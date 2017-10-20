₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Okwuy09(m): 7:25pm
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Okwuy09(m): 7:26pm
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by KarlWest: 7:26pm
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by SalamRushdie: 7:27pm
Too expensive
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by CaptainJeffry: 7:28pm
I've been hearing about this second Niger bridge since my teen years and this Professor-nal liar has come again with it. I'm sure it will be the same story during 2019 campaign.
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by onlyson16(m): 7:31pm
So osibanjo is later joining them.
Ok ooh
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by IbnSultaan(m): 7:32pm
Gej commissioned second Niger bridge on paper
Buhari release funds for construction
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Kingsley1000(m): 7:32pm
and some ppl say baba hates ndi igbo
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Nbote(m): 7:40pm
Jus like u ppl said work was seriously ongoing on d 2nd Niger bridge abi.. Make una contunu una lie
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by clevvermind(m): 7:41pm
I HOPE IT IS TRUE COS WE DON'T KNOW WHO TO BELIEVE NOW. APC ARE FULL OF LIES.
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by boostdom: 7:46pm
The FG also commenced the implementation of the Ogoni clean up since last year they made a huge fanfare out of it...oh wait...
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by ufuosman(m): 7:48pm
Hv paid Abi? No shaking
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Clerverly: 7:52pm
Tony Is Our Govunar!
He Shut Down Anambra Today!
Tony Ga Achi Anambra Steti, Ka Owee Diri Anyi Na Nma!
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by brainpulse: 7:57pm
Two valid undisputed points
Professor Osinbjo also said that, unlike previous governments, the Buhari administration redesigned the current rail-way network to include the South-east region, a development he said was denied the region by the previous administrations
The VP also said that Anambra state was the first to benefit from the current administration’s school feeding initiate that has employed thousands. According to him, “We are not making promises for nothing
Jonathan built the 2nd Niger bridge for them in their dreams
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by cr7rooney10(m): 7:57pm
Sope olohun
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Atiku2019: 7:58pm
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by superior494(m): 7:58pm
Hmmmm
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by life2017: 7:58pm
I watched Osibanjo say it in his speech in the campaign rally on channels television Politics today, 7pm program with Seun. From the video it was Ngige that reminded him of it.
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Teewhy2: 7:58pm
The federal government should please remember the Lagos ibadan expressway again, the contractor as left the site. It shouldn't be another uncompleted project that should be used for election bait.
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by chloride6: 7:58pm
Them Don teach this pastor work sha
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by sukkot: 7:58pm
all these governments do is share and spend money. like really ?
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Brugo(m): 7:58pm
Goodwill wasted on these people who hate other tribes for no reason.
As expected, one of them:
SalamRushdie:
How can you satisfy people who are driven by hatred and bigotry?
Fashola included their region in the proposed rail project but their own senators wanted to remove the project from the budget.
No wonder they supported a man like Kanu. Self-distruct tendencies appeal to them as long as their perceived enemies are adversely affected.
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Chimezirim121: 7:58pm
when was it paid please
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by winkmart: 7:58pm
Good
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Lordsocrates: 7:59pm
Game over
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by blackbeau1(f): 7:59pm
Two months from now we will hear that someone has stolen the money. Abeg I don tire for nigeria joor. Someone should beg whoever is driving this country to stop, I want to disembark
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Hofbrauhaus: 7:59pm
OBJ spent billions on the 2nd niger bridge!
Yar'adua spent billions on the 2nd niger bridge.
GEJ spent billions on the 2nd niger bridge!
Now, Buhari is spending billions on this same 2nd niger bridge!
Yet, 2nd niger we no see, bridge we no see!! The first niger bridge don dey shake already!!
Thunder fire all of una!!
You are all cursed!
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by LesbianBoy(m): 7:59pm
Osinbanjo is just an idiot - Tinubu sep. 2017
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by lelvlin(m): 7:59pm
SalamRushdie:
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Lordsocrates: 8:00pm
Mehnn that's the master move
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by ayourbamie: 8:00pm
We are hungry sir
|Re: FG Has Paid $2bn For Second Niger Bridge – Osinbajo by Zico5(m): 8:00pm
Some of these disgruntled people will still not be pleased. Even if Buhari centered all the allocations with portfolios in south east they will still never changed. I pray that the rotation of power continue from north to south west and back to north just to teach the ingrates some lessons.
