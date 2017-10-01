₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,379 members, 3,867,463 topics. Date: Sunday, 22 October 2017 at 12:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu (3234 Views)
|Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by HungerBAD: 7:00am
*Coronation Anniversary: Obaseki Salutes Oba Ewuare II, lauds inspiring partnership with Govt
*Oba Ewuare 11 a bridge builder-Oshiomhole
*Lagos still enjoying blessings of Oba of Benin-Oba Akiolu
Why I will soon embark on national and internation tour-Oba Ewuare 11
By SIMON EBEGBULEM, BENIN CITY –
GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that the relationship between the state government and the Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, in the last one year, has improved the quality of life in the state. Meanwhile, the Oba of Lagos, Rewanu Akiolu, has said that the developmental strides being witnessed in Lagos State was because of the blessings given to the state by a past Oba of Benin.
Saying that Lagos state has continued to enjoy that blessing, Oba Akiolu said he was happy to be present at the anniversary of an Oba ‘who used to be his brother but is now his father.’ Also, immediate past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who congratulated Oba Ewuare 11 for his one year coronation anniversary and birthday, described the Oba as a bridge builder and a blessing to Edo state and Nigeria as a whole.
Both Governor Obaseki and Oba Akiolu spoke at a Gala Night to mark the one-year coronation anniversary of Oba Ewuare II, in Benin city, Friday. The governor described his working relationship with the monarch in the one year he has reigned as inspirational and unique, noting that the cordial relationship has been instrumental to the successes recorded by his government in the last one year.
Obaseki said that the collaboration has helped the government in addressing some of the concerns raised in His Majesty’s coronation speech last year, which resulted in the state government’s new law which outlawed the activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs) as well as the development of the Gelegele Seaport.
We as a government have collaborated with his Majesty and have put a law in place to deal with miscreants, who still engage in CDA activities in the state. For the Gelegele Seaport, we set up a technical committee on the development of the seaport and the committee has submitted its report to us,” the governor said. He congratulated Oba Ewuare II on his birthday and one-year anniversary on the throne and thanked him for being a source of confidence to those in public office by his actions.
Obaseki said that the state would be hosting the Alaghodaro Investment Summit in Benin City in November to open the state for investment to secure the future of Edo people, adding, “In less than a month from now the first edition of Alaghodaro Investment Summit will hold in this great city. Our objective is to showcase sectors that global business players can invest in, namely, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, tourism, real estate and sports to mention a few.”
On his part, Oba Ewuare II urged traditional institutions to partner with government for the good of the society, declaring that he will soon embark on national and international tours and hopes to use the opportunity to build stronger ties that will benefit Edo. Oba Ewuare II thanked the state government for acceding to his request that CDA activities be criminalised in the state, noting that the new law has brought sanity to property management in the state.
The event attracted dignitaries from within and outside the shores of the country and was spiced with musical performances by Nigerian artistes namely, Tu face Idibia, Davido and Majek Fashek.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/ex-oba-benins-blessings-aided-lagos-development-akiolu/
4 Likes
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by whitebeard(m): 7:02am
Did they tell u that there arnt people praying for the development of the nation...
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Tolexander: 7:03am
He won't stopped running mouth.
Lagos state geographic location aided its development.
How come, the prayers haven't developed Benin (Edo State as a whole), the seat of the Obas as Lagos?
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by SunFlow(m): 7:04am
Ayam not understanding.
www.schoolhome.com.ng
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Redoil: 7:05am
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Atiku2019: 7:13am
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by greatwhite(m): 7:33am
they prayed for lagos but forgot to pray for Benin. So lagos is more important to the oba of Benin more than Benin.
22 Likes
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by internationalman(m): 7:45am
Tolexander:Does a pastor pray for himself?
instead he prays for d progress of church members who in turn bless him or at least acknowledge the pastor's prayer. Just like the Oba is doing now.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Obaf1(m): 7:59am
whitebeard:lol... What a mumbo-jumbo question like dat
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Obaf1(m): 8:00am
lalasticlala oya gbera to fp
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Titto93(m): 11:23am
Aaaaah! More like a birthday celebration
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by adeniyi55: 11:23am
H
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by life2017: 11:26am
The oba of Lagos is a descendant of Oba of Benin.
The first Oba of Lagos was a Benin prince.
Oba Akiolu of lagos is only speaking as a son of Benin kingdom. He respects his heritage.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by rhames: 11:26am
greatwhite:
Lagos is still the largest vassal state of the Benin Empire. Lagos never broke away from the Benin Empire at anytime during or after colonialism. Ado, the first Oba of Lagos and four other Obas of Lagos were buried in the Palace of the Oba of Benin. Under Oba Akitoye and with the influence of the British,Lagos stopped paying annual tributes to the Benin Kingdom. Oba Akiolu wants to restore that I believe. Something from our history.
Proudly Lagosian.
Eko Akete Ile Ogbon
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Lordave: 11:26am
I don't understand, is Akiolu trying to say that Benin kings have some sort of authority or power over Lagos?
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by OBAGADAFFI: 11:27am
Tolexander:
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by IditaBoy: 11:28am
.
Before people start frothing in the eyes going back and forth over Yoruba-Lagos-Benin matter.
Please keep in mind that the Lagos that had anything to do with Benin is not the entirety of Lagos state.
See below and tailor your arguments around it:
4 Likes
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Edoloaded: 11:29am
Long live the king
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Rmxr: 11:29am
rhames:
Vassal state ko, container state ni. Benin relevance in Lagos history only ends in Lagos Island. Get that into your skull.That Oba of Lagos institution isn't even a Yoruba institution. And it shouldn't even be relevant sef if not for politics. He doesn't own land. Aromire owns the land in his domain
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Benekruku(m): 11:30am
Tolexander:
Tell me more about how the geographical location aided its development without deviating. Cos am quite aware few other states fall close to it.
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by ZaraGift: 11:31am
And the Oba of Benin don't want to bless Edo State
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Intrepid01(m): 11:35am
This man is looking for real problem...I hope he's up to it......He publicly disrespected OONI and now calls Oba of Benin his father....okay naaa. ...trust me , the concerned parties are watching....
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Bcbabe(f): 11:35am
Story for gods!
1 Like
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by DMerciful(m): 11:36am
I do not understand why the old Benin kings never saw the strategic location of Lagos to have harnessed it when they conquered the war camp and called it Eko. Look at the Fulani, they conquered Ilorin and occupied it till date but the Benin kings left Eko that has more potentials than Benin....they weren't ambitious I guess. The Europeans chased the Indians and native Americans out of US and occupied it till date!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by opemiposiodoo: 11:36am
I comment my reserve lols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THoS1uPSfeM
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by sotall(m): 11:38am
OK
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Ola17: 11:39am
Saying that Lagos state has continued to enjoy that blessing,
SMH
Wallahi I'm starting think BAT's ability to select good leaders is simply way overrated:
Osinbajo has been made an ordinary observer in Aso R.ock
Fayemi has gone AWOL.
How about Fashola? That one successfully proved to everyone( in record time too) that he is a monumental failure, ungrateful and a BACKSTABBING sycophant! He is simply the chief engineer of Senator BAT's political woes.
Now this Oba is trying to cede part of our heritage and cash cow to Binin kingdom!!!
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by ivolt: 11:42am
Joker.
The Oba's blessing didn't make Benin a paradise neither did it turn the
neighbouring delta state to Eldorado.
Development is a product of meticulous planning and effective execution
of progressive policies, not blessings and certainly not prayers.
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by soul955: 11:42am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by Omofunaab2: 11:43am
Baale idumota at it again...
Normally the Baale of idumota should be under Olota of Ota, who happens to be the paramount ruler of Awori land. .
4 Likes
|Re: Ex-oba Of Benin’s Blessings Aided Lagos Development – Akiolu by rhames: 11:44am
Rmxr:
Thanks a lot for your contribution
The Pains In Romance And Marriage Among Igbos. / Please Do Help With Learning Yoruba Translation: / I Need Old Original Coral Beads
Viewing this topic: MrLyzzo(m), kode12, adeluk2000, Blackfyre, mars123(m), tishbite41, phemmynaetoc(m), Oblang(m), xxgig(m), d4gmail, 1zynnvn(m), toogbasky(m), jobaltol, orimsamsam(m), voiceofthetruth, Jotter, DaGC(m), incredibleace(m), aprokomania(m), wahles(m), Omofunaab2, bojobulege, Kingzeus12345, dami2boi(m), Smooth14, gabito4luv(m), bammoo316(m), Mutab4u(m), puffpuff, Harfosky(m), Ihatewayo, chybosaint(m), zuercher, ukoumoh(m), jahabless, PrinceOgun, poj(m), PhawoleMT(m), bakynes(m), scholes0(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24