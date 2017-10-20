₦airaland Forum

FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo

FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Okwuy09(m): 7:25pm

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has restated the commitment of the Federal Government in completing the second Nigeria Bridge in the South East.

He made this known during the flag-off of the governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress in Onitsha area of Anambra State, adding that $2bn has been paid for the project.

Professor Osinbajo said this after the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, interrupted his speech to pass him information.

“We are not making promises for nothing. The second Niger Bridge, we have been talking about it for a long time. But for the first time, President Muhammadu Buhari went by himself to negotiate the facility to do that second Niger Bridge,” the Vice President said.

“And that is why the second Niger Bridge is in our current budget and we have provided for it. In fact, I am being reminded that just two days ago, the Sovereign Wealth Fund paid $2bn for that same project. So we will definitely see our second Niger Bridge. We will not make promises we cannot keep.”

The VP went on to claim that the previous administrations abandoned the Lagos-Calabar railway project, stressing that it has been revived under the APC-led Federal Government.

“When we were talking of railway, Lagos-Calabar railway, under the old administration, I will not mention them by name.

“They said Lagos-Calabar will go from Lagos to Calabar, there was no connection to the South-East. It was when President Muhammadu Buhari came that we redesigned the Lagos-Calabar in order to pass through Onitsha in the first place.

“By that new design, we also have the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway that has a connection to Umuahia-Owerri and Enugu-Awka. So all of those, we will not make promises we cannot keep. Every promise we make, we will keep,” he added.

Speaking further, Mr Osinbajo also stresses that Anambra was the first state to benefit from the school feeding initiative that has employed over a thousand cooks and fed over a hundred thousand.

He added, “This state was the first state to receive our home-grown school feeding. This Anambra was the very first state that we gave money for that programme. And we have already in 807 schools, here in Anambra state where these young children (primary schools) are already fed.

“We have over a hundred thousand children that are already fed here in Anambra state, and that is an APC programme, our home-grown school feeding programme. We have engaged over a thousand cooks, over a thousand people are cooking. We have our N-Power programme for young graduates. Already we have employed over 4,000 graduates and we intend to increase the number.”


https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/20/2bn-has-been-released-for-second-niger-bridge-says-osinbajo/

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Okwuy09(m): 7:26pm
READ MORE DETAILS FROM SOURCE>>https://www.mavelworld.com/federal-govt-have-paid-2bn-for-second-niger-bridge-osinbajo/
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by KarlWest: 7:26pm
Hmmm! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by SalamRushdie: 7:27pm
Too expensive

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by CaptainJeffry: 7:28pm
I've been hearing about this second Niger bridge since my teen years and this Professor-nal liar has come again with it. I'm sure it will be the same story during 2019 campaign.

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by onlyson16(m): 7:31pm
So osibanjo is later joining them.







Ok ooh

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by IbnSultaan(m): 7:32pm
Gej commissioned second Niger bridge on paper


Buhari release funds for construction

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Kingsley1000(m): 7:32pm
and some ppl say baba hates ndi igbo

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Nbote(m): 7:40pm
Jus like u ppl said work was seriously ongoing on d 2nd Niger bridge abi.. Make una contunu una lie

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by clevvermind(m): 7:41pm
I HOPE IT IS TRUE COS WE DON'T KNOW WHO TO BELIEVE NOW. APC ARE FULL OF LIES.

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by boostdom: 7:46pm
The FG also commenced the implementation of the Ogoni clean up since last year they made a huge fanfare out of it...oh wait...

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by ufuosman(m): 7:48pm
Hv paid Abi? No shaking
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Clerverly: 7:52pm
Tony Is Our Govunar! grin grin grin

He Shut Down Anambra Today!

Tony Ga Achi Anambra Steti, Ka Owee Diri Anyi Na Nma!

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by brainpulse: 7:57pm
Two valid undisputed points

Professor Osinbjo also said that, unlike previous governments, the Buhari administration redesigned the current rail-way network to include the South-east region, a development he said was denied the region by the previous administrations

The VP also said that Anambra state was the first to benefit from the current administration’s school feeding initiate that has employed thousands. According to him, “We are not making promises for nothing

Jonathan built the 2nd Niger bridge for them in their dreams

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by cr7rooney10(m): 7:57pm
Sope olohun

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Atiku2019: 7:58pm
smiley
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by superior494(m): 7:58pm
Hmmmm
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by life2017: 7:58pm
I watched Osibanjo say it in his speech in the campaign rally on channels television Politics today, 7pm program with Seun. From the video it was Ngige that reminded him of it.

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Teewhy2: 7:58pm
The federal government should please remember the Lagos ibadan expressway again, the contractor as left the site. It shouldn't be another uncompleted project that should be used for election bait.

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by chloride6: 7:58pm
Them Don teach this pastor work sha

grin grin grin grin grin

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by sukkot: 7:58pm
all these governments do is share and spend money. like really ?
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Brugo(m): 7:58pm
Goodwill wasted on these people who hate other tribes for no reason.

As expected, one of them:
SalamRushdie:
Too expensive

How can you satisfy people who are driven by hatred and bigotry?

Fashola included their region in the proposed rail project but their own senators wanted to remove the project from the budget.

No wonder they supported a man like Kanu. Self-distruct tendencies appeal to them as long as their perceived enemies are adversely affected.

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Chimezirim121: 7:58pm
when was it paid please
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by winkmart: 7:58pm
Good
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Lordsocrates: 7:59pm
Game over
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by blackbeau1(f): 7:59pm
Two months from now we will hear that someone has stolen the money. Abeg I don tire for nigeria joor. Someone should beg whoever is driving this country to stop, I want to disembark

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Hofbrauhaus: 7:59pm
OBJ spent billions on the 2nd niger bridge!
Yar'adua spent billions on the 2nd niger bridge.
GEJ spent billions on the 2nd niger bridge!
Now, Buhari is spending billions on this same 2nd niger bridge!

Yet, 2nd niger we no see, bridge we no see!! The first niger bridge don dey shake already!!

Thunder fire all of una!!

You are all cursed!

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by LesbianBoy(m): 7:59pm
Osinbanjo is just an idiot - Tinubu sep. 2017

Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by lelvlin(m): 7:59pm
SalamRushdie:
Too expensive
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Lordsocrates: 8:00pm
Mehnn that's the master move
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by ayourbamie: 8:00pm
We are hungry sir
Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Zico5(m): 8:00pm
Some of these disgruntled people will still not be pleased. Even if Buhari centered all the allocations with portfolios in south east they will still never changed. I pray that the rotation of power continue from north to south west and back to north just to teach the ingrates some lessons.

