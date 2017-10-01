₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,805 members, 3,865,235 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 01:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) (20764 Views)
|The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Igboblog: 8:30pm On Oct 20
Lol this pre-wedding photo has really caused serious commotion online after they shared it. Friends instead of wishing them well, started saying that they should be his strength while some suggest that this is pure marginalisation.
Source : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/10/the-lord-is-your-strength-pre-wedding.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 8:31pm On Oct 20
guy just sign your death warrant asap.....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Greenstar1(m): 8:32pm On Oct 20
Yes, but I fear the woman. nah Michelin tyre
7 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Igboblog: 8:35pm On Oct 20
Cc Lalasticlala, What do you think guys? More here http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/10/the-lord-is-your-strength-pre-wedding.html?m=1
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Uniqueness01(f): 8:36pm On Oct 20
Nigerians can react to anything.....The Man isn't complaining.
Someone cannot be fat in Peace again
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Rokia2(f): 8:37pm On Oct 20
People like to take other people problems and put it on their head for real.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Dottore: 8:38pm On Oct 20
i no follow
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by anitapreeti(f): 8:38pm On Oct 20
Wawu!!
2 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Pappyto: 8:42pm On Oct 20
Hope you won't drown in that Atlantic young lad?
Even if she sits down anyhow, you still won't see anything.
2 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by maverickdude(m): 8:42pm On Oct 20
The Lord is really his strength,he needs it
10 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Vutseck(m): 8:44pm On Oct 20
Uniqueness01:
can you recommend this type to your brother
.
8 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by faorex(m): 8:47pm On Oct 20
whatever rocks their boat...so far they are happy, we don't care.
3 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by MrMicholo(m): 8:55pm On Oct 20
He will survive.... He will... . He just have to place all his heavy burdens at the feet of Jesus....
7 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by MrMicholo(m): 8:55pm On Oct 20
He will survive.... He will... . He just have to place all his heavy burdens at the feet of Jesus....
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by ceezarhh(m): 9:00pm On Oct 20
BBW...his life, his choice!...
1 Like
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by freakcin: 9:09pm On Oct 20
If this is not photoshop, then that guy is in for it.
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 9:11pm On Oct 20
confam bulldozer! well, love is blind
1 Like
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by dominique(f): 9:14pm On Oct 20
BBW also deserve to find love and settle down. Say NO to body shaming.
3 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Martin0(m): 9:35pm On Oct 20
Mehn Agwa gwa diz man go clear road tire Nor be small tin oooo
Shaybaby show abeg Come follow me observe this guy wey go carry obodo
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Opakan2: 9:37pm On Oct 20
dominique:
Body shaming kwanu.. if to say na your brother carry BMW or whatever come house, you go happy?
The fat is just too much
1 Like
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by shaybebaby(f): 9:42pm On Oct 20
Martin0:Some men have big appetites.
But on a more serious note, that weight is unhealthy.
1 Like
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Martin0(m): 9:54pm On Oct 20
shaybebaby:
I jus tire oooo
Jus imagine person like me carry such type of goods na die be that na
For me to marry such type of lady it mean double spending for me,like I have to be changing my bed every year
Every year's calls for a new bed.
Mehn if I have to be purchasing new bed every year,it mean's the size/lenght will be messured coz I like comfort..
Shaybaby are u talking abt unhealthy?
It very easy to understand na for me to marry such lady mean's am unhealthy also,coz she part of me
Jeeeezzz look at that
This is what I call obodo,uwa that is the combination of persons,crowd,pple,human's infact eh every every into just 1...
This is eat alone
No sharing
Love urself
3 Likes
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by shaybebaby(f): 9:58pm On Oct 20
Martin0:Thief!
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Martin0(m): 10:02pm On Oct 20
shaybebaby:D rate wey I take dey see red these day's eh e don too plenty oooo
Red-dress con dey attract me this day's oo I hope say I dey safe sha
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by shaybebaby(f): 10:03pm On Oct 20
Martin0:Daaannnnngerrr!
You like wearing dresses?
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Martin0(m): 10:13pm On Oct 20
shaybebaby:
Hahahahahahaha Na wa oooo u nor go kill me aswear
Na wa for u ooo who like to be Unclad before?
I love dem dresses jor
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by Danelo(m): 10:18pm On Oct 20
My brother, the Lord is your muscle o.
Hope ur bed is made of iron?
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by BadBlaize(m): 10:18pm On Oct 20
dis 1 na humti dumti sat on d wall
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by wildcatter23(m): 10:18pm On Oct 20
.
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:19pm On Oct 20
|Re: The Lord Is Your Strength! Pre-wedding Photo Causes Outrage Online (photos) by alexistaiwo: 10:19pm On Oct 20
Where's the spark
How Do You Tell a Guy You Don't Like Him? / Why Are Fine Boys Always Shy / If You Truly Love Your Girlfriend, Use Her Picture As Your DP On Valentine's Day
Viewing this topic: queendiamond(f), sircrabo, tolliesexy(f), SpaceAngel, yhemmielovergal(f), blahc007, kpofkpof(f), mohciz69(m), samsono30, boolet(m), engr2yen and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 57