The wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, on Thursday temporarily blocked the Federal High Court in Abuja from hearing an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an order of interim forfeiture of two properties traced to her in Abuja.



Usually, such ex parte applications are heard by courts without the knowledge or participation of the other parties whose properties are at stake.



But somehow, Patience’s legal team led by Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) got wind of the fact that the EFCC’s ex parte motion was to be heard by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba on Thursday.



The legal team quickly filed a motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the ex parte motion and also attended court on Thursday to block the hearing.



Justice Dimgba was set to hear the EFCC’s motion on Thursday but had to adjourn until November 11 after Adedipe and Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), appearing for Mrs. Jonathan, argued that the ex parte could not be heard since their client had filed an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain it.



The EFCC was represented by Best Ojukwu and ‎also later by Tahir Sylvanus.



After the back-and-forth arguments between the EFCC’s and Mrs. Jonathan’s legal team, the court fixed November 11 for the hearing of the applications.

Stupid Buhari not every woman can be as dumb as Aishahalliburton 6 Likes

This is just a temporary set back. She will forfeit all the properties she acquired corruptly whether she likes it or not. 3 Likes

How can efcc seek forfeiture for a property whose owner hasn't been convicted of fraud.

Even if the properties are forfeited she will def them back

Anything that is good for timipre Sylvia is good for patience Jonathan

Stealing is not corruption. Me dey wait for 2019 sha.No time

No weapon fashioned against you mama P shall prosper 2 Likes 1 Share

Isokowadoo:

Stupid Buhari not every woman can be as dumb as Aishahalliburton Who did this to you? 2 Likes 1 Share

aolawale025:

How can efcc seek forfeiture for a property whose owner hasn't been convicted of fraud.

The present government has lost their direction since the day they started witch-hunting their opponents The present government has lost their direction since the day they started witch-hunting their opponents 1 Like

When presented with the theory that their saviour was black white Christians often say, "He may not have been white, but he definitely wasn't black!"



Super woman. Lol we keep hearing of EFCC seize this, seize that. But we don't hear of what EFCC are doing with the seized properties.

Power woman

Mother of corruption!





Make dem go seize IBB wife own nah

Make dem go seize IBB or OBJ wife own nah

Isokowadoo:

Stupid Buhari not every woman can be as dumb as Aishahalliburton Bushboy! Bushboy!

ipobarecriminals:

Stealing is not corruption. Me dey wait for 2019 sha.No time Try to reason.... The day you stole my goat(you will first receive some physical assault if not which will make you agreed to stealing more than a goat) and the day I discovered that you are diverting my fund as my accountant(you may even slap me when defending yourself and probably file a suit against means even go unpunished .....) Compare the punishment.... That was what gej was explaining that night. Don't be zombilized Try to reason.... The day you stole my goat(you will first receive some physical assault if not which will make you agreed to stealing more than a goat) and the day I discovered that you are diverting my fund as my accountant(you may even slap me when defending yourself and probably file a suit against means even go unpunished .....) Compare the punishment.... That was what gej was explaining that night. Don't be zombilized 1 Like 1 Share

Walahi Efcc act drama pass NOLLYWOOD

biacan:

madam jonah You forgot to scream Tinubu. Lol.

kiss the truth

Politics

Turai Yaradua almost bought half of Choice plazas and other properties in Abuja. She has several account housing Billions till date.



But Buhari eyes are only fixed on Southerners, Northern Christians or any opposition who refused to decamp to APC.



God dey.... 1 Like