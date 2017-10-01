₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by metronaija3: 12:30pm
President Buhari and his wife Aisha in a group photo with top officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/10/photos-buhari-aisha-with-officials-of.html
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 12:32pm
Tax payers money....
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by fatimababy95(f): 12:32pm
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 12:38pm
Vagabonds
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 12:42pm
Jubril go they service Aisha wella
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Keneking: 12:48pm
Mostly Northerners
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Angelb4: 1:11pm
My Presido!
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 1:11pm
BUHARI IS CORRUPT
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:11pm
PLS WHO IS BUHARI?
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by shegie(m): 1:11pm
second time 4sure my presido
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 1:11pm
Our first family!
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by baski92(m): 1:12pm
Baba always on swag, fine bobo
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by francisbarrack(m): 1:12pm
All na Northerns
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by frankobaba(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by yaqq: 1:12pm
family affair
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by killdiabetes(f): 1:13pm
Furahari
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by esbjaygmailco(m): 1:14pm
from their outfit, you will discover they are all northerners........... Opinion
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 1:14pm
Turkey is an Islamic country. What am thinking ..'---+,;/
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Niftyrules(m): 1:14pm
eezeribe:
Una don come again you these people. Is it because your brother is not there.
Oya Kontinu
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 1:14pm
Jubrin and Aisha.
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by MasViews: 1:16pm
Keneking:
Mst we bring tribe into everything?
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Niftyrules(m): 1:16pm
Generalkaycee:
Try and be wise for crying out loud. Wisdom demands that you speak well of your president. That he travelled with his wife doesn't mean he is corrupt. Remember he is just recuperating.
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Abalado: 1:16pm
See as he be,,,,
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:17pm
Buhari has fully recovered o. Aisha need to tell us a out d oda room now.
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Bari22(m): 1:17pm
my presido
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Austinoiz(m): 1:20pm
Does this handsome lanky man resemble the fugly from Sudan called Jubrin?
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:20pm
metronaija3:
Just looking at the pics alone, you will know that Nigeria is run by Gworos
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by win2kwire: 1:22pm
These taliban looking people are referred to as Nigerians!
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by kaama68: 1:23pm
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by neonly: 1:25pm
Bokos
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by superior494(m): 1:26pm
sai baba
|Re: Buhari, Aisha With Officials Of Nigerian Embassy In Turkey (Photos) by Codims82(m): 1:27pm
passyhansome:you re really sick. Keep dreaming.
