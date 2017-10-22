Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Supports Buhari For 2019, Calls Nnamdi Kanu A "Mad Man" (4688 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Rochas Okorocha said this during an interview with the Sun news where he also stated that he would support president Muhammadu Buhari should the President contest in the 2019 Presidential election.



“These young men seeking relevance as a livelihood and to tell you how daft some people can be, any mad man can just rise one day and lead a senseless agitation and he’d get followers.



“Even the way IPOB was handled by the government wasn’t right. I kept telling the government that this young man, Kanu Nnamdi, is inconsequential in the matter- treat him like who he really is.



“But now he’d been given some national attention branding the whole Igbo as IPOB members and it’s the reason for the quit notice some gave our people in the North. The matter is laughable. You cannot imagine me, Rochas being asked by IPOB that let’s go to war and I follow.



“That’s the greatest insult to people of the east. Even if you come today and start a church you name ‘Kill Every Human Being Church’, some people will still join you. There are always people for everything you do. I would have handled it differently.”



“I have so many windows open in 2019 as I wait for Mr. President to make his declaration, I want to be politically relevant and I have made the decision never to watch my country sink”, Okorocha told Sun.



On his support for President Buhari, he stated: “If President Buhari declares to run for the office again in 2019, I will support him, because the man has a character to develop Nigeria. He has a thick skin that we need.



“We have a faulty foundation and I see President Buhari as that man who can build the foundation that we need. But I don’t see him as someone who will build this nation with a fantastic finishing with nice furniture.



“He’s just going to build a solid foundation upon which success and prosperity for the land shall be accomplished. And that’s where people like me would come in.”



http://igbobia.com/?q=rochas-okorocha-slams-nnamdi-kanu-again-says-kanu-is-inconsequential.html Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has taken a swipe at the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, calling him a mad man.Rochas Okorocha said this during an interview with the Sun news where he also stated that he would support president Muhammadu Buhari should the President contest in the 2019 Presidential election.“These young men seeking relevance as a livelihood and to tell you how daft some people can be, any mad man can just rise one day and lead a senseless agitation and he’d get followers.“Even the way IPOB was handled by the government wasn’t right. I kept telling the government that this young man, Kanu Nnamdi, is inconsequential in the matter- treat him like who he really is.“But now he’d been given some national attention branding the whole Igbo as IPOB members and it’s the reason for the quit notice some gave our people in the North. The matter is laughable. You cannot imagine me, Rochas being asked by IPOB that let’s go to war and I follow.“That’s the greatest insult to people of the east. Even if you come today and start a church you name ‘Kill Every Human Being Church’, some people will still join you. There are always people for everything you do. I would have handled it differently.”“I have so many windows open in 2019 as I wait for Mr. President to make his declaration, I want to be politically relevant and I have made the decision never to watch my country sink”, Okorocha told Sun.On his support for President Buhari, he stated: “If President Buhari declares to run for the office again in 2019, I will support him, because the man has a character to develop Nigeria. He has a thick skin that we need.“We have a faulty foundation and I see President Buhari as that man who can build the foundation that we need. But I don’t see him as someone who will build this nation with a fantastic finishing with nice furniture.“He’s just going to build a solid foundation upon which success and prosperity for the land shall be accomplished. And that’s where people like me would come in.” 1 Share

A madman on the run 3 Likes 2 Shares

The kettle calling the pot black. One day, the Northerners will throw you out. 28 Likes 3 Shares

cockcRochas Okorocha geh mouth to tok? Nawa. 11 Likes 1 Share

In the speed of sound



Let our I-Pigs and Piglets storm this thread to display an ample part of their abundance of foolishness. 6 Likes 1 Share

This ritualist again 10 Likes 1 Share

Words written on everlasting marble



“These young men seeking relevance as a livelihood and to tell you how daft some people can be, any mad man can just rise one day and lead a senseless agitation and he’d get followers.

“Even the way IPOB was handled by the government wasn’t right. I kept telling the government that this young man, Kanu Nnamdi, is inconsequential in the matter- treat him like who he really is. Words written on everlasting marble 7 Likes







This is not only expected, it is biblical

King Saul was jealous of David because he realized David was the man he would never be. (1Samuel 18)



Take it or leave it.

Nnamdi Kanu is a man in the mold of Malcolm X, Patrice Lumumba and Nelson Mandela.



Rochas hovewer does not even fit into the mold of a mediocre local palace jester.

He is an unfortunate Baba Suwe or 'Jaguar' wannabe. His daily actions and utterances show the world what a confused, unpatriotic lost soul he is.



As for Buhari,

Even his cows in Daura know he can't win the elections in 2019. Hence his tyrannical witch-hunt on even featherweight opponents.





Women are the cause of most problems.

If only Rochas' mom did not cheat on his dad with a Jos farmer, IMO state won't have been this cursed to have such a mistake of birth.

On behalf of the Igbos here on NL, we disown Rochas and donate him to where he truly belongs; the North. This is not only expected, it is biblicalKing Saul was jealous of David because he realized David was the man he would never be. (1Samuel 18)Take it or leave it.Nnamdi Kanu is a man in the mold of Malcolm X, Patrice Lumumba and Nelson Mandela.Rochas hovewer does not even fit into the mold of a mediocre local palace jester.He is an unfortunate Baba Suwe or 'Jaguar' wannabe. His daily actions and utterances show the world what a confused, unpatriotic lost soul he is.As for Buhari,Even his cows in Daura know he can't win the elections in 2019. Hence his tyrannical witch-hunt on even featherweight opponents.Women are the cause of most problems.If only Rochas' mom did not cheat on his dad with a Jos farmer, IMO state won't have been this cursed to have such a mistake of birth.On behalf of the Igbos here on NL, we disown Rochas and donate him to where he truly belongs; the North. 21 Likes 2 Shares

This pregnant man is a disgrace supporting buhari that is a curse on humanity. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Failures and conmen 3 Likes

I don't Blame Rochas,I blame the stupid Igbo people that voted him into office.



This same Igbo people are busy screaming biaflat,when they can't even get decent leaders amongst themselves.



May God punish Rochas wherever he is.

May he not know peace for the embezzlement and atrocities he's committed 7 Likes 2 Shares

Confused race 3 Likes 1 Share

Youngadvocate:

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has taken a swipe at the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, calling him a mad man.



Rochas Okorocha said this during an interview with the Sun news where he also stated that he would support president Muhammadu Buhari should the President contest in the 2019 Presidential election.



“These young men seeking relevance as a livelihood and to tell you how daft some people can be, any mad man can just rise one day and lead a senseless agitation and he’d get followers.



“Even the way IPOB was handled by the government wasn’t right. I kept telling the government that this young man, Kanu Nnamdi, is inconsequential in the matter- treat him like who he really is.



“But now he’d been given some national attention branding the whole Igbo as IPOB members and it’s the reason for the quit notice some gave our people in the North. The matter is laughable. You cannot imagine me, Rochas being asked by IPOB that let’s go to war and I follow.



“That’s the greatest insult to people of the east. Even if you come today and start a church you name ‘Kill Every Human Being Church’, some people will still join you. There are always people for everything you do. I would have handled it differently.”



“I have so many windows open in 2019 as I wait for Mr. President to make his declaration, I want to be politically relevant and I have made the decision never to watch my country sink”, Okorocha told Sun.



On his support for President Buhari, he stated: “If President Buhari declares to run for the office again in 2019, I will support him, because the man has a character to develop Nigeria. He has a thick skin that we need.



“We have a faulty foundation and I see President Buhari as that man who can build the foundation that we need. But I don’t see him as someone who will build this nation with a fantastic finishing with nice furniture.



“He’s just going to build a solid foundation upon which success and prosperity for the land shall be accomplished. And that’s where people like me would come in.”



http://igbobia.com/?q=rochas-okorocha-slams-nnamdi-kanu-again-says-kanu-is-inconsequential.html





Okorocha na sell out Okorocha na sell out 11 Likes 1 Share

I personally reject Buhari for 2019 10 Likes

When will it take people to understand that politicians are there for what will benefit them and not the people. 2 Likes

Statue Erector The bigger fool in you will not allow you to realize what you said was foolish

Zombie Erector 5 Likes

Okoro Awusa the traitor 2 Likes

Lol.

IPOBS over to you. whattya say 1 Like 1 Share

baba yi stupid sha

This silly sod is a natural, isn't he?.....A natural f**cking idiott. 2 Likes

For the first time, Okorocha makes complete sense: Nnamdi Kanu is M-A-D!

A 40 year old man still staying in his father's house. See him build mansion now with the money he made from IPOB zombies 5 Likes 1 Share

mad men everywhere

512 M

Okorocha, anything wey you see from table tops, make you carry, me I don waka comot. 1 Like

i expect a statue should buhari decide to run 2019 2 Likes

only one condom could have prevented this slowpoke from knowing the world 5 Likes

Very true! Kanu is a useless mad man decievng IPOPIGBIANS! 4 Likes 1 Share

Sai Baba