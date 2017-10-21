Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How Do I Deal With A Staff That Resigns Abruptly? (4082 Views)

Hello Nairalanders,

I have something that has been bothering me for some time now. I manage a hotel here in Nigeria, and the hotel is under renovation. I have 5staffs and just barely 5 functional rooms. Recently someone came to apply for the post of cleaner in the Hotel, I did an interview on her and asked her a lot of questions regarding the job, she said she could do the job. The next day she started work without waiting for a message from me. Few days into the work, other staffs started complaining that she isn't doing her duties, I called for a meeting and asked her if she was sure she could do this job, she said yes, I said ok. 1 week latter she says she can't continue the work, that I should pay her for the one she has worked.

Now she is disturbing me for 2weeks that she worked here.

What do I do? 1 Like

@ Uboma, pls send to fp, need answers fast, she is disturbing my peace seriously.

Did u give her any offer letter stating when she can begin d work? was there any agreement on d terms of payment?....Your answers to those quest should guide u.... 2 Likes

let her be. if she was happy working with you she would not have left... please pay her for the 1 week. 30 Likes 1 Share

And so?





Pay her for the days she spent in cleaning your damned hotel....





Which advise you dey find And so?Pay her for the days she spent in cleaning your damned hotel....Which advise you dey find 9 Likes 1 Share

Pay her, she already offered her service to your hotel for those days she was there.

just pay her off coz she might be a problem waiting to explode. 3 Likes

The fact that you called her and asked if she was willing to continue the job, after some complaints were made against her, shows your acknowledgement of when she started working even though you didn't explicitly ask her to start.

Pay her for the 2 weeks and be very careful next time. 16 Likes

did she volunteer for the job, do the calculation and pay her. 5 Likes

Seun pls epp?

Desperate time calls for desperate measures.Don't blame her maybe She needs a quick cash and felt that is the easiest way to get it. 1 Like

Complete the information. What are the terms and rules of employment. 1 Like

Just tell her to come by Month End for her part Salary Just tell her to come by Month End for her part Salary 2 Likes

U no employ person and she start dey work?

I like her faith. Make me sef go start work for ptdf

Since ive already applied ND yet to be called..



Make I serious now..



As u see her dey clean, why u no pursue her say u never decide yet?

But last last, d girl chop liver. 6 Likes



She was interviewed right but she didn't even wait to confirm or hear, if she was needed. Hence no agreement or evidence of been employed, you willingly started the work.

The hotel owner might decide to say, he only pays people who have worked for nothing less than one - month. So



Again, even the one week job done was full of complaint and so, uf it were you, does she deserves to be paid really The hotel owner is not under any legal obligation to pay the cleaner! Why?She was interviewed right but she didn't even wait to confirm or hear, if she was needed. Hence no agreement or evidence of been employed, you willingly started the work.The hotel owner might decide to say, he only pays people who have worked for nothing less than one - month. SoAgain, even the one week job done was full of complaint and so, uf it were you, does she deserves to be paid really 4 Likes

Again, even the one week job done was full of complaint and so, uf it were you, does she deserves to be paid really you dont need all this stories..she worked for them and the owner knew..there's a consent already you dont need all this stories..she worked for them and the owner knew..there's a consent already 9 Likes

Pay her joor n don't draw karma to yourself..







No be you get d hotel.



Beside, that girl could a Yoruba demon

Gentlevin:

Did u give her any offer letter stating when she can begin d work? was there any agreement on d terms of payment?....Your answers to those quest should guide u.... There was none. There was none.

GasAndOilTheory:

let her be. if she was happy working with you she would not have left... please pay her for the 1 week. The days she was here we had low turn out, so she didn't do much here. The days she was here we had low turn out, so she didn't do much here.

careytommy7:

The fact that you called her and asked if she was willing to continue the job, after some complaints were made against her, shows your acknowledgement of when she started working even though you didn't explicitly ask her to start.

Pay her for the 2 weeks and be very careful next time. We don't have any extra money to give, moreover we pay staff 2weeks after the suppose date of actual salary. So she can't come and start work, end when she wants and collect salary. We don't have any extra money to give, moreover we pay staff 2weeks after the suppose date of actual salary. So she can't come and start work, end when she wants and collect salary.

AgamaHub:

1. We don't have any extra money to give,

2. Moreover we pay staff 2weeks after the suppose date of actual salary.

3. So she can't come and start work, end when she wants and collect salary. Why did you ask for how to deal with the situation then? I hope you know the above are verdicts already. Save people's wits for those that actually need it. Thanks

Meanwhile in (2) above, you mean your workers work for 44days before getting paid? Why did you ask for how to deal with the situation then? I hope you know the above are verdicts already. Save people's wits for those that actually need it. ThanksMeanwhile in (2) above, you mean your workers work for 44days before getting paid? 4 Likes

She actually didn't resign appropriately, but wasn't employed appropriately. Its a faulty beginning and a faulty end. You gonna have to pay her at least for the portion of work she did within that short period; then learn your lessons and keep getting better 4 Likes

PetrePan:

you dont need all this stories..she worked for them and the owner knew..there's a consent already

Consent already? Be like you no read the write up.



In summary, tell her or you ursef, should try that in a government parastatal .... Na dia u go know AoFa Consent already? Be like you no read the write up.In summary, tell her or you ursef, should try that in a government parastatal.... Na dia u go know AoFa

ALLOW HIM/her HO

Deal with it the way you would have dealt with a staff you sack abruptly 1 Like

Hmm





Don't pay her. She is supposed to be paid after one month of work, not 2 weeks. Tell he the legal implications and all of that. I guess she would come to her senses.



Meanwhile, my digital classes are still ongoing registration, to all those that want to make money from the internet. Learn the steps with my classes online.



Don't pay her. She is supposed to be paid after one month of work, not 2 weeks. Tell he the legal implications and all of that. I guess she would come to her senses.

Pay her the 2 weeks wage and move on.

Why