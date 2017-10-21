Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting (4427 Views)

The Lagos State Government



12 years after, Southern Governors meet in Lagos on Monday





…Fiscal federalism, devolution of powers top agenda

Twelve years after their last gathering, Governors from the Southern part of Nigeria will on Monday converge in Lagos to deliberate on how to forge stronger ties for the three geo-political zones.





In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mr Tunji Bello, the meeting which will be co-hosted by the Governors of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom will address issues that are germane to the development of the three contiguous zones.





Bello said the meeting is in line with the realisation that the different states in the South have since 2005 developed several areas of comparative advantage which could be harnessed and become mutually beneficial.





According to him, the Governors would also be expected to adopt a common position on the issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, devolution of powers and issue of fiscal federalism which have all gained prominence of late.





“The 2017 Lagos summit of the 17 Southern Governors representing the South South, South West and South East zones is expected to come up with a communiqué after the deliberation.





“It is noteworthy to recall that the inaugural meeting of the Southern Governors took place in Lagos in 2001 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Bello said.





The statement added that the predominance of views is that if the Southern States speak with one voice, they are bound to attract weighty and credible listenership.





The 17 Southern States expected at the summit include Governors Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom; Ben Ayade- Cross Rivers State; Godwin Obaseki - Edo State; Nyesom Wike - Rivers State; Ifeanyi Okowa - Delta State; Seriake Dickson- Bayelsa and Rochas Okorocha- Imo State.

Others are Willie Obiano - Anambra State; Okezie Ikpeazu - Abia State; David Umahi - Ebonyi State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi -Enugu State; Rauf Aregbesola - State of Osun; Abiola Ajimobi – Oyo; Ibikunle Amosun –Ogun; Oluwarotimi Akeredolu – Ondo; Ayodele Fayose - Ekiti and Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

https://m.facebook.com/followlasg/posts/1628203977200862 4 Likes





However, in recent times the Southern Governors' Wives Forum has been more active than the Governors Forum.



A few previous meetings of the Southern Governors Forum.



naptu2:

Southern Governors Forum meeting, October 2000.

http://allafrica.com/stories/200101150174.html





Southern Governors Forum meeting, Enugu, January 2001.

http://allafrica.com/stories/200101150174.html



Southern Governors Forum meeting, Benin, March 2001.

http://allafrica.com/stories/200103190380.html



7th Southern Governors Forum meeting, Akure, July 2002.

http://allafrica.com/stories/200207120292.html



Udenwa makes case for southern governors forum. March 2005.

The earlier they woke up the better. I can't waite to see a united southern Nigeria.





Ngwa oladeebo and his co-northern rats, come and cry me a river! 8 Likes 1 Share

They are all welcome to yorubaland 3 Likes

This is what we need. 2 Likes

Whats all these alliances 1 Like

Watch how Northerners who hide under yoruba and igbo handles come here to cause feud.



One person is that opakan2 11 Likes 1 Share

12 years they never met? So who now causes division more. PDP, GEJ, A PC,PmB. PDP and GEJ causing division more

I pray the yorubas will heed the resolution without bringing up their betraying spirit......



As for SS/SE.....they always abide by every resolution. 14 Likes

hmm southern Nigeria will never united

ideynl1:

Watch how Northerners who hide under yoruba and igbo handles come here to cause feud.



One person is that opakan2 3 Likes

Hmm! Interesting.

the day southern Nigeria is united is the day Nigeria will work 3 Likes

profmiganigal:

I pray the yorubas will heed the resolution without bringing up their betraying spirit......



As for SS/SE.....they always abide by every resolution.

You lack common sense





If it is about Biafra, don't ever think yorubas' will join you. More so, you guys don't really have progressive ideas, you will only be at the meeting to listen to words of wisdom from the yoruba governors You lack common senseIf it is about Biafra, don't ever think yorubas' will join you. More so, you guys don't really have progressive ideas, you will only be at the meeting to listen to words of wisdom from the yoruba governors 14 Likes 1 Share

Good news,SW,SS and SE should come together and form a stronger southern Nigeria, the north have nothern governors forum, why wont the south have the same. 2 Likes

There is no contesting that a SW governor, most deserving, in the person of Ambode will be its chairman. By birthright, SW is the leader of the southern region. 6 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

yes, abokies are in trouble 2 Likes

Scatterscatter:



You lack common sense Let common sense fall on you Let common sense fall on you

I think this is the best move of all these southern governors since time immemorial. if these northern governors can always come up together to address issues that will favour the north, why can't the south do so? after all Nigeria is divided into north and south. the so much disunity withing the southern hemisphere here remains the number one reason why these normadic cattle rearers keep on riding on us.



tinubu just discovered that the northern romance didn't favour him. did he just make a U turn? LMAO! if he did, that's a smart one though.



I finally advice Afonja Muslims to stop allowing these Burukutu sipping clowns to continuously deceive them with religion. south let's come together even on Nairaland sef. I want to promise i won't mention Afonja here on Nairaland after that meeting. but for now, Afonjas and great igbos And itsekiris Abi Wetin sef, let's all come together. 1 Like

It's about time.



Southerners have been sleeping all this time...

velai:

The earlier they woke up the better. I can't waite to see a united southern Nigeria.



You need committed, capable and visionary leaders as governors to make any political headway.

The only person there with any sense of direction is Ambode and that is probably because behind the scenes the Jagaban is pulling the strings.

The Governors from the South South are all docile, those from the East are butt-fked by the hausa masters and cannot defend their people then how can we hope for anything from the summit ?



Bunch of fools. You need committed, capable and visionary leaders as governors to make any political headway.The only person there with any sense of direction is Ambode and that is probably because behind the scenes the Jagaban is pulling the strings.The Governors from the South South are all docile, those from the East are butt-fked by the hausa masters and cannot defend their people then how can we hope for anything from the summit ?Bunch of fools. 2 Likes

We shall see the real boss between northern and southern people in 2019........#standwithSouthWest#

Scatterscatter:





You lack common sense





If it is about Biafra, don't ever think yorubas' will join you. More so, you guys don't really have progressive ideas, you will only be at the meeting to listen to words of wisdom from the yoruba governors

Sense fall on you......and when i mean sense.....i mean common sense..... Sense fall on you......and when i mean sense.....i mean common sense..... 3 Likes

THERE IS NOTHING LIKE A SOUTHERN GOVERNORS FORUM.



I DONT SEE ANYTHING USEFUL FROM SS/SE LEADERS GOING TO HONOUR AMBODE THE BIGGOT MEETING INVITATION.



NOTHING GOOD WILL COME OUT OF THAT BUT THE USUAL BULL poo, BACK STABBING AND BETRAYAL.



DO MY PEOPLE NEVER LEARN? HOW MANY TIMES? 1 Like

naptu2:

The Southern Governors Forum helped to coordinate the lawsuits against the Federal Government during the onshore and offshore dichotomy disagreement of the early 2000s. They met regularly at that time.



However, in recent times the Southern Governors' Wives Forum has been more active than the Governors Forum.



A few previous meetings of the Southern Governors Forum.



It was an epic fight. Thanks to Tinubu's sense of leadership & doggedness. It was an epic fight. Thanks to Tinubu's sense of leadership & doggedness.

This is a welcome development. I sincerely hope they can work together and forge common front in all national issues. I also hope party and selfish individual interest will not come in between them somewhere along the line. A united southern Nigeria is long overdue.

