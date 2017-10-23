₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by CampuChan: 3:32pm
Is Buhari going to fire those named for helping Maina back to Nigeria and getting double promotion?
FLASH: Danbazau did the diplomacy, Daura provided the security & AGF Malami wrote the “Legal Advice” that got Abdulrasheed Maina reinstatedhttps://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/922429856582946816
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by greatermax77(m): 3:36pm
The under takers of PMB
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by DozieInc(m): 3:37pm
They are complete...the cabal at it again.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by IamPatriotic(m): 3:38pm
Oh my goodness, the same set of rogues, what's even Buhari's role in this government apart from reading already prepared speeches and junketting over the place?
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by AntiWailer: 3:38pm
The kitchen bastards
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Oxenomy: 3:40pm
Change agents.. And Abba Kyari cordinated the whole thing. I'll bet my prick that this will be swept under the carpet as usual.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:41pm
This change get as e be
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:42pm
AntiWailer:Take heart bro, change is here to stay
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Kundagarten: 3:43pm
Only cabal member missing there is Abba Kyari.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by TheShopKeeper(m): 3:44pm
...if until this present time nothing has happened to the suspended SGF and NIA director, then nothing will ever happened to those involved in the re-instalment of the ex-Pension Board DG...
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Atiku2019: 3:45pm
Change as Promised
ATIKU we can't wait
2019 Where art thou?
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by harmless011: 3:45pm
There is no cabal anywhere, CABAL=BUHARI all na facade.
Remember he borrow money from union bank to buy form.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by SalamRushdie: 3:46pm
The same people that went to hire a certain Jibril from Sudan to act as a body double for Buhari ?
Only a thief will surround himself with thieves ..
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by tuniski: 3:47pm
That is the presidency Buhari is just an impotent president! The weakest president in our history is Sai Baba!
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Atiku2019: 3:50pm
OZAOEKPE:
The Change Be as e get
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Kundagarten: 3:51pm
Mr Integrity is actually the embodiment of corruption, he is the cabal leader.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Atiku2019: 3:51pm
tuniski:
He Remains a Monumental Failure
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by SalamRushdie: 3:52pm
harmless011:
Exactly I keep saying Buhari is the cabal
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:54pm
Atiku2019:Baba, tell Atiku to go bath cause 2019 he's going to aso rock to replace jubril. We need the Donald Trump of Africa to come fix this country.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Atiku2019: 3:54pm
AntiWailer:
His Kitchen Tecnocrats are offering Nigerians the perfect Change
Well NEMO DAT QUOD NON HABET
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by mazimee(m): 3:55pm
The Dullard will be acting like he is not aware. If truly he isn't aware why not sack the guys that helped Maine? But No, they are all working for him. So nothing will happen.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Keneking: 3:57pm
Useless government at Aso Rock
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Atiku2019: 3:57pm
OZAOEKPE:
Sure we can't wait for 2019 Handover.....
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:58pm
Atiku2019:We need to restart this country
Long overdue
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:59pm
Atiku2019:Sarrki is on brief leave, he needs to go fix his shock absorber
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Throwback: 4:02pm
Good job from Sahara and Premiumtimes.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Throwback: 4:03pm
OZAOEKPE:
I swear we need to overhaul ourselves.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Nackzy: 4:04pm
Buhari and his people are pretenders
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee....... Lies
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee....... Propaganda
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...... Corruption
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee........ Confusion
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee......... Traffic Jam
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...........Evil
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by modelmike7(m): 4:04pm
Our judges should pass judgement more faster please.
We have too many cases at hand.
so many cases, so little time.
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by modelmikeI(m): 4:04pm
DozieInc:
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by Bizibi(m): 4:04pm
Mtcheeeeew,all blind sycophants and complete zombies can agree with me that it is all lies......
|Re: Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters by DWJOBScom(m): 4:05pm
and these are serious members of the unnamed, non-listed, invisible cabal!
it's clear that PMB can't find his way around ruling this country - he just succeeded in getting his name on the wall
I wish all his supporters the best especially those that trust him with their life and wealth
