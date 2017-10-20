₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,933 members, 3,865,692 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 10:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked (3363 Views)
|Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by ogododo: 10:42pm On Oct 20
Buhari Administration Recalls Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked For Alleged Corruption
http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/20/buhari-administration-recalls-wanted-ex-pension-boss-sacked-alleged-corruption-0
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Sunofgod(m): 10:45pm On Oct 20
Ok
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by sholatech(m): 10:46pm On Oct 20
Aha...Aha.. See Change oo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Cekpo34(m): 10:50pm On Oct 20
One minute of silence for MR. INTEGRITY
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:52pm On Oct 20
Wow,
Many are still lobbying to win the pressure of this anti corruption government. Thief madueke had not be able to win the pressure of this government.
Nevertheless, he is still a wanted criminal in the regime of ineffectual buffoon.
Meanwhile orji KANU after joining APC, he still going to court.
So even if maina sleep with buhari, he still have case to answer.
That is why buhari is still the best president. Buhari always followed rule of
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Pontaboki: 11:04pm On Oct 20
Good.He should resume,by the way Babachair the grass cutter dey
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by DutchBruh: 11:09pm On Oct 20
Buhari,master of promoting corruption
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by DutchBruh: 11:09pm On Oct 20
Lalastiscala front page
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by EdCure: 11:11pm On Oct 20
It is only when he wants to wage his war against Southerners and Christians that make Buhari to remember that he deceived his way into Aso Rock with anti-corruption message.
This man's bigotry is on steroids.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by aolawale025: 11:56pm On Oct 20
By the time this government is probed, Nigerians would be bewildered beyond shock
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by comshots(m): 1:54am
Baru was also given an exalted position for being corrupt.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by dodelight(m): 3:22am
sholatech:Exactly my first reaction! Ahaaaa!
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by dodelight(m): 3:23am
Nigeria must be rescued from this dullard before he ruins us.
*It's my first time of calling him a dullard, and I believe it's deserving.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by dodelight(m): 3:28am
GEJ, please kindly forgive those who think you were corrupt. We now understand the difference.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by RZArecta(m): 3:48am
From one corruption scandal to another, Buhari's govt reeks' badly
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by DutchBruh: 4:22am
dodelight:The jazz that APC used to make you a zombie has worn off.
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by hucienda: 5:03am
Jesusloveyou:
When you are a zombie and are just confused on the supposed 'integrity' of your lord and master.
Ladies and gents savour the discombobulation, incoherence and bizarre from monikers like these.
@Topic: No surprises. President Buhari has simply made evident what folks like Fela said about him. Corruption, clannishness, nepotism, bigotry et al currently holding sway now more than ever before.
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Fxmanager(m): 5:11am
Okay.
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by DutchBruh: 5:17am
hucienda:
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Throwback: 5:34am
No single evidence provided in this news report that the fugitive was reinstated into the civil service or ministry of interior as claimed.
When the truth of the story is presented, I will equally present my disappointment.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by ivandragon: 5:53am
lol...
PMB will form his usual silence on the matter.
they could have asked for maina's extradition from the UAE at anytime, but they needed to perfect their dealings first.
there will probably be loud noise from EFCC, some gra gra in the press & then puff... the case goes dead...
just ask Babachir, Sylva, Kyari & co. how it goes...
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by QueenOfNepal: 6:30am
Jesusloveyou:stop sounding like an illiterate
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by harmless011: 6:47am
Jesusloveyou:
What is the meaning of this, let just hope that this news is not true; because this will truly confirm that Buhari and anti corruption are miles apart.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Alexgeneration(m): 6:52am
Very Bad, if this news is true.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by dodelight(m): 7:35am
DutchBruh:'jazz'? not on me sha. I was never his supporter having known his antecedent. I only used to find it uncivil to call the president a dullard. But now he's behaved in highly re*tarded manner
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by dodelight(m): 7:38am
Jesusloveyou:My dear, how I wish you used a different username to type this nonsense.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Paperwhite(m): 7:41am
Sure Maina is an aboki that that the corruption-ridden Buhari government felt was unjustly persecuted.And the anti-corruption war still remains a charade.Zombies you see your life? Let see how you guys defend this illegality cum corruption.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by Paperwhite(m): 7:41am
Jesusloveyou:You must be confused on how to defend this one again.Just imagine the bullshit you just spewed uphere son.Jesus was not a hypocrite like you.Do zombiesm with some dignity.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by salykely(m): 7:48am
Jesusloveyou:
The deal with maina is that he would be used as a first hand witness to prosecute public officers who embezzled pension funds. He argued that he never diverted a Kobo. That people who stole money were after his life and career. He agreed that if given the protection to return back to Nigeria he would assist the government in exposing those thieves who are mostly in the Senate today. He spoke extensively on this in Berekete tv. If I get hold of the audio I would upload. The audio is about 2mb, I can't upload it. But if anyone want to listen to it he should send me a WhatsApp chat, I will forward it.
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by SalamRushdie: 7:53am
Buhari govt has nothing to offer than corruption, suffering , innocent blood shed and Division
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by chloride6: 8:02am
Mynd44
The whole world needs to see this.
A corrupt man who lodged almost 195 billion of pension funds in his personal account and was receiving a cool 600 million interest per month.
A man who ran to Singapore when Jonathan was on his heels.
Shameful one from Mr Integrity
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Administration Recalls Abdulrasheed Maina, Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Sacked by slimghost(m): 8:24am
Anybody who still supports this corruption ridden government will never see anything good in his or her life
A whole Maina? Jesus!!!
3 Likes
2007: Arewa Youth Forum Backs Donald Duke / Your Ideal Leader / C.D. to Ribadu: Beam Your Searchlight Into Obj And His cronies corrupt deals.
Viewing this topic: Lebee4(m), oluwasegun007(m), buragidi(m), UzomaFC, vizboy(m), dictbennie(m), ogwoliun, SenseiVoyles, nafdak, Qwerty900info, 2lateBiafra, donigspain(m), Sunofgod(m), Godful, abdulkarimyakub, laughter25, Ballack1(m), SenatorJChris, airfinance(m), Abogunde(m), kamarra(f), HonabFaj(m), dodelight(m), ladiakins(m), Adeymorla(m), kingwonder, jesutofunmi13(m), Jiang(m), hypercyc, stokolie(m), Godsaves18(m), omoowhe, kanirip, Chikebrain, Dandsome, skillet(m), LordKO(m), Growingboi(m), Ukwunu, Deeldorado, chrisxxx(m), Heanry(m), Ngokafor(f), Juve4(m), Tecno66, Buharifan, AlfaWaleFatai, iamchybs(m), drraysconcept, Abiski007, SirBrightoc(m), magicminister, Cannonleo(m), Apoztl3(m), arafone(m), Isoni(m), Rrankdonga(m), Mcanie, hiltop2, closerange, Ndolarr, patrickmuf(m), drvalency, samesolomon(m), Letslive, dsurest(m), freezze(m), captianfreeman(m), Rolly22(m), sanpipita(m), Osinachyi(m), creazor(m), tron23(m), royale11, TOPMAN4LIFE, TimeMod1, Akanniade(m), chinwemine(m), Ferdinandu(m), macbernard, Kaymercury(m), hugoboss36(m), Evablizin(f), richard69(m), idnole4(m), kk4real, gleaf, ochukwuma15(m), tunji1(m), EdoBoy90, cigwegbe(m), toolovely(m), CuriousX, francoray(m) and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21