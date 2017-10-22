₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by SageTravels: 8:36pm On Oct 21
The signing ceremony of the proposed MKO Abiola International Airport In Oshogbo, Osun State will take place on 25th of October 2017.
Do you think Osun state deserve an International airport?
https://www.sagetravels.com/see-the-proposed-mko-abiola-international-airport-in-oshogbo-osun-state/
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by ademasta(m): 8:37pm On Oct 21
Great
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by SageTravels: 8:42pm On Oct 21
@Mynd44 Justwise Seun lalasticlala
How I wish we have aviation Master plan based on demand and traffic so that we can ascertain if this is not a vanity project.
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Marcelo290(m): 8:42pm On Oct 21
Let's even pray it becomes a reality and not some elephant project used to siphon funds.
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by makimberlly01(f): 8:47pm On Oct 21
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by coluka: 8:58pm On Oct 21
Goodluck to them
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Edoi(m): 9:59pm On Oct 21
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Swissdist(f): 9:59pm On Oct 21
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by tobtap: 9:59pm On Oct 21
Oshogbo airport is a waste of money..upgrade d Ibadan airport to serve osun n ekiti states.. Whose cities are within 1-2hrs drive from ibadan.. D money shud be used to upgrade d road n rail service in osun state...
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by devigblegble: 9:59pm On Oct 21
Make sense
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by candlewax: 10:00pm On Oct 21
i read they tryna set one of this up over there in Anambra, how true is that？
Augustap
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by stephany007: 10:00pm On Oct 21
Who is going to fly plane from osogbo when ibadan airport is unused
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by laurel03: 10:00pm On Oct 21
seriously our leaders are wicked... they only embark on useless project that they will inflates and remove their own shares immediately. imagine ds kind airport project for osogbo also ekiti gt their own airport project.... why can't they use ibadan airport or Akure airport and divert the money for another good projects.
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:01pm On Oct 21
This is good
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by femo122: 10:01pm On Oct 21
Great nice one
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by benn94(m): 10:01pm On Oct 21
Internation Airport for skull import and export..afon..
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:01pm On Oct 21
MARGINALIZATION
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by winterfell007(m): 10:01pm On Oct 21
I'm still wrapping my head about anambra embarking on white elephant project in building Umeri airports that adds no value to her people, this rascal called aregebese is busy signing another white project. Why's our govt. So wasteful?
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Bodmas02: 10:02pm On Oct 21
Instead of him to complete all the abandoned road (ona baba ona) he is embarking on another.Iranu...
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by abbaapple: 10:02pm On Oct 21
On paper just like oga GEJ wat he did on secnd Nija bridge!
Later you guys will wait for Buhari to release money for the project abi?
ProudlyBiafraude
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by hadaydhollarpo(m): 10:02pm On Oct 21
You will be a fool to believe this. The site has been deserted quite some time. I hope the fund expended on this, this time around will not be diverted as usual bcoz the site is as gud as a game reserve.
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by kay29000(m): 10:03pm On Oct 21
Hmm! International airport in Osun state? Maybe for the tourists sha...there are a lot of tourist attractions in the state.
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by PHIPEX(m): 10:03pm On Oct 21
Osun state has started another wasteful project,where is Opon Imo and the biggest talking drum?. Its monthly allocation is already in negative yet the Gov has refused to learn his lesson. How many people flies in the state to warrant an airport.
Aregbesola, Kogi gov and Rochas are the biggest wasters in this administration.
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by birdsview(m): 10:03pm On Oct 21
Benue State Governor said he was going to build a cargo airport..a cargo airport in a state with almost zero commercial activities... well well well.graders and bulldozers were brought to site..cleared an area of about 200 square metres..the start off ceremony was elaborate and colourful,and the rest as they say is history..I just hope this wouldn't be the case in Osun...Gov Ortom is just a nightmare to benue state
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Atiku2019: 10:04pm On Oct 21
Workers need to chop before airport na
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 10:04pm On Oct 21
osogbo oroki....see as bad belle comments plenty...na wa o,,,,it will shock all of u when d project is completed dnt worry
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Whoeppme(m): 10:04pm On Oct 21
This is a normal 3d architectural building Layout ...Put the real thing on ground no be to dey show us proposed this and that.
Do the Talk O Jare
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by xandy84: 10:05pm On Oct 21
There is nothing to ascertain. It is a vanity project based of level of poverty in the state. How many people in the state can afford a flight ticket? How many airline will want to take a risk on the airport when it is obvious they are going to make a lose due non patronage. We need to have our priority right in Nigeria. Airport should be the least of the list of a state who is struggling to pay workers salaries.
SageTravels:
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Oloripelebe: 10:05pm On Oct 21
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by tola268: 10:05pm On Oct 21
stephany007:Don't worry jare, na paper and talking talking project
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by highrise07: 10:06pm On Oct 21
Misplaced priority....... The man at the helms of affairs in that state is daft
|Re: The Proposed MKO Abiola International Airport Osogbo, Osun State (Photo) by Mccullum: 10:06pm On Oct 21
All states need airports but I insincerity of our politicians is the major concern but it's good idea though.
endofdays, olamisegbe(m), opeoluwa20(m), designer01(m), yusasiv(m), mayorall(m), KehnnyCares(m), spartanx(m), kittykollinxx(m), ridwan4u(m), Guestlander, Seundammy007(m), sholay2011(m), ifelekan1(m), ichado(m), yemmsun(m), Mexzy4sho(m), Emmy9ite(m), cciojazz, lekezino(m), kaysco, juman(m), typicaltemi(f), MrMash(m), chrisheph(f), Yahooplusplus, Yomit2(m), dazzycone, maneasy, Donsammy77(m), mileyfenty and 57 guest(s)
