Buhari Administration Recalls Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked For Alleged Corruption



BY PREMIUM TIMES OCT 20, 2017



President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has secretly reinstated fugitive former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service.





Multiple sources confirmed to that Mr. Maina, who is wanted by the Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC, was secretly recalled and promoted to the position of director in charge of Human Resources in the Ministry of Interior.



Before his appointment to chair the pension task force, Mr. Maina was an assistant director in the ministry.



The news of the reinstatement first filtered through a congratulatory message for Mr. Maina by a group called League of Civil Society Organizations which commended the federal government for the reinstatement.



Mr. Maina was in 2013 dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.



A retired director in the Office of the Head of Service familiar with the matter said recalling Mr. Maina was an affront on the rule of law.



“He should not have been reinstated. Doesn’t Mr. Maina have a case in court? The rules provide for action to be taken only after the courts have dispensed of the case fully,” he said.



Trouble started in 2012 when Mr. Maina was accused of leading a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion. Mr. Maina was drafted by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2010 to sanitize a corrupt pension system.



Based on the allegation of corruption, Mr. Maina was invited by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service and Establishment and State and Local Government Administration.



The Senate after completion of its investigation issued a Warrant of Arrest against Mr. Maina.



Ignoring the panel, Mr. Maina went ahead to sue the Senate and the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, and thereafter went into hiding after being declared wanted by the police.



Consequent upon this, Mr. Maina was dismissed by the Head of Service for allegedly absconding from duty and attempting to evade arrest and charged to court.



He was on July 21, 2015, charged by the EFCC alongside Stephen Oronsaye and two others before a Federal High Court on a 24-count charge bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretense.



While Mr. Oronsaye and the two other accused were in court and pleaded not guilty to the charge, Mr. Maina was at large.



Mr. Maina is said to have spent these past years in the United Arab Emirates, from where he kept lobbying to win the pleasures of the Buhari administration.



Since absconding, nothing was heard of Mr. Maina until shortly after the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 when members of his defunct Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms offered to work with the then incoming administration.



The team, which addressed a press conference in Abuja, said its work would be easier under Mr. Buhari, known for his anti-corruption stand.



A member of the team, Ngozika Ihuoma, said one of the achievements of President Jonathan was the creation of the pension task reform body in June 2010 under the leadership of Mr. Maina.



Two years after, it appears the prayer of the team has been answered by the current administration.



Mr. Maina’s reinstatement was shrouded in secrecy and was handled “at the highest level” according to an informed source.



The reinstatement was not announced by the presidency or any federal government agency.



Earlier this year, Mr. Maina’s campaign posters surfaced on the social media, touting him as a gubernatorial aspirant for Borno State, without indicating political party platform.



A source knowledgeable about the deal that brought the controversial civil servant back, said Mr. Maina pulled the strings through the duo of the Justice and Interior ministers, who are described as Mr. Maina’s acquaintances.



Mr. Maina is said to have used many emissaries to the two ministers, while he was ensconced in his hiding place in Dubai.



Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, did not answer repeated calls to his phone seeking to clarify the information.



The spokesperson of Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice, Salihu Othman, however, said he was unaware of his boss’s role in the deal.



However, a top official of the EFCC said Mr. Maina is still wanted by the commission in relation to the pension scam for which he was arraigned in absentia.



“We are still looking for him. He is a wanted man. He ought to be arraigned with Oronsaye and the rest but he disappeared,” said the official, who pleaded anonymity.



He said the commission will immediately revisit the case as it continues to search for the embattled civil servant.



President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said he was unaware of Mr. Maina’s reinstatement.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/20/buhari-administration-recalls-wanted-ex-pension-boss-sacked-alleged-corruption-0

Aha...Aha.. See Change oo 8 Likes 1 Share

One minute of silence for MR. INTEGRITY One minute of silence for MR. INTEGRITY 27 Likes 1 Share

Many are still lobbying to win the pressure of this anti corruption government. Thief madueke had not be able to win the pressure of this government.



Nevertheless, he is still a wanted criminal in the regime of ineffectual buffoon.



Meanwhile orji KANU after joining APC, he still going to court.



So even if maina sleep with buhari, he still have case to answer.

That is why buhari is still the best president. Buhari always followed rule of 1 Like 1 Share

Good.He should resume,by the way Babachair the grass cutter dey 2 Likes

Buhari,master of promoting corruption 10 Likes 4 Shares

It is only when he wants to wage his war against Southerners and Christians that make Buhari to remember that he deceived his way into Aso Rock with anti-corruption message.



This man's bigotry is on steroids. 7 Likes

By the time this government is probed, Nigerians would be bewildered beyond shock 4 Likes

Baru was also given an exalted position for being corrupt. 3 Likes

Aha...Aha.. See Change oo Exactly my first reaction! Ahaaaa! Exactly my first reaction! Ahaaaa! 2 Likes

Nigeria must be rescued from this dullard before he ruins us.

*It's my first time of calling him a dullard, and I believe it's deserving. 6 Likes

GEJ, please kindly forgive those who think you were corrupt. We now understand the difference. 13 Likes 1 Share

From one corruption scandal to another, Buhari's govt reeks' badly 5 Likes

Nigeria must be rescued from this dullard before he ruins us.

*It's my first time of calling him a dullard, and I believe it's deserving. The jazz that APC used to make you a zombie has worn off. The jazz that APC used to make you a zombie has worn off. 8 Likes

Wow,

When you are a zombie and are just confused on the supposed 'integrity' of your lord and master.



Ladies and gents savour the discombobulation, incoherence and bizarre from monikers like these.



@Topic: No surprises. President Buhari has simply made evident what folks like Fela said about him. Corruption, clannishness, nepotism, bigotry et al currently holding sway now more than ever before. 9 Likes

When you are a zombie and are just confused on the supposed 'integrity' of your lord and master.



Ladies and gents savour the discombobulation, incoherence and bizarre from monikers like these.



@Topic: No surprises. President Buhari has simply made evident what folks like Fela said about him. Corruption, clannishness, nepotism, bigotry et al currently holding sway now more than ever before. 1 Like

No single evidence provided in this news report that the fugitive was reinstated into the civil service or ministry of interior as claimed.



When the truth of the story is presented, I will equally present my disappointment. 6 Likes

PMB will form his usual silence on the matter.



they could have asked for maina's extradition from the UAE at anytime, but they needed to perfect their dealings first.





there will probably be loud noise from EFCC, some gra gra in the press & then puff... the case goes dead...



just ask Babachir, Sylva, Kyari & co. how it goes... 1 Like

Wow,

Wow,

What is the meaning of this, let just hope that this news is not true; because this will truly confirm that Buhari and anti corruption are miles apart. What is the meaning of this, let just hope that this news is not true; because this will truly confirm that Buhari and anti corruption are miles apart. 2 Likes 1 Share

Very Bad, if this news is true. 1 Like

The jazz that APC used to make you a zombie has worn off. 'jazz'? not on me sha. I was never his supporter having known his antecedent. I only used to find it uncivil to call the president a dullard. But now he's behaved in highly re*tarded manner 'jazz'? not on me sha. I was never his supporter having known his antecedent. I only used to find it uncivil to call the president a dullard. But now he's behaved in highly re*tarded manner 2 Likes

Wow,

Sure Maina is an aboki that that the corruption-ridden Buhari government felt was unjustly persecuted.And the anti-corruption war still remains a charade.Zombies you see your life? Let see how you guys defend this illegality cum corruption. 1 Like

Wow,

Wow,

The deal with maina is that he would be used as a first hand witness to prosecute public officers who embezzled pension funds. He argued that he never diverted a Kobo. That people who stole money were after his life and career. He agreed that if given the protection to return back to Nigeria he would assist the government in exposing those thieves who are mostly in the Senate today. He spoke extensively on this in Berekete tv. If I get hold of the audio I would upload. The audio is about 2mb, I can't upload it. But if anyone want to listen to it he should send me a WhatsApp chat, I will forward it. The deal with maina is that he would be used as a first hand witness to prosecute public officers who embezzled pension funds. He argued that he never diverted a Kobo. That people who stole money were after his life and career. He agreed that if given the protection to return back to Nigeria he would assist the government in exposing those thieves who are mostly in the Senate today. He spoke extensively on this in Berekete tv. If I get hold of the audio I would upload. The audio is about 2mb, I can't upload it. But if anyone want to listen to it he should send me a WhatsApp chat, I will forward it.

Buhari govt has nothing to offer than corruption, suffering , innocent blood shed and Division 1 Like

The whole world needs to see this.



A corrupt man who lodged almost 195 billion of pension funds in his personal account and was receiving a cool 600 million interest per month.



A man who ran to Singapore when Jonathan was on his heels.



Shameful one from Mr Integrity 2 Likes