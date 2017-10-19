₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, on Thursday temporarily blocked the Federal High Court in Abuja from hearing an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an order of interim forfeiture of two properties traced to her in Abuja.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by prospero5(m): 8:19pm
diarris God ooo!
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Isokowadoo: 8:24pm
Stupid Buhari not every woman can be as dumb as Aishahalliburton
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by izsmike: 8:25pm
Mama peace
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by seunmsg(m): 8:27pm
This is just a temporary set back. She will forfeit all the properties she acquired corruptly whether she likes it or not.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by biacan(f): 8:27pm
madam jonah
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by aolawale025: 8:28pm
How can efcc seek forfeiture for a property whose owner hasn't been convicted of fraud.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Blizzy9ja: 8:35pm
Even if the properties are forfeited she will def them back
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:38pm
Anything that is good for timipre Sylvia is good for patience Jonathan
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by ipobarecriminals: 8:52pm
Stealing is not corruption. Me dey wait for 2019 sha.No time
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by cr7rooney10(m): 9:01pm
Mama piss
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by seunlayi(m): 9:01pm
No weapon fashioned against you mama P shall prosper
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Flashh: 9:02pm
Isokowadoo:Who did this to you?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by seunlayi(m): 9:02pm
aolawale025:
The present government has lost their direction since the day they started witch-hunting their opponents
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:03pm
D
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by smile11s(m): 9:03pm
Super woman. Lol we keep hearing of EFCC seize this, seize that. But we don’t hear of what EFCC are doing with the seized properties.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by ogu87: 9:03pm
Power woman
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by michIins: 9:03pm
can someone dash me 10k am hungry
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by castrol180(m): 9:04pm
.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by TimeManager(m): 9:04pm
Lol
Mother of corruption!
kiss the truth!
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by asawanathegreat(m): 9:04pm
Make dem go seize IBB wife own nah
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by asawanathegreat(m): 9:05pm
Make dem go seize IBB or OBJ wife own nah
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by ChangetheChange: 9:05pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by smile11s(m): 9:05pm
No be small thing
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by NaijaMutant(f): 9:05pm
ok
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by say4gunit(m): 9:05pm
Isokowadoo:Bushboy!
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by seunlayi(m): 9:06pm
ipobarecriminals:Try to reason.... The day you stole my goat(you will first receive some physical assault if not which will make you agreed to stealing more than a goat) and the day I discovered that you are diverting my fund as my accountant(you may even slap me when defending yourself and probably file a suit against means even go unpunished .....) Compare the punishment.... That was what gej was explaining that night. Don't be zombilized
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by oshe11(m): 9:06pm
Walahi Efcc act drama pass NOLLYWOOD
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by TimeManager(m): 9:06pm
biacan:You forgot to scream Tinubu. Lol.
ode.
kiss the truth
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Nairastake: 9:07pm
Politics
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by ZKOSOSO(m): 9:08pm
Turai Yaradua almost bought half of Choice plazas and other properties in Abuja. She has several account housing Billions till date.
But Buhari eyes are only fixed on Southerners, Northern Christians or any opposition who refused to decamp to APC.
God dey....
|Re: Patience Jonathan Blocks EFCC's Bid To Seize Two Abuja Properties by Einl(m): 9:09pm
Baru next...all these other people should be next.
