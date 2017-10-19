₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,251 members, 3,862,934 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 09:15 PM

Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties (1988 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Bizinton: 8:17pm
The wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, on Thursday temporarily blocked the Federal High Court in Abuja from hearing an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an order of interim forfeiture of two properties traced to her in Abuja.

Usually, such ex parte applications are heard by courts without the knowledge or participation of the other parties whose properties are at stake.

But somehow, Patience’s legal team led by Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) got wind of the fact that the EFCC’s ex parte motion was to be heard by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba on Thursday.

The legal team quickly filed a motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the ex parte motion and also attended court on Thursday to block the hearing.

Justice Dimgba was set to hear the EFCC’s motion on Thursday but had to adjourn until November 11 after Adedipe and Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), appearing for Mrs. Jonathan, argued that the ex parte could not be heard since their client had filed an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain it.

The EFCC was represented by Best Ojukwu and ‎also later by Tahir Sylvanus.

After the back-and-forth arguments between the EFCC’s and Mrs. Jonathan’s legal team, the court fixed November 11 for the hearing of the applications.

Source:http://punchng.com/patience-jonathan-blocks-efccs-bid-to-seize-two-abuja-properties/

1 Share

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by prospero5(m): 8:19pm
diarris God ooo!
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Isokowadoo: 8:24pm
Stupid Buhari not every woman can be as dumb as Aishahalliburton

6 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by izsmike: 8:25pm
Mama peace
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by seunmsg(m): 8:27pm
This is just a temporary set back. She will forfeit all the properties she acquired corruptly whether she likes it or not.

3 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by biacan(f): 8:27pm
madam jonah
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by aolawale025: 8:28pm
How can efcc seek forfeiture for a property whose owner hasn't been convicted of fraud.
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Blizzy9ja: 8:35pm
Even if the properties are forfeited she will def them back
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:38pm
Anything that is good for timipre Sylvia is good for patience Jonathan
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by ipobarecriminals: 8:52pm
Stealing is not corruption. Me dey wait for 2019 sha.No time
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by cr7rooney10(m): 9:01pm
Mama piss
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by seunlayi(m): 9:01pm
No weapon fashioned against you mama P shall prosper

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Flashh: 9:02pm
Isokowadoo:
Stupid Buhari not every woman can be as dumb as Aishahalliburton
Who did this to you?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by seunlayi(m): 9:02pm
aolawale025:
How can efcc seek forfeiture for a property whose owner hasn't been convicted of fraud.

The present government has lost their direction since the day they started witch-hunting their opponents

1 Like

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:03pm
D
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by smile11s(m): 9:03pm
Super woman. Lol we keep hearing of EFCC seize this, seize that. But we don’t hear of what EFCC are doing with the seized properties. cry

When presented with the theory that their saviour was black white Christians often say, "He may not have been white, but he definitely wasn't black!"

But why couldn't it be possible? The Bible says that black people lived among the Israelite ranks. We know this because an entire book - The Song of Solomon - was essentially love poetry about the blackness of King Solomon and the beauty of King Solomon black wives. As we all know, Jesus was a descendant of David and Solomon. One of the black brides of Solomon could have been Jesus' ancestral grandmother.

2 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by ogu87: 9:03pm
Power woman
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by michIins: 9:03pm
can someone dash me 10k am hungry cry
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by castrol180(m): 9:04pm
.
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by TimeManager(m): 9:04pm
Lol

Mother of corruption!


kiss the truth!
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by asawanathegreat(m): 9:04pm
Make dem go seize IBB wife own nah
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by asawanathegreat(m): 9:05pm
Make dem go seize IBB or OBJ wife own nah
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by ChangetheChange: 9:05pm
grin
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by smile11s(m): 9:05pm
No be small thing
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by NaijaMutant(f): 9:05pm
ok
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by say4gunit(m): 9:05pm
Isokowadoo:
Stupid Buhari not every woman can be as dumb as Aishahalliburton
Bushboy!
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by seunlayi(m): 9:06pm
ipobarecriminals:
Stealing is not corruption. Me dey wait for 2019 sha.No time
Try to reason.... The day you stole my goat(you will first receive some physical assault if not which will make you agreed to stealing more than a goat) and the day I discovered that you are diverting my fund as my accountant(you may even slap me when defending yourself and probably file a suit against means even go unpunished .....) Compare the punishment.... That was what gej was explaining that night. Don't be zombilized

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by oshe11(m): 9:06pm
Walahi Efcc act drama pass NOLLYWOOD
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by TimeManager(m): 9:06pm
biacan:
madam jonah
You forgot to scream Tinubu. Lol.
ode.

kiss the truth
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Nairastake: 9:07pm
Politics
Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by ZKOSOSO(m): 9:08pm
Turai Yaradua almost bought half of Choice plazas and other properties in Abuja. She has several account housing Billions till date.

But Buhari eyes are only fixed on Southerners, Northern Christians or any opposition who refused to decamp to APC.

God dey....

1 Like

Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Einl(m): 9:09pm
Baru next...all these other people should be next.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Riot In Awka: Mobile Police Killed A Man Over Bribe / Why Do I Have This Funny Feeling That This Egypt Issue Is Manage From Some Where / German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, In Nigeria

Viewing this topic: muhaosabo(m), EkeBarry(m), BraveHeart72(m), sunshineV(m), NigerDeltan(m), adigsdecor, Pricelessangel0(f), rednerd, Teewhy2, bountyray, Naskiid(m), danjudchi, gunwa, Lusola15, Cacawa2, martcrown(m), Harbdulrafiu(m), akmog, Sermwell(m), Bastiger(m), skot, valentinodon93(m), ebakhaiyhe(m), Giddybaba(m), DIVINEEVIDENCE(m), janey1984, uuuuuu, seunlayi(m), PqsMike, Goodplace, Princehakeem, olabisilth(m), 989900, datguru, Slaveman343, SirWahl1, akrufus08(m), EngrIKEM, zealousayo(m), Ayo7, Coded7, lustra89(m), texas1(m), purplemonkey(m), Bahabak, baski92(m), ocheezie, ppzz1, EsumareImisiiye, SeniorArchitect, mikywonder(m), Donclaracuzo, bakaredc, nettan, cococandy(f), level10, tomiwaolugbenga, JideAmuGiaka, callbackaugust6(m), jamoyakz, Israeluc95, kitaatita, flex12(m), ucnwafor(m), lezan(m), oluscofield(m), olumidejosh, LordofNaija, tgmac24, aAK1(m), Pavore9, GENIUS18, iswallker(m) and 123 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.