Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Danbazau, Daura & Malami Got Abdulrasheed Maina Reinstated - Sahara Reporters (18851 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





FLASH: Danbazau did the diplomacy, Daura provided the security & AGF Malami wrote the “Legal Advice” that got Abdulrasheed Maina reinstated



https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/922429856582946816 Is Buhari going to fire those named for helping Maina back to Nigeria and getting double promotion? 3 Likes 4 Shares

The under takers of PMB 42 Likes 3 Shares

They are complete...the cabal at it again. 20 Likes

Oh my goodness, the same set of rogues, what's even Buhari's role in this government apart from reading already prepared speeches and junketting over the place? 85 Likes 7 Shares

The kitchen bastards 17 Likes 5 Shares

Change agents.. And Abba Kyari cordinated the whole thing. I'll bet my prick that this will be swept under the carpet as usual. 36 Likes 4 Shares

This change get as e be This change get as e be 22 Likes 3 Shares

AntiWailer:

The kitchen bastards Take heart bro, change is here to stay Take heart bro, change is here to stay 21 Likes 2 Shares

Only cabal member missing there is Abba Kyari. 19 Likes 3 Shares

...if until this present time nothing has happened to the suspended SGF and NIA director, then nothing will ever happened to those involved in the re-instalment of the ex-Pension Board DG... 29 Likes 2 Shares

Change as Promised









ATIKU we can't wait





2019 Where art thou? 21 Likes 3 Shares

There is no cabal anywhere, CABAL=BUHARI all na facade.

Remember he borrow money from union bank to buy form. 38 Likes 7 Shares

?



Only a thief will surround himself with thieves .. The same people that went to hire a certain Jibril from Sudan to act as a body double for BuhariOnly a thief will surround himself with thieves .. 25 Likes 4 Shares

That is the presidency Buhari is just an impotent president! The weakest president in our history is Sai Baba! 34 Likes 5 Shares

OZAOEKPE:

This change get as e be

The Change Be as e get 15 Likes 2 Shares

Mr Integrity is actually the embodiment of corruption, he is the cabal leader. 23 Likes 5 Shares

tuniski:

That is the presidency Buhari is just an impotent president! The weakest president in our history is Sai Baba!





He Remains a Monumental Failure 20 Likes 4 Shares

harmless011:

There is no cabal anywhere, CABAL=BUHARI all na facade.

Remember he borrow money from union bank to buy form.

Exactly I keep saying Buhari is the cabal Exactly I keep saying Buhari is the cabal 13 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku2019:





The Change Be as e get Baba, tell Atiku to go bath cause 2019 he's going to aso rock to replace jubril. We need the Donald Trump of Africa to come fix this country. Baba, tell Atiku to go bath cause 2019 he's going to aso rock to replace jubril. We need the Donald Trump of Africa to come fix this country. 10 Likes 1 Share

AntiWailer:

The kitchen bastards





His Kitchen Tecnocrats are offering Nigerians the perfect Change







Well NEMO DAT QUOD NON HABET



Well 8 Likes 2 Shares

The Dullard will be acting like he is not aware. If truly he isn't aware why not sack the guys that helped Maine? But No, they are all working for him. So nothing will happen. 16 Likes 1 Share

Useless government at Aso Rock 16 Likes 2 Shares

OZAOEKPE:



Baba, tell Atiku to go bath cause 2019 he's going to aso rock to replace jubril. We need the Donald Trump of Africa to come fix this country.



Sure we can't wait for 2019 Handover..... Sure we can't wait for 2019 Handover..... 11 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku2019:







Sure we can't wait for 2019 Handover..... We need to restart this country





Long overdue We need to restart this countryLong overdue 9 Likes 1 Share

Atiku2019:









His Kitchen Tecnocrats are offering Nigerians the perfect Change





Sarrki is on brief leave, he needs to go fix his shock absorber Sarrki is on brief leave, he needs to go fix his shock absorber 11 Likes 3 Shares

Good job from Sahara and Premiumtimes. 9 Likes 3 Shares

OZAOEKPE:



We need to restart this country





Long overdue

I swear we need to overhaul ourselves. I swear we need to overhaul ourselves. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari and his people are pretenders

APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee....... Lies

APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee....... Propaganda

APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...... Corruption

APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee........ Confusion

APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee......... Traffic Jam

APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...........Evil 13 Likes 2 Shares

Our judges should pass judgement more faster please.

We have too many cases at hand.



so many cases, so little time. 2 Likes

DozieInc:

They are complete...the cabal at it again.

Mtcheeeeew,all blind sycophants and complete zombies can agree with me that it is all lies...... 1 Like 1 Share