Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) (20764 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Source : Lol this pre-wedding photo has really caused serious commotion online after they shared it. Friends instead of wishing them well, started saying that they should be his strength while some suggest that this is pure marginalisation.Source : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/10/the-lord-is-your-strength-pre-wedding.html?m=1 1 Share

guy just sign your death warrant asap..... 6 Likes 1 Share

Yes, but I fear the woman. nah Michelin tyre 7 Likes

Cc Lalasticlala, What do you think guys? More here http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/10/the-lord-is-your-strength-pre-wedding.html?m=1





Someone cannot be fat in Peace again Nigerians can react to anything.....The Man isn't complaining.Someone cannot be fat in Peace again 43 Likes 2 Shares

People like to take other people problems and put it on their head for real. 17 Likes 1 Share

i no follow

Wawu!! 2 Likes

Hope you won't drown in that Atlantic young lad?











Even if she sits down anyhow, you still won't see anything. 2 Likes

The Lord is really his strength,he needs it 10 Likes

Uniqueness01:

Nigerians can react to anything.....The Man isn't complaining.



Someone cannot be fat in Peace again

can you recommend this type to your brother

. can you recommend this type to your brother 8 Likes

whatever rocks their boat...so far they are happy, we don't care. 3 Likes

He will survive.... He will... . He just have to place all his heavy burdens at the feet of Jesus.... 7 Likes

He will survive.... He will... . He just have to place all his heavy burdens at the feet of Jesus....

BBW...his life, his choice!... 1 Like

If this is not photoshop, then that guy is in for it.

confam bulldozer! well, love is blind confam bulldozer! well, love is blind 1 Like

BBW also deserve to find love and settle down. Say NO to body shaming. 3 Likes

Agwa gwa diz man go clear road tire Nor be small tin oooo



Shaybaby show abeg Come follow me observe this guy wey go carry obodo MehnAgwa gwa diz man go clear road tireNor be small tin ooooShaybaby show abegCome follow me observe this guy wey go carry obodo

dominique:

BBW also deserve to find love and settle down. Say NO to body shaming.

Body shaming kwanu.. if to say na your brother carry BMW or whatever come house, you go happy?



The fat is just too much Body shaming kwanu.. if to say na your brother carry BMW or whatever come house, you go happy?The fat is just too much 1 Like

Martin0:



Mehn

Agwa gwa diz man go clear road tire

Nor be small tin oooo





Shaybaby show abeg

Come follow me observe this guy wey go carry obodo Some men have big appetites.

But on a more serious note, that weight is unhealthy. Some men have big appetites.But on a more serious note, that weight is unhealthy. 1 Like

shaybebaby:



Some men have big appetites.

But on a more serious note, that weight is unhealthy.

I jus tire oooo

Jus imagine person like me carry such type of goods na die be that na

For me to marry such type of lady it mean double spending for me,like I have to be changing my bed every year



Every year's calls for a new bed.

Mehn if I have to be purchasing new bed every year,it mean's the size/lenght will be messured coz I like comfort..



Shaybaby are u talking abt unhealthy?

It very easy to understand na for me to marry such lady mean's am unhealthy also,coz she part of me









Jeeeezzz look at that





This is what I call obodo,uwa that is the combination of persons,crowd,pple,human's infact eh every every into just 1...



This is eat alone

No sharing

Love urself I jus tire ooooJus imagine person like me carry such type of goodsna die be that naFor me to marry such type of lady it mean double spending for me,like I have to be changing my bed every yearEvery year's calls for a new bed.Mehn if I have to be purchasing new bed every year,it mean's the size/lenght will be messured coz I like comfort..Shaybaby are u talking abt unhealthy?It very easy to understand na for me to marry such lady mean's am unhealthy also,coz she part of meJeeeezzz look at thatThis is what I call obodo,uwa that is the combination of persons,crowd,pple,human's infact eh every every into just 1...This is eat aloneNo sharingLove urself 3 Likes

Martin0:





I jus tire oooo

Jus imagine person like me carry such type of goods na die be that na

For me to marry such type of lady it mean double spending for me,like I have to be changing my bed every year



Every year's calls for a new bed.

Mehn if I have to be purchasing new bed every year,it mean's the size/lenght will be messured coz I like comfort..



Shaybaby are u talking abt unhealthy?

It very easy to understand na for me to marry such lady mean's am unhealthy also,coz she part of me









Jeeeezzz look at that





This is what I call obodo,uwa that is the combination of persons,crowd,pple,human's infact eh every every into just 1...



This is eat alone

No sharing

Love urself Thief! Thief!

shaybebaby:

Thief! D rate wey I take dey see red these day's eh e don too plenty oooo

Red-dress con dey attract me this day's oo I hope say I dey safe sha D rate wey I take dey see red these day's ehe don too plenty ooooRed-dress con dey attract me this day's oo I hope say I dey safe sha

Martin0:







D rate wey I take dey see red these day's eh e don too plenty oooo



Red-dress con dey attract me this day's oo I hope say I dey safe sha Daaannnnngerrr!



You like wearing dresses? Daaannnnngerrr!You like wearing dresses?

shaybebaby:

Daaannnnngerrr!

You like wearing dresses?

Hahahahahahaha Na wa oooo u nor go kill me aswear

Na wa for u ooo who like to be Unclad before?

I love dem dresses jor HahahahahahahaNa wa oooo u nor go kill me aswearNa wa for u ooo who like to be Unclad before?I love dem dresses jor

My brother, the Lord is your muscle o.



Hope ur bed is made of iron?

dis 1 na humti dumti sat on d wall

.