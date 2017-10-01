₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by iamleumas: 9:00pm
-Oldest Nigerian Governor: Abiola Ajimobi [Oyo State]
- Youngest Nigerian Governor: Yahaya Bello [Kogi State]
- 10 governors are 60 years and above
- 5 governors are 50 years and below
- No governor is below 40 years
- The average age of the Nigerian governor is 55.7 years
Before we unveil the list of Nigerian Governors and Their Ages, note that the Nigerian constitution stipulates that "A person shall be eligible for the office of State Governor in Nigeria if he or she is a citizen of Nigeria by birth, at least 35 years of age, is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that political party."
According to The Nigerian constitution, these state governors are limited to only two terms of four-year terms in office. Below is a compiled list of the 36 state governors in Nigeria and their ages in 2017.
Nigerian Governors and Their Ages As At 2017
Source: www.nigeriaschoolsupdate.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/nigerian-governors-and-their-ages.html
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by HungerBAD: 9:03pm
Interesting.
And the only young one among them, the Kogi Governor is really misbehaving.
He is just making people not to entrust young people with power.
Him and the other young Senator Dino Maleye. They are clueless on anything concerning Governance and Legislation.
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by iamleumas: 9:03pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Penaldo: 9:07pm
a lot of them use official age
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by ettybaba(m): 9:08pm
Football age everywhere.
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Damoxy(m): 9:14pm
Am not Suprised at their Ages, even when that Man at Also Rock is 74 years Old. They are following their his footsteps.
The fact they just passed a bill for a younger generation to rule won't change much in the next General elections. We will still have Some old fools running us again.
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Evablizin(f): 9:14pm
See them,grandfathers in appearance,ma 72 years old papa is stronger and younger than most of them.
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Homeboiy(m): 9:21pm
Leaders of tomorrow
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by NwaAmaikpe: 9:25pm
My only interest is Rochas Okorocha
Only students of Cheiro or adherents of Numerology can relate to this;
22/09/1962=
4/9/9=
4
Rochas is a complete opposite of everything the Number 4 stands for.
With that said,
I can authoritatively say that Rochas forged his age.
BECAUSE NUMBERS DON'T LIE
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by TheHistorian(m): 9:25pm
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by tstx(m): 9:25pm
We allowed this
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by billionman: 9:26pm
Even the oldest among them is still very young to be a president, judging by the standards we have in Nigeria today.
One would think that with the recent clamour for young leadership, the youngest among them would be the best performing. Age is just numbers indeed!
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by DanielsParker: 9:26pm
who's the youngest
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by gaeul(f): 9:26pm
na wa ooo
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Abudu2000(m): 9:28pm
That humbling moment you discover that northern govs are actually the youngest
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by OgologoDimkpa: 9:28pm
iamleumas:Most of them are football age BTW, Sai Baba-the great Yusuf abi na wetin dey call am from Chad is nearing 90 years; just that his stature is helping him
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Abeyjide: 9:28pm
It pains me when you see oldest and youngest governors disappointing. They both have one thing in common which is arrogance (you no fit do me anything)
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by bamidelee: 9:28pm
Evablizin:evablizin how far na
you dey on break for nl
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Secretgis: 9:29pm
s
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by oshe11(m): 9:29pm
so
make we boil mess
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 9:30pm
The younger,the worse
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by ipobarecriminals: 9:30pm
some of those peeps are either 73 or so..None of them fit for president material
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Temidayo9(m): 9:31pm
This is definitely there football age
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by muguv: 9:32pm
Which of your parent did this to you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGyOHt6qy4U
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by highchief1: 9:32pm
Damoxy:its real age I have most of those facts before now
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Elmuaz(m): 9:33pm
Abdulaziz Yari cant be 48. He is above 60 years. Abi na football age?
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by funsowilliams(m): 9:35pm
So Yahya Bello is that young....How come he is so dumb like that
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by TheLawTheLegal: 9:36pm
g
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by ruggedtimi(m): 9:36pm
so my father who is 58 still has hope to be the governor of bayelsa state in ten years time
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by Pat081: 9:37pm
Wot of dos dat use politics age ?? like our footballer
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by able20(m): 9:38pm
ettybaba:Yes o, just add 5 years to each age
|Re: See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 by RationalTV: 9:38pm
Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.
.
We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.
.
Enough is enough! Join ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.
.
Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!
.
Join here>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4132223/rational-youth-future-revolution-nigeria
.
Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)
.
