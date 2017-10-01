₦airaland Forum

Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by metronaija3: 12:30pm
President Buhari and his wife Aisha in a group photo with top officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey. See photos below

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 12:32pm
Tax payers money....

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by fatimababy95(f): 12:32pm
grin grin grin

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 12:38pm
Vagabonds

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 12:42pm
Jubril go they service Aisha wella

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Keneking: 12:48pm
Mostly Northerners

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Angelb4: 1:11pm
My Presido!

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 1:11pm
BUHARI IS CORRUPT
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:11pm
PLS WHO IS BUHARI?

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by shegie(m): 1:11pm
second time 4sure my presido
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 1:11pm
Our first family!


Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by baski92(m): 1:12pm
Baba always on swag, fine bobo

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by francisbarrack(m): 1:12pm
All na Northerns

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by frankobaba(m): 1:12pm
.
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by yaqq: 1:12pm
family affair
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by killdiabetes(f): 1:13pm
Furahari
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by esbjaygmailco(m): 1:14pm
from their outfit, you will discover they are all northerners........... Opinion
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 1:14pm
Turkey is an Islamic country. What am thinking ..'---+,;/
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Niftyrules(m): 1:14pm
eezeribe:
Tax payers money....

Una don come again you these people. Is it because your brother is not there.

Oya Kontinu

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 1:14pm
Jubrin and Aisha.
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by MasViews: 1:16pm
Keneking:
Mostly Northerners

Mst we bring tribe into everything?
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Niftyrules(m): 1:16pm
Generalkaycee:
BUHARI IS CORRUPT

Try and be wise for crying out loud. Wisdom demands that you speak well of your president. That he travelled with his wife doesn't mean he is corrupt. Remember he is just recuperating.

Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Abalado: 1:16pm
See as he be,,,,
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:17pm
Buhari has fully recovered o. Aisha need to tell us a out d oda room now.
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Bari22(m): 1:17pm
my presido
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Austinoiz(m): 1:20pm
Does this handsome lanky man resemble the fugly from Sudan called Jubrin?
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:20pm
metronaija3:
President Buhari and his wife Aisha in a group photo with top officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey. See photos below

Just looking at the pics alone, you will know that Nigeria is run by Gworos
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by win2kwire: 1:22pm
These taliban looking people are referred to as Nigerians!
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by kaama68: 1:23pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by neonly: 1:25pm
Bokos
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by superior494(m): 1:26pm
sai baba
Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Codims82(m): 1:27pm
passyhansome:
PLS WHO IS BUHARI?
you re really sick. Keep dreaming.

