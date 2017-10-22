₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Youngadvocate: 3:06pm
Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has taken a swipe at the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, calling him a mad man.
Rochas Okorocha said this during an interview with the Sun news where he also stated that he would support president Muhammadu Buhari should the President contest in the 2019 Presidential election.
“These young men seeking relevance as a livelihood and to tell you how daft some people can be, any mad man can just rise one day and lead a senseless agitation and he’d get followers.
“Even the way IPOB was handled by the government wasn’t right. I kept telling the government that this young man, Kanu Nnamdi, is inconsequential in the matter- treat him like who he really is.
“But now he’d been given some national attention branding the whole Igbo as IPOB members and it’s the reason for the quit notice some gave our people in the North. The matter is laughable. You cannot imagine me, Rochas being asked by IPOB that let’s go to war and I follow.
“That’s the greatest insult to people of the east. Even if you come today and start a church you name ‘Kill Every Human Being Church’, some people will still join you. There are always people for everything you do. I would have handled it differently.”
“I have so many windows open in 2019 as I wait for Mr. President to make his declaration, I want to be politically relevant and I have made the decision never to watch my country sink”, Okorocha told Sun.
On his support for President Buhari, he stated: “If President Buhari declares to run for the office again in 2019, I will support him, because the man has a character to develop Nigeria. He has a thick skin that we need.
“We have a faulty foundation and I see President Buhari as that man who can build the foundation that we need. But I don’t see him as someone who will build this nation with a fantastic finishing with nice furniture.
“He’s just going to build a solid foundation upon which success and prosperity for the land shall be accomplished. And that’s where people like me would come in.”
http://igbobia.com/?q=rochas-okorocha-slams-nnamdi-kanu-again-says-kanu-is-inconsequential.html
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Vatsyayana: 3:17pm
A madman on the run
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by serverconnect: 4:45pm
The kettle calling the pot black. One day, the Northerners will throw you out.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Nostradamu(m): 4:52pm
cockcRochas Okorocha geh mouth to tok? Nawa.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by TheHistorian(m): 4:52pm
In the speed of sound
Let our I-Pigs and Piglets storm this thread to display an ample part of their abundance of foolishness.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by NoFavors: 4:53pm
This ritualist again
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by brainpulse: 4:53pm
Words written on everlasting marble
“Even the way IPOB was handled by the government wasn’t right. I kept telling the government that this young man, Kanu Nnamdi, is inconsequential in the matter- treat him like who he really is.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by NwaAmaikpe: 4:53pm
This is not only expected, it is biblical
King Saul was jealous of David because he realized David was the man he would never be. (1Samuel 18)
Take it or leave it.
Nnamdi Kanu is a man in the mold of Malcolm X, Patrice Lumumba and Nelson Mandela.
Rochas hovewer does not even fit into the mold of a mediocre local palace jester.
He is an unfortunate Baba Suwe or 'Jaguar' wannabe. His daily actions and utterances show the world what a confused, unpatriotic lost soul he is.
As for Buhari,
Even his cows in Daura know he can't win the elections in 2019. Hence his tyrannical witch-hunt on even featherweight opponents.
Women are the cause of most problems.
If only Rochas' mom did not cheat on his dad with a Jos farmer, IMO state won't have been this cursed to have such a mistake of birth.
On behalf of the Igbos here on NL, we disown Rochas and donate him to where he truly belongs; the North.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by 2chainzz(m): 4:53pm
This pregnant man is a disgrace supporting buhari that is a curse on humanity.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Nutase(f): 4:53pm
Failures and conmen
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Talkwell: 4:53pm
I don't Blame Rochas,I blame the stupid Igbo people that voted him into office.
This same Igbo people are busy screaming biaflat,when they can't even get decent leaders amongst themselves.
May God punish Rochas wherever he is.
May he not know peace for the embezzlement and atrocities he's committed
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by DJMCOTTY(m): 4:53pm
Confused race
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Badonasty(m): 4:54pm
Youngadvocate:
Okorocha na sell out
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by watchwoman(f): 4:54pm
I personally reject Buhari for 2019
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by drakeli: 4:54pm
When will it take people to understand that politicians are there for what will benefit them and not the people.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by fidalgo19: 4:54pm
Statue Erector The bigger fool in you will not allow you to realize what you said was foolish
Zombie Erector
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Proffdada: 4:54pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by TruthHurts1(m): 4:55pm
Okoro Awusa the traitor
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by TimeMod1: 4:55pm
Lol.
IPOBS over to you. whattya say
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Viktoh(m): 4:55pm
baba yi stupid sha
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by ichidodo(m): 4:55pm
This silly sod is a natural, isn't he?.....A natural f**cking idiott.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by nairavsdollars: 4:55pm
For the first time, Okorocha makes complete sense: Nnamdi Kanu is M-A-D!
A 40 year old man still staying in his father's house. See him build mansion now with the money he made from IPOB zombies
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by karzyharsky(m): 4:55pm
mad men everywhere
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by joebeckz(m): 4:55pm
512 M
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by python1: 4:55pm
Okorocha, anything wey you see from table tops, make you carry, me I don waka comot.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by colossus91(m): 4:56pm
i expect a statue should buhari decide to run 2019
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by fortunechy(m): 4:56pm
only one condom could have prevented this slowpoke from knowing the world
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by abbaapple: 4:57pm
Very true! Kanu is a useless mad man decievng IPOPIGBIANS!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by Newbiee: 4:58pm
Sai Baba
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" by castrol180(m): 4:58pm
Rochas Okorocha has a point. But it is in the bid to prepare ways for him in 2023 if you will be able to read him and know what he's up to...I have always been saying it that Nnamdi cownu is a scum and a nincompoop. Government shouldn't have recognized him to that extent. Where is he now?
Up baba n Buhari #babanbuhari2019
