|First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Abdstrakt(m): 8:38am On Oct 23
The phantom 8 is officially here!
The Phantom 8 is the successor to the hugely successful phantom 6 and 6 Plus flagships of last year. The device was launched in Dubai with so much fanfare and delivers on everything the leaks and snippets that flooded the Internet leading up to its launch promised. The Phantom 8 has just goal: offer comparable specs to more establish brands at a much lower price point and judging from whats under the hood and the design of the device its safe to say it delivers on that.
Specs overview
5.7 -inch 1980*1080 FHD display
Android 7.0 Nougat based on HIOS 3.0
Dimension: 159.95*79.5*7.9 mm
SIM: Dual Micro SIM
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
12MP + 13MP SONY IMX386 Rear Cameras
20MP front facing camera
2.6GHz Helio P25 Octa Core processor
RAM 6GB RAM
4Gb RAM
Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
Colours- Phantom Black, Champagne Gold, Galaxy Blue
Processor
Here's an the unboxing video from tech youtuber knewkeed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJbgbbR-HBw&t=56s
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Techm8: 9:02am On Oct 23
Take my money already and gimme the phantom black colour!!
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Ennyholar: 9:26am On Oct 23
See Beauty....�
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Behankey(m): 10:05am On Nov 01
The black one looks so beautiful. Me likey
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by MarkWayne89: 2:32pm On Nov 01
That's a nice looking phone! I love it!
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by adebayooye: 2:56pm On Nov 01
lovely.. how much is it?
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by sureinfo: 5:46am
Very nice phone, I believe all colors will look sexy on it
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Durosure(m): 6:36am
Nice
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Ayodejioak(m): 6:36am
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Benite: 6:37am
Op pls do a review on Tecno Phantom 8 vs 6 Plus
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Gkemz(m): 6:37am
Nice specs with poor battery
1 Like
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Sagamaje(m): 6:40am
Nokia is back and very soon all this insepsun will go into extinction
1 Like
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Uniqueteco(m): 6:41am
Nice one there, but OP kindly include the price range. Thanks
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by sonofanarchy(m): 6:44am
mumu phone
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by modelmike7(m): 6:46am
Techno are really breaking new grounds. Kudos.
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Fxwarrior: 6:47am
Techno should improve on battery capacity
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by Japhet04(m): 6:54am
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by AishaBuhari: 6:55am
Gkemz:The company is reliable when it comes to battery optimization...
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by donhils: 6:57am
Uniqueteco:130k to 140k depending on your location. Isn't that an amazing price for a China phone?
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by sKy007: 7:06am
See heavy bezel in 2017
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by balingaonline(m): 7:08am
i don't like this phone i mean i don't have that kind of amount for now, but if somebody want to buy it for me hmmmmm i love it pass iphone 10.
|Re: First Unboxing Video Of The Phantom 8 by andyjell01(m): 7:11am
Dont see any difference between camon CX and this
