|How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by AgamaHub: 12:55pm On Oct 20
Hello Nairalanders,
I have something that has been bothering me for some time now. I manage a hotel here in Nigeria, and the hotel is under renovation. I have 5staffs and just barely 5 functional rooms. Recently someone came to apply for the post of cleaner in the Hotel, I did an interview on her and asked her a lot of questions regarding the job, she said she could do the job. The next day she started work without waiting for a message from me. Few days into the work, other staffs started complaining that she isn't doing her duties, I called for a meeting and asked her if she was sure she could do this job, she said yes, I said ok. 1 week latter she says she can't continue the work, that I should pay her for the one she has worked.
Now she is disturbing me for 2weeks that she worked here.
What do I do?
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by AgamaHub: 12:58pm On Oct 20
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by Gentlevin: 1:10pm On Oct 20
Did u give her any offer letter stating when she can begin d work? was there any agreement on d terms of payment?....Your answers to those quest should guide u....
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by GasAndOilTheory(m): 2:22pm On Oct 20
let her be. if she was happy working with you she would not have left... please pay her for the 1 week.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by idu1(m): 2:23pm On Oct 20
AgamaHub:
And so?
Pay her for the days she spent in cleaning your damned hotel....
Which advise you dey find
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by Omonu247: 3:09pm On Oct 20
Pay her, she already offered her service to your hotel for those days she was there.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by clerkent(m): 3:57pm On Oct 20
just pay her off coz she might be a problem waiting to explode.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by careytommy7(m): 4:14pm On Oct 20
The fact that you called her and asked if she was willing to continue the job, after some complaints were made against her, shows your acknowledgement of when she started working even though you didn't explicitly ask her to start.
Pay her for the 2 weeks and be very careful next time.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by GuntersChain(m): 4:40pm On Oct 20
did she volunteer for the job, do the calculation and pay her.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by Keneking: 4:43pm On Oct 20
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by Spylord48: 4:52pm On Oct 20
Desperate time calls for desperate measures.Don't blame her maybe She needs a quick cash and felt that is the easiest way to get it.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by ugreat(m): 5:01pm On Oct 20
Complete the information. What are the terms and rules of employment.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by infotainment(m): 5:13pm On Oct 20
AgamaHub:
Just tell her to come by Month End for her part Salary
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by sorextee(m): 5:46pm On Oct 20
U no employ person and she start dey work?
I like her faith. Make me sef go start work for ptdf
Since ive already applied ND yet to be called..
Make I serious now..
As u see her dey clean, why u no pursue her say u never decide yet?
But last last, d girl chop liver.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by toygod2: 5:48pm On Oct 20
The hotel owner is not under any legal obligation to pay the cleaner! Why?
She was interviewed right but she didn't even wait to confirm or hear, if she was needed. Hence no agreement or evidence of been employed, you willingly started the work.
The hotel owner might decide to say, he only pays people who have worked for nothing less than one - month. So
Again, even the one week job done was full of complaint and so, uf it were you, does she deserves to be paid really
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by PetrePan(m): 7:04pm On Oct 20
toygod2:you dont need all this stories..she worked for them and the owner knew..there's a consent already
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by Joephat(m): 10:20pm On Oct 20
Pay her joor n don't draw karma to yourself..
No be you get d hotel.
Beside, that girl could a Yoruba demon
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by AgamaHub: 6:58am
Gentlevin:There was none.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by AgamaHub: 7:00am
GasAndOilTheory:The days she was here we had low turn out, so she didn't do much here.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by AgamaHub: 7:03am
careytommy7:We don't have any extra money to give, moreover we pay staff 2weeks after the suppose date of actual salary. So she can't come and start work, end when she wants and collect salary.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by Protein0: 7:54am
AgamaHub:Why did you ask for how to deal with the situation then? I hope you know the above are verdicts already. Save people's wits for those that actually need it. Thanks
Meanwhile in (2) above, you mean your workers work for 44days before getting paid?
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by kaybills(m): 8:50am
She actually didn't resign appropriately, but wasn't employed appropriately. Its a faulty beginning and a faulty end. You gonna have to pay her at least for the portion of work she did within that short period; then learn your lessons and keep getting better
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by toygod2: 8:53am
PetrePan:
Consent already? Be like you no read the write up.
In summary, tell her or you ursef, should try that in a government parastatal .... Na dia u go know AoFa
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by brealead: 9:21am
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by tstx(m): 9:21am
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by LUGBE: 9:21am
Deal with it the way you would have dealt with a staff you sack abruptly
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by kay29000(m): 9:21am
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by generalbush(m): 9:21am
Don't pay her. She is supposed to be paid after one month of work, not 2 weeks. Tell he the legal implications and all of that. I guess she would come to her senses.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by AntiWailer: 9:22am
Pay her the 2 weeks wage and move on.
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by Pells: 9:22am
|Re: How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? by kulboy247(m): 9:22am
AgamaHub:,
