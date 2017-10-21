₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by choku123: 9:03pm On Oct 20
Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia shared this rare loved-up photo of herself and husband, Rudolph.
The former model who is now a registered nurse got married to Rudolph Williams years ago and the love between them is still going strong. They are seen in the photo sharing an Eskimo kiss while out on a date.
Continue to see more photos.
http://news.nollyzone.com/veteran-actress-regina-askia-shares-rare-loved-photo-husband/
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by kidap: 9:14pm On Oct 20
cute both i dont know her
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by sakalisis(m): 10:36pm On Oct 20
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by lonlytroy: 10:37pm On Oct 20
Full moon
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by MurphyTheory99: 10:37pm On Oct 20
She was former miss Nigeria
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by Ositajustice01: 10:37pm On Oct 20
Everyone is an actress now...okay kontinu
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by Divay22(f): 10:37pm On Oct 20
No one is too old for love.
Keep it flowing Ma
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by zico530(m): 10:37pm On Oct 20
This old cargo
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by ALOWONLE419(m): 10:37pm On Oct 20
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by MurphyTheory99: 10:37pm On Oct 20
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by Infajay(m): 10:38pm On Oct 20
How will this make positive impact in my life ?
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by lonlytroy: 10:38pm On Oct 20
She used to be pretty in the movie full moon
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by emusmithy(m): 10:38pm On Oct 20
See what age can do
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by Sunofgod(m): 10:38pm On Oct 20
Happy for them.....
His nose though..... its a whites mans!
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 10:38pm On Oct 20
I'd never fully understand why a beauty queen dumped a handsome hunk like Pat Attah and married an Ogre.
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by Divay22(f): 10:38pm On Oct 20
MurphyTheory99:Ehn
Which year was that please? (not an history person)
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by sirusX(m): 10:38pm On Oct 20
Eskimo kiss....na wah ooo
I want to love ooo
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by prince2blinks(m): 10:39pm On Oct 20
kidap:indomie generation spotted...
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by prince2blinks(m): 10:41pm On Oct 20
Divay22:Regina askia that was popular then, indomie generation
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by kerygalerie(f): 10:41pm On Oct 20
zico530:Why are you so slow?
Old cargo? In your whole life don't you ever call her an old cargo again?
You are talking as if you won't get old someday.
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by dirtymoney(m): 10:41pm On Oct 20
Ositajustice01:Kai. How old are you?
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by CaptainJeffry: 10:42pm On Oct 20
kidap:Indomie pikin.
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by dirtymoney(m): 10:42pm On Oct 20
Divay22:I can bet my testes that you not 26.
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by oshe11(m): 10:43pm On Oct 20
chaiiii
This gal dat year wit dat her EYES
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by drake49(m): 10:43pm On Oct 20
Ositajustice01:
Divay22:
Ositajustice01:2 1st century kids
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by realborn(m): 10:43pm On Oct 20
Ositajustice01:
Not at all. She is the real actress. She held sway wth greater poise and panache than Genevieve in her time
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by Divay22(f): 10:43pm On Oct 20
prince2blinks:Lol.
She was a once a miss Nigeria
Which year na, you're calling me indomie generation... I agree, Oya tell me like a big brother that you are please
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by oshe11(m): 10:44pm On Oct 20
Ositajustice01:
u jst revealed ur generation
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by imstrong1: 10:44pm On Oct 20
Nothing last forever.. Remember when she was younger and pretty especially in her vintage movie hi ghway to the grave'"featuring Kosoko... You can't be young forever.. Still looking good though
|Re: Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo by osazsky(m): 10:45pm On Oct 20
dirtymoney:kia children full nairaland o. from today I will never ague with anyone on this forum make my son age mate nor go curse me kia
