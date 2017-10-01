₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by AmicableEd: 9:25am On Oct 20
Last weekend, Tunji Balogun's dad and Tiwa Savage's father-in-law Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun celebrated his 60th birthday.
The businessman threw a big birthday party to celebrate his new age, with Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola in attendance and the magnificent King Sunny Ade who gave an amazing live performance.
The event was planned by 2706 Events.
See photos from the event:
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by biacan(f): 9:28am On Oct 20
Teebzz your dad is still young if only...... he can
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 9:36am On Oct 20
See as the man young pass the son...
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by Florblu(f): 12:23pm On Oct 20
60?
Who are they deceiving?
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by Latty88(f): 12:35pm On Oct 20
The man has a good gene!
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by uruba23: 3:15pm On Oct 20
Anyway what do you expect when you hustle at computer village ,the up and down waka is enough exercise. Though I am still doubting that is really him sha
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by survchris: 1:33pm
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:33pm
So this is the unfortunate man with the double tragedy of having an unsuccessful, good-for-nothing, gold-digging son and an infamous promiscuous daughter in-law.
Such a curse for one person.
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 1:34pm
Florblu:
Old mama alert
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by Rogosa(m): 1:34pm
Yeeeeh! What a resemblance!
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 1:34pm
Happy Birthday sir BUT how do you feel when Tiwa said your son cannot buy ordinary diaper for your grandchild, Jamil?
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 1:34pm
Ayam confused o
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by passionatebae: 1:35pm
Op No sure.
Tiwas Brov in law
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by ufinity(m): 1:35pm
:oBeard gang papee
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by fvckme(f): 1:36pm
How can this man be younger than his Son
No way.. That’s not Teebliz Biological Father
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by esthel(f): 1:36pm
where is the father
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 1:36pm
Are those really his parents.. Nawa oo the man doesn't look 50 sef
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by kingthreat(m): 1:37pm
Your son almost jumped into the Lagoon because of old meat. You didnt train your son up to be a real man
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:37pm
sexybbstar:As in ehn,they would pass for brothers!!!
The resemblance is striking,midfielding and defending.
Happy birthday Mr Tunji Balogun
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by Mosesjoker(m): 1:37pm
60 what??.........the man is looking younger than that age menh.
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by Bobugee: 1:37pm
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:40pm
Pictures of the man or adonbilivit
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 1:40pm
Happy birthday sir
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:40pm
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by registration(m): 1:40pm
Use yourself well while at younger age..
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by ValuedAssets(f): 1:43pm
very young boy sorry man,,
Re: Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 1:45pm
Wow, that should be Tbillz elder brother, abi how papa go young like dat?
What is the male version of a MILF??
