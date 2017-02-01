₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by DONSMITH123(m): 1:06pm
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja
http://punchng.com/breaking-metuh-requests-to-call-jonathan-as-witness-dasuki-kicks/
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by fatimababy95(f): 1:08pm
just passing by
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by destiny322(m): 1:10pm
.
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by Iykmann(m): 1:10pm
Jonathan should stop hiding behind the sense
4 Likes
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by seunmsg(m): 1:11pm
Jonathan should man up and come to the rescue of the former PDP publicity secretary. If he authorised the disbursement of national security funds to finance his reelection campaign and party activities as alleged by Metuh, he should come out and testify in court. A clear conscience should fear no for.
Nigerians will like to see the former president defend his decisions while in office from a witness box in court.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by GameGod(m): 1:12pm
Birds of the same feathers The imbecilic Jonathan is a disgrace to humanity and deserves to be skinned alive.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by Atiku2019: 1:13pm
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by DIKEnaWAR: 1:14pm
Put all of them in the dock. Thieves!
3 Likes
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by emmasege: 1:14pm
It's time Jonathan let the cat out of the bag and told the nation what really transpired under his watch, since Buhari's sole agenda is to discredit him (Jonathan). There is no point keeping quiet any longer. We know when the ship sinks, all its inhabitants will go down with it and these include Jonathan and Buhari (the self-acclaimed Mr. Integrity).
And besides, why is no one talking about the $25 billion corruption saga between Buhari and Baru, again?
2 Likes
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by daveson07(m): 1:14pm
the army will say,leave no man behind,why is oga Jonah leavin his comrades in times of waves nd tides?
1 Like
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by CallmeCHIKE: 1:14pm
Okay
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by modelmike7(m): 1:14pm
.All these robbers should be in jail already
2 Likes
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by sunnyside16(m): 1:15pm
GameGod:
Yea......thank God you have mb. Waste it more.
3 Likes
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by Nbote(m): 1:15pm
See all d mumu zombies commenting above without understanding or reading.. As usual their first instinct is to scream GEJ... From d report up there Dasuki wasn't in court and was supposed to b d one to testify. D question now is why wasn't Dasuki produced in court to testify?? What are dey afraid he will say. Keep deceiving urselves
1 Like
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by ourchoice(m): 1:16pm
Life would have been sweeter for Nigerians if we had the right leaders who are passionate about the sufferings of the masses but hell no, the leaders we have been having are only after their pocket and to loot money for their children while the ordinary Nigerians suffer and die in abject poverty in a blessed nation of ours cry cry
1 Like
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by Angelb4: 1:17pm
Let him call the Master to testify for him. Jonathan needs to stand in the dock for ones
1 Like
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by humblezali: 1:18pm
issoryt
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by chinedubrazil(m): 1:18pm
modelmike7:i think jungle justice is a way preferable
1 Like
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by nairavsdollars: 1:19pm
Conspiracy theory. Just because Jonathan criticised APC and Buhari last week, you want to use Metuh to rope him in
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by sagod: 1:19pm
And what honour has your record setting thief-in-chief PMB and his cohorts brought to humanity, and what do they deserve? Hypocrite!
GameGod:
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by QuotaSystem: 1:20pm
They should publish the notice in all the national dailies, how dare he ignore the court subpoena?
Jonathan is not above the law.
He should present himself in court.
1 Like
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by kaama68: 1:20pm
yawa go dey
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by CriticMaestro: 1:20pm
The guy funny, where has he seen any former Nigerian president in court for any reason?
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by benuejosh(m): 1:20pm
Sure
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by modelmike7(m): 1:21pm
chinedubrazil:I concur...... but who Will bell the cat is the question bro!!
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by neonly: 1:21pm
Why dis so much hate for jona hmmmm
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by 9japrof(m): 1:21pm
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by brainpulse: 1:21pm
Look how this old cargo thieves are fighting each other on their corruption case. Awon omo ole
No honour among thieves, Jonathan is just a disgrace
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by yeyerolling: 1:22pm
out legal systems is a disgrace, APC and Buhari too inclusive. u hold a man for more dan 2 years and we claim this is democracy.
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by anibi9674: 1:22pm
ok.
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by SoftDealz: 1:23pm
Dasuki cannot come to court. He knows too much. The cabal cannot risk it. The case will be prolonged forever. Dasuki is very powerful and yields so much power in the north, you can read his autobiography.
NIGERIA IS FINISHED. #POLITICS #The More YouLookTheLessYouSee #Propaganda
|Re: Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks by superior494(m): 1:23pm
just passing
