to claim that Davido's friend Tagbo's spirit appeared to her in the early hours of today. She added that Tagbo asked her to deliver a message.



She wrote:



"Rip tagbo i dunno y u chose to come to me ?,Wen u kill sumone n u follow d pesin to d spiritual realm to shut him up totally... i dnt no tagbo i v neva seen or spoken to him or know sumone dat knows him.. i av given ur msg to d pesin u wanted me to giv it to but m sorry i cnt share on my page for security reasons..it was hell gettin ha number but u made it available to me...u r such a sweet n gentle spirit.. pls rest in peace n let God fight for u..?bye'







More @



Lalasticlala, Mynd44 why did u post this poo? why did u post this poo? 6 Likes 1 Share

Some people here will still doubt



Same happened to me when my mum died I was eight years ago then on her way to Lagos with her cousin brother in a Mercedes 200 on June 5 year 2000 they had an accident around Benin she died though the accident was a minor one as little I was then my mind was telling me that someone had a hand in my mum death I started avoiding my maternal home two yearz this her brother became rich I was like Eehen I said it that this man used my mummy for rituals that same night I slept my mum came to me annoyed saying why will I think someone will kill her that it is the will of God then I woke up till then I just shut my mouth up, even though If I see that his brother I don't talk to him.



Don't expect to see a ghost with your Unclad eyes that wouldn't happen but in your dreams is possible 1 Like

I dnt no tagbo i v neva seen or spoken to him or know sumone dat knows him.. i av given ur msg to d pesin u wanted me to giv it to but m sorry i cnt share on my page for security reasons..it was hell gettin ha number but u made it available to me u r such a sweet n gentle spirit.. pls rest in peace n let God fight for u..?bye' 1 Like

weed smoke this one ooo 2 Likes 1 Share

Can Nairaland sink lower?



Every dumb post now grace front page. 5 Likes 1 Share

mumu!

Bullsh*t of the highest order 1 Like

Another attention seeker



Nairaland is forking down with 502 error 5 Likes





Na so werey dey start nii Na so werey dey start nii

attention LovePeddler.

David Adeleke got no interest in this crap

Take this opportunity to become a celebrity or die trying

E no get wetin person no go see for Nigeria

Hmmm won tun Ti gbe tun tun de oooo 1 Like

This is why Osogbo weeds must be legalised with T & C. This female must have taken it in the wee hours of the morning

What's this one again?!

Gobe

YABA LEFT PERMANENT SITE LOADING..........







































98% Complete............................

Stop dreaming





Many are mad few are roaming. Lol......Many are mad few are roaming.

Stop taking weed, they won't listen.



Look at what it has caused you now, taking weed to bed is a disaster. 1 Like

modelmike7:

Taking weed is a bad thing.... My Bloder. Its a veli bad something.Some people yafff mad finish My Bloder. Its a veli bad something.Some people yafff mad finish

Yoruba and supernatural belive

Is she sane or someone should confirm if nothing is wrong with her upstairs.

Lmaoooo!