The businessman threw a big birthday party to celebrate his new age, with Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola in attendance and the magnificent King Sunny Ade who gave an amazing live performance.

The event was planned by 2706 Events.

Teebzz your dad is still young if only...... he can 9 Likes 3 Shares

See as the man young pass the son... 14 Likes

60?



Who are they deceiving? 5 Likes

The man has a good gene! 6 Likes 1 Share

Anyway what do you expect when you hustle at computer village ,the up and down waka is enough exercise. Though I am still doubting that is really him sha 4 Likes

So this is the unfortunate man with the double tragedy of having an unsuccessful, good-for-nothing, gold-digging son and an infamous promiscuous daughter in-law.





Such a curse for one person. So this is the unfortunate man with the double tragedy of having an unsuccessful, good-for-nothing, gold-digging son and an infamous promiscuous daughter in-law.Such a curse for one person. 3 Likes 1 Share

Florblu:

60?



Who are they deceiving?

Old mama alert Old mama alert 2 Likes

Yeeeeh! What a resemblance! 1 Like

Happy Birthday sir BUT how do you feel when Tiwa said your son cannot buy ordinary diaper for your grandchild, Jamil? 3 Likes

Ayam confused o 1 Like

Op No sure.

Tiwas Brov in law 2 Likes

:oBeard gang papee :oBeard gang papee



No way.. That’s not Teebliz Biological Father How can this man be younger than his SonNo way.. That’s not Teebliz Biological Father 4 Likes

where is the father

Are those really his parents.. Nawa oo the man doesn't look 50 sef 1 Like

Your son almost jumped into the Lagoon because of old meat. You didnt train your son up to be a real man 1 Like

sexybbstar:

See as the man young pass the son... As in ehn,they would pass for brothers!!!

The resemblance is striking,midfielding and defending.

Happy birthday Mr Tunji Balogun As in ehn,they would pass for brothers!!!The resemblance is striking,midfielding and defending.Happy birthday Mr Tunji Balogun 2 Likes

60 what??.........the man is looking younger than that age menh.

My land

Pictures of the man or adonbilivit 1 Like

Happy birthday sir

Pictures of the man or adonbilivit

Use yourself well while at younger age..

very young boy sorry man,,







