The Lagos State Government
12 years after, Southern Governors meet in Lagos on Monday
The Southern Governors Forum helped to coordinate the lawsuits against the Federal Government during the onshore and offshore dichotomy disagreement of the early 2000s. They met regularly at that time.
However, in recent times the Southern Governors' Wives Forum has been more active than the Governors Forum.
A few previous meetings of the Southern Governors Forum.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by velai(m): 4:45pm
The earlier they woke up the better. I can't waite to see a united southern Nigeria.
Ngwa oladeebo and his co-northern rats, come and cry me a river!
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by Danladi7: 4:48pm
They are all welcome to yorubaland
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by LoveMachine(m): 4:49pm
This is what we need.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by looseweight: 4:53pm
Whats all these alliances
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by ideynl1: 4:54pm
Watch how Northerners who hide under yoruba and igbo handles come here to cause feud.
One person is that opakan2
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by brainpulse: 4:54pm
12 years they never met? So who now causes division more. PDP, GEJ, A PC,PmB. PDP and GEJ causing division more
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by profmiganigal: 4:55pm
I pray the yorubas will heed the resolution without bringing up their betraying spirit......
As for SS/SE.....they always abide by every resolution.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by Mightymanna(m): 4:55pm
hmm southern Nigeria will never united
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by izzou(m): 4:56pm
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by kay29000(m): 4:57pm
Hmm! Interesting.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by SalamRushdie: 4:57pm
the day southern Nigeria is united is the day Nigeria will work
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by Mak4web: 4:57pm
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by Scatterscatter(m): 4:57pm
profmiganigal:
You lack common sense
If it is about Biafra, don't ever think yorubas' will join you. More so, you guys don't really have progressive ideas, you will only be at the meeting to listen to words of wisdom from the yoruba governors
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by Odingo1: 4:58pm
Good news,SW,SS and SE should come together and form a stronger southern Nigeria, the north have nothern governors forum, why wont the south have the same.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by TimeMod1: 4:59pm
There is no contesting that a SW governor, most deserving, in the person of Ambode will be its chairman. By birthright, SW is the leader of the southern region.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by xxx4x7: 4:59pm
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by yusakins(m): 5:00pm
yes, abokies are in trouble
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by profmiganigal: 5:00pm
Scatterscatter:Let common sense fall on you
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by AkupeMBANO(m): 5:01pm
I think this is the best move of all these southern governors since time immemorial. if these northern governors can always come up together to address issues that will favour the north, why can't the south do so? after all Nigeria is divided into north and south. the so much disunity withing the southern hemisphere here remains the number one reason why these normadic cattle rearers keep on riding on us.
tinubu just discovered that the northern romance didn't favour him. did he just make a U turn? LMAO! if he did, that's a smart one though.
I finally advice Afonja Muslims to stop allowing these Burukutu sipping clowns to continuously deceive them with religion. south let's come together even on Nairaland sef. I want to promise i won't mention Afonja here on Nairaland after that meeting. but for now, Afonjas and great igbos And itsekiris Abi Wetin sef, let's all come together.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by eleojo23: 5:01pm
It's about time.
Southerners have been sleeping all this time...
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 5:02pm
velai:
You need committed, capable and visionary leaders as governors to make any political headway.
The only person there with any sense of direction is Ambode and that is probably because behind the scenes the Jagaban is pulling the strings.
The Governors from the South South are all docile, those from the East are butt-fked by the hausa masters and cannot defend their people then how can we hope for anything from the summit ?
Bunch of fools.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by Worldbest281: 5:03pm
We shall see the real boss between northern and southern people in 2019........#standwithSouthWest#
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by profmiganigal: 5:04pm
Scatterscatter:
Sense fall on you......and when i mean sense.....i mean common sense.....
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by months: 5:05pm
THERE IS NOTHING LIKE A SOUTHERN GOVERNORS FORUM.
I DONT SEE ANYTHING USEFUL FROM SS/SE LEADERS GOING TO HONOUR AMBODE THE BIGGOT MEETING INVITATION.
NOTHING GOOD WILL COME OUT OF THAT BUT THE USUAL BULL poo, BACK STABBING AND BETRAYAL.
DO MY PEOPLE NEVER LEARN? HOW MANY TIMES?
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by TimeMod1: 5:05pm
naptu2:
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by seunmsg(m): 5:06pm
This is a welcome development. I sincerely hope they can work together and forge common front in all national issues. I also hope party and selfish individual interest will not come in between them somewhere along the line. A united southern Nigeria is long overdue.
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by congorasta: 5:06pm
|Re: Southern Governors Forum To Meet In Lagos 12 Years After Last Meeting by princepet: 5:07pm
