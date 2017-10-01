₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,251 members, 3,862,933 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 09:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari (3398 Views)
|I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by AYLiveSHows: 8:26pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 19 admitted that he was disturbed and surprised by the claim made by members of Boko Haram sect about the support they have been receiving from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Vanguard reports that Buhari however said he was happy that his administration had been able to prove that it could contain the insurgents.
The statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, revealed that the president at a joint press conference he held with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey after their talks in Ankara.
“We were very surprised and disturbed by the claim made by Boko Haram on what they have been getting from ISIS. “We know we will be able to contain them and we have proven that we can do it. “We are very pleased that Turkey is in a position to assist us and has been strengthening our educational and health institutions,” Buhari reportedly said at the press conference.
According to the statement, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation between the security agencies of both countries to counter terrorism. Buhari said he was ‘‘very pleased’’ that the defence ministers of both countries held extensive discussions on developing new strategies for counter-terrorism.
He said: “We are very pleased with the progress of the meeting so far and we are going to wait for the details of meetings between the two countries. “We will as a result of the meeting between the ministers and officials of both countries strengthen rapidly whatever their recommendations are.”
Commenting on the degradation of Boko Haram in Nigeria, the President said the improved security situation in the North East was an eloquent testimony to the efforts of his administration in combating terrorism since he came into office in May 2015 Buhari said the two leaders also discussed the prospects of increasing their bilateral trade, which has exceeded $779m in the first eight months of 2017.
“There are a lot of potentialities in terms of investments and a lot is being done in the educational and health sectors in Nigeria. “These will be strengthened and I assure you that Nigeria is prepared to accept Turkish business people to come and explore more of Nigeria’s potentialities,” the Nigerian leader said. In his remarks, Erdogan said Nigeria had great potentials and remains “a global actor in terms of economy, demographics and its peacekeeping records.”
He indicated that Turkey was interested in investing in Nigeria’s electricity, refineries and gas sectors, adding that increasing the flights between Turkey and Nigeria would further improve commercial and people-to-people relationships. On the fight against terrorism, the Turkish leader said: “There is no difference between Boko Haram, Fethullah Terrorist Organisation or Daesh , which have all killed, inflicted pain and hardship on innocent people.
All of these organisations are hordes of murderers that feed on the innocent people, and in the fight against terrorism, we will stand with our Nigerian friends, and we are ready to share our experience and provide all kinds of support. “We also expect the same cooperation from Nigeria in fighting against Fethullah that murdered 250 Turkish citizens last year.”
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/10/i-am-disturbed-by-isis-support-for-boko.html
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Built2last: 8:28pm
And you are clueless on how to handle them.
Your administration did not defeat Bokoharam. A lot of them were sympathetic to northern hegemonic drive so they soft pedalled. Hand over to a southerner and see the evil in your people
15 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Lomprico2: 8:31pm
Are you disturbed because they will take all the "GLORY" of ur darling boko haram?
No wonder u are busy releasing all the boko haram members captured "in battle" during the last administration and granting them amnesty in guise of regrouping with those still lurking in chad.
5 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Desyner: 8:32pm
I am sure ISIS too are disturbed by your government's support for Fulani herdsmen. At least BH is technically defeated unlike Fulani herdsmen.
13 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:35pm
I will defeat bokoharam in three months
8 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Isokowadoo: 8:36pm
Buhari donates to ISIS
--- CIA
12 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Isokowadoo: 8:36pm
Buhari is a terrorist
14 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by writetopoker: 8:38pm
you are disturbed abi you are the chief signatory to there unity.
goat
4 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by SalamRushdie: 8:39pm
Both Buhari and Erdogan are supporters of one form of terrorism or the other with Erdogan known to support and arm ISIs in the past and Buhari known to support Boko harams in the past and Fulani terrorists more recently
9 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by addavez: 8:40pm
Wetin himself be yeye man
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by 9jvirgin(m): 8:42pm
They will be defeated.
1 Like
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by awa(m): 8:43pm
Don't be Mr. President because Boko Haram had long been technically defeated by your Army and confirmed by Lair Muhammed. Even Fulani Herdsmen are just ordinary Criminals.
Please focus on the IPOB disturbing us with agitation and place a 100m USD ransom on Kanu in order to stabilize the national Security.
APCcccccc Changeeeeee
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Kizyte(m): 8:43pm
Make una help me tell Baba, I still dey wait o! Can't wait to buy a book like this for N1.80 (One Naira, Eighty Kobo)
#BringBackOurNaira
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by 01mcfadden(m): 8:43pm
An attack on Boko haram is an attack on the North -PMB
You were fighting for them back then just to discredit the government on seat.
Karma is a b!tch. The chicken has come home to roost.
You are not doing enough to curtail the barbaric activities of the Fulani herdsmen, I pray it will not come back to haunt another administration in the future.
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by GreenMavro: 8:43pm
Qstn: How many Man U players does it take to park a Bus?���
Ans: Never enough.��
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Nawteemaxie(m): 8:43pm
Okay.
1 Like
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by bedspread: 8:43pm
Baba Visit Isreal.... isis will depart frm boko
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Keneking: 8:44pm
Who be the Chairman?
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by introvertme: 8:44pm
No tribal wars please,let this be d only thread void of silly comments
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by 9jvirgin(m): 8:44pm
Isokowadoo:
And do you have anything else going for you other than this disgraceful show of insanity?
1 Like
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by RIPEnglish: 8:45pm
We don't cared, we will voted you out on 2019.
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by UfuomaUN(m): 8:45pm
You're disturbed ISIL could push your brethren out of business.
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Pavore9: 8:45pm
Disturb fire!
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by nairavsdollars: 8:46pm
Is it not Turkey that is supplying guns to IPOB?
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by juddywizard: 8:46pm
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Nairastake: 8:46pm
Say whaaaat?
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Iseoluwani: 8:47pm
Daddy president, are they not families
Abeg shift make I mess
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Isokowadoo: 8:48pm
9jvirgin:
Do I need Anything Else to Confam Wu a Terrorist Is
1 Like
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by jashar(f): 8:48pm
Na today?
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by Firefire(m): 8:48pm
Ok
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by damibize(m): 8:49pm
Liezzz
|Re: I Am Disturbed By ISIS’ Support For Boko Haram - Buhari by internetgangste: 8:49pm
Built2last:
You think like crayfish
Blasphemy In Tunisia / Na Only Be Dey Get This Feeling? No Be Me, Ok Na Me / Boko Haram Releases New Video; Leader Still Alive.
Viewing this topic: Jodeci25(m), Oyebee91(m), skot7, hola106(m), onilpee, Godsblessing(m), MOGPRAISE, skillz121(m), seagal2(m), Positiveminds(m), LEXYCOM, octoroon, Forzap(m), ORIGENAL(m), harcole, aribisala0(m), eloquentclient, vivlyviv, Thecassanova, huntila(m), riyanxeally(f), tintingz(m), MrMystrO(m), stevengerrard, Olarajee(m), kabeerhabe(m), kurt09(m), comshots(m), STARGREEN(m), cyborg123(m), danidee10(m), mayorkyzo, achael(m), lilfreezy, justineu(m), udchales, Delphi(m), Rhea(f), fabiano09(m), dimeji877(m), sunsplash99(m), Litmus, sexybash(f), aonag, bbjummy, Donsammi(m), Biggie225(m), SeniorZato(m), emirsky(m), Akin1212(m), QueryUnical, nothernstar, skymorbabs, Musaf(m), slendxy, Egein(m), hugoboss70(m), Fiscabally(m), 0955eb027(m), wasbas(f), Slynonny(m), ilyasmuy, Paperwhite(m), dadydee(m), AkumahTalk(m), Joephat(m), sonnie10, xde, xremmy(m), OMECP, xpectme(m), ecokebaram44(m), wealthprod(m), Jwonder(m), flimzy24, kayzat, ishaqm48(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22