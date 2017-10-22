Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) (15497 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Do you think Osun state deserve an International airport?





https://www.sagetravels.com/see-the-proposed-mko-abiola-international-airport-in-oshogbo-osun-state/ The signing ceremony of the proposed MKO Abiola International Airport In Oshogbo, Osun State will take place on 25th of October 2017.Do you think Osun state deserve an International airport? 7 Likes 3 Shares

Great 1 Like

@Mynd44 Justwise Seun lalasticlala



How I wish we have aviation Master plan based on demand and traffic so that we can ascertain if this is not a vanity project. 51 Likes 1 Share

Let's even pray it becomes a reality and not some elephant project used to siphon funds. 12 Likes 2 Shares

2 Likes 1 Share

Goodluck to them

2 Likes

Oshogbo airport is a waste of money..upgrade d Ibadan airport to serve osun n ekiti states.. Whose cities are within 1-2hrs drive from ibadan.. D money shud be used to upgrade d road n rail service in osun state... 121 Likes 12 Shares

Make sense

i read they tryna set one of this up over there in Anambra, how true is that？



Augustap

Who is going to fly plane from osogbo when ibadan airport is unused 8 Likes

seriously our leaders are wicked... they only embark on useless project that they will inflates and remove their own shares immediately. imagine ds kind airport project for osogbo also ekiti gt their own airport project.... why can't they use ibadan airport or Akure airport and divert the money for another good projects. 3 Likes 1 Share

This is good

Great nice one

Internation Airport for skull import and export..afon.. 14 Likes 1 Share

MARGINALIZATION

I'm still wrapping my head about anambra embarking on white elephant project in building Umeri airports that adds no value to her people, this rascal called aregebese is busy signing another white project. Why's our govt. So wasteful? 7 Likes

Instead of him to complete all the abandoned road (ona baba ona) he is embarking on another.Iranu... 9 Likes



Later you guys will wait for Buhari to release money for the project abi?



ProudlyBiafraude On paper just like oga GEJ wat he did on secnd Nija bridge!Later you guys will wait for Buhari to release money for the project abi?ProudlyBiafraude

You will be a fool to believe this. The site has been deserted quite some time. I hope the fund expended on this, this time around will not be diverted as usual bcoz the site is as gud as a game reserve. 7 Likes

Hmm! International airport in Osun state? Maybe for the tourists sha...there are a lot of tourist attractions in the state.

Osun state has started another wasteful project,where is Opon Imo and the biggest talking drum?. Its monthly allocation is already in negative yet the Gov has refused to learn his lesson. How many people flies in the state to warrant an airport.



Aregbesola, Kogi gov and Rochas are the biggest wasters in this administration. 3 Likes

Benue State Governor said he was going to build a cargo airport..a cargo airport in a state with almost zero commercial activities... well well well.graders and bulldozers were brought to site..cleared an area of about 200 square metres..the start off ceremony was elaborate and colourful,and the rest as they say is history..I just hope this wouldn't be the case in Osun...Gov Ortom is just a nightmare to benue state 3 Likes 1 Share

Workers need to chop before airport na 1 Like

osogbo oroki....see as bad belle comments plenty...na wa o,,,,it will shock all of u when d project is completed dnt worry

This is a normal 3d architectural building Layout ...Put the real thing on ground no be to dey show us proposed this and that.



Do the Talk O Jare































SageTravels:

@Mynd44 Justwise Seun lalasticlala



How I wish we have aviation Master plan based on demand and traffic so that we can ascertain if this is not a vanity project. There is nothing to ascertain. It is a vanity project based of level of poverty in the state. How many people in the state can afford a flight ticket? How many airline will want to take a risk on the airport when it is obvious they are going to make a lose due non patronage. We need to have our priority right in Nigeria. Airport should be the least of the list of a state who is struggling to pay workers salaries. 2 Likes

stephany007:

Who is going to fly plane from osogbo when ibadan airport is unused Don't worry jare, na paper and talking talking project Don't worry jare, na paper and talking talking project

Misplaced priority....... The man at the helms of affairs in that state is daft