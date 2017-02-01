Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness, Dasuki Kicks (4148 Views)

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja



A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that he would subpoena as his defence witness former President Goodluck Jonathan.



His lawyer, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), told Justice Okon Abang that he had written Jonathan to that effect but that the former President did not reply.



Ikpeazu said his intention was to apply for subpoena to be issued on Jonathan after the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, earlier summoned to testify as Metuh’s witness ended his testimony



He said, “We have another witness on subpoena, and at the end of the evidence of this another witness, we will take a decision on whether or not the first defendant (Metuh) will testify.



“The other witness we want to subpoena is Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”



Responding to further questions from the judge, Ikpeazu said, “We wrote him a letter but he did not respond and our plan will be to apply for the subpoena after the first application (for subpoena to be issued on Dasuki).”



Although Ikpeazu said Dasuki was scheduled to be the next to testify for the defence, the ex-NSA was absent from court on Monday.



Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), was however in court to oppose the request to compel the ex-NSA to testify as Metuh’s defence witness.



The court session is ongoing.



The Court of Appeal in Abuja had on September 29, ordered the Department of State Service to produce Dasuki before the court in Abuja to enable him to testify as Metuh’s witness.



In a unanimous judgement delivered by its three-man panel, the Court of Appeal ordered the trial judge, Justice Abang before whom Metuh is being prosecuted, to immediately sign the subpoena filed by the ex-PDP spokesperson and same be served on Dasuki, who has been the

custody of the DSS since December 2015.



Justice Peter Ige, who prepared and read the lead judgement of the three-man panel of the appellate court,directed Justice Abang to indicate the date which the DSS must produce Dasuki in court and other subsequent dates when the ex-NSA’s court attendance would be required.



Other members of the panel, Justices Emmanuel Agim and Mohammed Mustapha, agreed with the lead judgment.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, had in January 2016, arraigned Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, on seven counts of money laundering involving alleged cash transaction of $2m and fraudulent receipt of N400m meant for procurement of arms from the NSA office on November 22, 2014.

http://punchng.com/breaking-metuh-requests-to-call-jonathan-as-witness-dasuki-kicks/





Jonathan should stop hiding behind the sense 4 Likes

Jonathan should man up and come to the rescue of the former PDP publicity secretary. If he authorised the disbursement of national security funds to finance his reelection campaign and party activities as alleged by Metuh, he should come out and testify in court. A clear conscience should fear no for.



Nigerians will like to see the former president defend his decisions while in office from a witness box in court. 6 Likes 1 Share

The imbecilic Jonathan is a disgrace to humanity and deserves to be skinned alive. Birds of the same feathersThe imbecilic Jonathan is a disgrace to humanity and deserves to be skinned alive. 4 Likes 1 Share

Put all of them in the dock. Thieves! 3 Likes

It's time Jonathan let the cat out of the bag and told the nation what really transpired under his watch, since Buhari's sole agenda is to discredit him (Jonathan). There is no point keeping quiet any longer. We know when the ship sinks, all its inhabitants will go down with it and these include Jonathan and Buhari (the self-acclaimed Mr. Integrity).



And besides, why is no one talking about the $25 billion corruption saga between Buhari and Baru, again? 2 Likes

the army will say,leave no man behind,why is oga Jonah leavin his comrades in times of waves nd tides? 1 Like

.All these robbers should be in jail already 2 Likes

GameGod:

Jona himself he's a thief, they should arrest him.

Yea......thank God you have mb. Waste it more. Yea......thank God you have mb. Waste it more. 3 Likes

See all d mumu zombies commenting above without understanding or reading.. As usual their first instinct is to scream GEJ... From d report up there Dasuki wasn't in court and was supposed to b d one to testify. D question now is why wasn't Dasuki produced in court to testify?? What are dey afraid he will say. Keep deceiving urselves 1 Like

Life would have been sweeter for Nigerians if we had the right leaders who are passionate about the sufferings of the masses but hell no, the leaders we have been having are only after their pocket and to loot money for their children while the ordinary Nigerians suffer and die in abject poverty in a blessed nation of ours cry cry



Unemployment is now a part of our nation and we are no longer surprised about it!



Those that are lucky to secure a job are being paid meagre as salary, and the so-called salary can't even last a week if they are to feed well.



Nigerians die everyday in hospitals due to poor facilities and lack of fund to pay for hospital bills!



Late marriage is now a norm of our society due to youth unemployment and under-employment and nobody is concerned!



Robbery, prostitution, kidnapping for rasom, ritual sacrifices, drug trafficking and all social vices are increasing daily due to youth idleness and increasing poverty all over Nigeria!



To get anything in Nigeria now, you must turn spiritual whereas it is the government that failed us and making us spiritual humans every small issue of life we ought to solve without stress!



Nigerians are leaving Nigeria in mass to USA, Germany, France, UK, Spain, Netherland, Canada, Qatar, Australia, Japan, UAE, Ghana, South Africa, China, South Korean, Oman, even to war torn countries like Syria, Iraq, Libya, etc just because they are frustrated in Nigeria due to poverty caused by bad leadership!







If you visit USA, Canada, Australia, etc embassies, you will see Nigerians queuing up in mass as if Nigeria is at war!



Nigerian youths are we going to allow all these rubbish to continue For how long are we going to allow the same old people to continue to destroy our country before our very own eyes



They use tribalism and religion to divide us so that they can continue to loot our commonwealth while we fight each other in the name of religion.



Whether you are Hausa, Fulani, Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw, Efik, Idoma, Kalabari, Isoko, Bini, Christian o, Muslim o, Hindu o, Atheist o, Traditionalist o, believe me, we have a common enemy in Nigeria and that is:



HUNGER AND POVERTY!! It affects us all irrespective of our tribe or religion!



The old politicians in Nigeria are all friends irrespective of their religion or tribe! They marry themselves, they party together and squander our money together but allow us to fight ourselves in the name of religion and tribe!



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!



Nigerian Youths must take over the leadership in Nigeria and decide our future in this nation! No more old politicians ruling us again!



Let us take them by surprise this time!



APC = PDP!



Join The Nigerian Youth Rovolution Party (NYRP) NOW!



See the huge reaction of youths already angered about the situation here>>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/nigerian-youth-revolution-party-nyrp 1 Like

Let him call the Master to testify for him. Jonathan needs to stand in the dock for ones 1 Like

modelmike7:

.All these robbers should be in jail already i think jungle justice is a way preferable i think jungle justice is a way preferable 1 Like

Conspiracy theory. Just because Jonathan criticised APC and Buhari last week, you want to use Metuh to rope him in





GameGod:

Birds of the same feathers The imbecilic Jonathan is a disgrace to humanity and deserves to be skinned alive. And what honour has your record setting thief-in-chief PMB and his cohorts brought to humanity, and what do they deserve? Hypocrite!

They should publish the notice in all the national dailies, how dare he ignore the court subpoena?



Jonathan is not above the law.



He should present himself in court. 1 Like

The guy funny, where has he seen any former Nigerian president in court for any reason?

chinedubrazil:

i think jungle justice is a way preferable I concur...... but who Will bell the cat is the question bro!! I concur...... but who Will bell the cat is the question bro!!

Why dis so much hate for jona hmmmm

Look how this old cargo thieves are fighting each other on their corruption case. Awon omo ole

No honour among thieves, Jonathan is just a disgrace

out legal systems is a disgrace, APC and Buhari too inclusive. u hold a man for more dan 2 years and we claim this is democracy.

Dasuki cannot come to court. He knows too much. The cabal cannot risk it. The case will be prolonged forever. Dasuki is very powerful and yields so much power in the north, you can read his autobiography.



NIGERIA IS FINISHED. #POLITICS #The More YouLookTheLessYouSee #Propaganda