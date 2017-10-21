Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Askia And Rudolph Williams In Loved-up Photo (11374 Views)

The former model who is now a registered nurse got married to Rudolph Williams years ago and the love between them is still going strong. They are seen in the photo sharing an Eskimo kiss while out on a date.



Continue to see more photos.







She was former miss Nigeria 2 Likes

Keep it flowing Ma No one is too old for love.Keep it flowing Ma 3 Likes

She was former miss Nigeria. Now a nurse in the us



She used to be pretty in the movie full moon 1 Like

See what age can do









His nose though..... its a whites mans! Happy for them.....





I'd never fully understand why a beauty queen dumped a handsome hunk like Pat Attah and married an Ogre.

I want to love ooo Eskimo kiss....na wah ooo

indomie generation spotted...

Regina askia that was popular then, indomie generation

This old cargo Why are you so slow?

Old cargo? In your whole life don't you ever call her an old cargo again?





You are talking as if you won't get old someday. Why are you so slow?Old cargo? In your whole life don't you ever call her an old cargo again?You are talking as if you won't get old someday. 3 Likes

Kai. How old are you?

Indomie pikin.

Not at all. She is the real actress. She held sway wth greater poise and panache than Genevieve in her time

Regina askia that was popular then, indomie generation

She was a once a miss Nigeria

Lol.
She was a once a miss Nigeria
Which year na, you're calling me indomie generation... I agree, Oya tell me like a big brother that you are please

Nothing last forever.. Remember when she was younger and pretty especially in her vintage movie hi ghway to the grave'"featuring Kosoko... You can't be young forever.. Still looking good though