The phantom 8 is officially here!



The Phantom 8 is the successor to the hugely successful phantom 6 and 6 Plus flagships of last year. The device was launched in Dubai with so much fanfare and delivers on everything the leaks and snippets that flooded the Internet leading up to its launch promised. The Phantom 8 has just goal: offer comparable specs to more establish brands at a much lower price point and judging from whats under the hood and the design of the device its safe to say it delivers on that.





Specs overview



5.7 -inch 1980*1080 FHD display

Android 7.0 Nougat based on HIOS 3.0

Dimension: 159.95*79.5*7.9 mm

SIM: Dual Micro SIM

Battery Capacity 3500mAh

12MP + 13MP SONY IMX386 Rear Cameras

20MP front facing camera

2.6GHz Helio P25 Octa Core processor

RAM 6GB RAM

4Gb RAM

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Colours- Phantom Black, Champagne Gold, Galaxy Blue

Processor



Here's an the unboxing video from tech youtuber knewkeed





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJbgbbR-HBw&t=56s The Phantom 8 is the successor to the hugely successful phantom 6 and 6 Plus flagships of last year. The device was launched in Dubai with so much fanfare and delivers on everything the leaks and snippets that flooded the Internet leading up to its launch promised. The Phantom 8 has just goal: offer comparable specs to more establish brands at a much lower price point and judging from whats under the hood and the design of the device its safe to say it delivers on that.5.7 -inch 1980*1080 FHD displayAndroid 7.0 Nougat based on HIOS 3.0Dimension: 159.95*79.5*7.9 mmSIM: Dual Micro SIMBattery Capacity 3500mAh12MP + 13MP SONY IMX386 Rear Cameras20MP front facing camera2.6GHz Helio P25 Octa Core processorRAM 6GB RAM4Gb RAMRear-mounted fingerprint sensorColours- Phantom Black, Champagne Gold, Galaxy BlueProcessorHere's an the unboxing video from tech youtuber knewkeed