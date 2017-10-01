Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 (4952 Views)

-Oldest Nigerian Governor: Abiola Ajimobi [Oyo State]

- Youngest Nigerian Governor: Yahaya Bello [Kogi State]

- 10 governors are 60 years and above

- 5 governors are 50 years and below

- No governor is below 40 years

- The average age of the Nigerian governor is 55.7 years



Before we unveil the list of Nigerian Governors and Their Ages, note that the Nigerian constitution stipulates that "A person shall be eligible for the office of State Governor in Nigeria if he or she is a citizen of Nigeria by birth, at least 35 years of age, is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that political party."



According to The Nigerian constitution, these state governors are limited to only two terms of four-year terms in office. Below is a compiled list of the 36 state governors in Nigeria and their ages in 2017.



Nigerian Governors and Their Ages As At 2017





State Name of Governor Date of Birth Age





Oyo Abiola Ajimobi 16-Dec-49 67



Kano Abdullahi Ganduje 25-Dec-49 67



Katsina Aminu Masari 29-May-50 67



Nasarawa Umaru Tanko Al-Makura 15-Nov-53 63



Taraba Darius Ishaku 30-Jul-54 63



Ondo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu 21-Jul-56 61



Yobe Ibrahim Geidam 15-Sep-56 61



Bauchi Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar 11-Dec-56 60



Osun Rauf Aregbesola 25-May-57 60



Anambra Willie Obiano 08-Aug-57 60



Ogun Ibikunle Amosun 25-Jan-58 59



Edo Godwin Obaseki 01-Jul-59 58



Delta Ifeanyi Okowa 08-Jul-59 58



Kaduna Nasir El-Rufai 16-Feb-60 57



Ekiti Ayodele Fayose 15-Nov-60 56



Benue Samuel Ortom 23-Apr-61 56



Kebbi Abubakar Bagudu 26-Dec-61 55



Gombe Ibrahim Dankwambo 04-Apr-62 55



Imo Rochas Okorocha 22-Sep-62 55



Jigawa Mohammed Badaru Abubakar 29-Sep-62 55



Plateau Simon Lalong 05-May-63 54



Lagos Akinwunmi Ambode 14-Jun-63 54



Adamawa Bindo Jibrilla 16-Jun-63 54



Kwara Abdulfatah Ahmed 29-Dec-63 53



Ebonyi Dave Umahi 01-Jan-64 53



Enugu Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi 20-Mar-64 53



Abia Okezie Ikpeazu 18-Oct-64 52



Sokoto Aminu Tambuwal 10-Jan-66 51



Bayelsa Seriake Dickson 28-Jan-66 51



Akwa Ibom Udom Emmanuel 11-Jul-66 51



Borno Kashim Shettima 02-Sep-66 51



Rivers Nyesom Wike 24-Aug-67 50



Niger Abubakar Bello 17-Dec-67 49



Zamfara Abdulaziz Yari 01-Jan-69 48



Cross River Ben Ayade 02-Mar-69 48



Kogi Yahaya Bello 18-Jun-75 42





Interesting.



And the only young one among them, the Kogi Governor is really misbehaving.



He is just making people not to entrust young people with power.



Him and the other young Senator Dino Maleye. They are clueless on anything concerning Governance and Legislation. 7 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala

a lot of them use official age 5 Likes

Football age everywhere. 2 Likes 1 Share

Am not Suprised at their Ages, even when that Man at Also Rock is 74 years Old. They are following their his footsteps.



The fact they just passed a bill for a younger generation to rule won't change much in the next General elections. We will still have Some old fools running us again. 1 Like





See them,grandfathers in appearance,ma 72 years old papa is stronger and younger than most of them. See them,grandfathers in appearance,ma 72 years old papa is stronger and younger than most of them. 1 Like

Leaders of tomorrow 1 Like





My only interest is Rochas Okorocha





Only students of Cheiro or adherents of Numerology can relate to this;



22/09/1962=

4/9/9=

4



Rochas is a complete opposite of everything the Number 4 stands for.

With that said,





I can authoritatively say that Rochas forged his age.

We allowed this

Even the oldest among them is still very young to be a president, judging by the standards we have in Nigeria today.



One would think that with the recent clamour for young leadership, the youngest among them would be the best performing. Age is just numbers indeed!

who's the youngest

na wa ooo

That humbling moment you discover that northern govs are actually the youngest

iamleumas:

It pains me when you see oldest and youngest governors disappointing. They both have one thing in common which is arrogance (you no fit do me anything) 1 Like

Evablizin:





See them,grandfathers in appearance,ma 72 years old papa is stronger and younger than most of them. evablizin how far na

you dey on break for nl evablizin how far nayou dey on break for nl

The younger,the worse

some of those peeps are either 73 or so..None of them fit for president material some of those peeps are either 73 or so..None of them fit for president material

This is definitely there football age





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGyOHt6qy4U Which of your parent did this to you?

Damoxy:

Am not Suprised at their Ages, even when that Man at Also Rock is 74 years Old. They are following their his footsteps.



The fact they just passed a bill for a younger generation to rule won't change much in the next General elections. We will still have Some old fools running us again.



its real age I have most of those facts before now its real age I have most of those facts before now

Abdulaziz Yari cant be 48. He is above 60 years. Abi na football age?

So Yahya Bello is that young....How come he is so dumb like that

so my father who is 58 still has hope to be the governor of bayelsa state in ten years time

?? like our footballer Wot of dos dat use politics age?? like our footballer

ettybaba:

Football age everywhere. Yes o, just add 5 years to each age Yes o, just add 5 years to each age