₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,042 members, 3,869,958 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 05:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa (10447 Views)
|Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by PrettyCrystal: 4:03pm
Kudos to our gallant soldiers fighting tirelessly for the safety of the country. Some soldiers were in high spirits after a military onslaught against Boko Haram insurgents in the dreaded Sambisa forest. The soldiers who dealt a very big blow to the terrorists sect, posed with the dead bodies of its fighters for pictures after the clearance operation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/soldiers-rejoice-operation-sambisa-forest-pose-slain-boko-haram-terrorists.html
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by modelmike7(m): 4:05pm
Thumbs up , men of Valor.
7 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by writingking(m): 4:07pm
IDI AMEEN will not kill person with laugh:Sometimes people mistake the way I talk for what I am thinking.
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by pyyxxaro: 4:08pm
BK nor de finish
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by PointB: 4:11pm
I don't see the point in posing with dead bodies.
We condemn it when Boko Haram do it, it doesn't make it better if it's done by the army. I don't see US soldiers pose with dead bodies. Yet I have no doubt they've killed more terrorists than Nigeria soldiers can even imagine.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by madridguy(m): 4:12pm
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by adem30: 4:14pm
PointB:
Always finding faults. You can sue Nigeria Army if you are not happy that they killed your siblings
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by PointB: 4:14pm
We are told they are Boko Haram members by the pathologically lying military.
What if they are unfortunate poor homeless civilians caught in crossfire?
6 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by Keneking: 4:15pm
Old pictures
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by ufuosman(m): 4:19pm
D pictures of dis boko boys dey tire me, all d evil dem dey do, still dem no fat dry like wood, dirty like pig. Dis people too dirty abeg
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by donsteady(m): 4:31pm
PointB:
19 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by gidgiddy: 4:35pm
PointB:
The Nigerian Army cannot be trusted, these people could just be innocent civilians living in the Sambisa area who were just mowed down for show
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by PointB: 4:45pm
When and where (reputable) soldiers are observed posing with dead bodies (even of enemy combatants), there is usually severe outrage. They don't get the sort of animalistic, barbaric praises they get in this third world country - Nigeria!
[url]http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2131516/US-troops-posing-corpses-Afghanistan-photos-2010-cause-outrage.html
[/url]
U.S. prepares for 'violent backlash' in Afghanistan after photos of American soldiers posing with bodies of suicide bombers sparks outrage
Soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division released pictures
Fears backlash could endanger the lives of troops
The Obama administration says it is disappointed with the LA Times for publishing the images
U.S. officials say full investigation is underway
Defence secretary Leon Panetta says soldiers at war do 'foolish things'
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by Newbiee: 4:53pm
Good one.
The pikin wey say im mama no go sleep, im ma no go sleep.
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by proudlyYoruba(m): 4:54pm
The dude in the last pics no suppose pose like that. Great job gallant men. As to pointB, are there civilians in sambisa? Or they killed them in town and dragged them into the forest
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by romoruyi(m): 4:54pm
mmmm
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by chuksjuve(m): 4:54pm
Different strokes for different folks...
Landscape and Gardening service is our priority ....
Check my signature �
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by Daniel058(m): 4:55pm
PEOPLE SHOULD LEARN HOW TO STOP FIGHTING TO PROTECT THEIR god but if you already know that your god has got no life,you have no option, alas!! " Your Mu² no get part 2
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by birdsview(m): 4:55pm
When am watching international news and I see ISIS or Al-Qaida terrorist sec they normally look good and handsome.. our African terrorists look like savages.. Even our African Pirates..pirates of the Caribbean really made me have a different picture of pirates..African continent behind in every aspect...good or bad
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by talk2percy(m): 4:55pm
Are u sure these are boko haram members? Buh I thought the federal government said boko haram has been conquered and done away with? Are these ghosts?
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by Atiku2019: 4:56pm
God Bless Our Gallant Soldiers
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by birdsview(m): 4:57pm
pyyxxaro:I tire oo..they are like Orcs in "Lord of the rings"
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by gunther6(m): 4:57pm
What the f*vk, what the actual fv*k is this, they are vanquished opponents, show some effing respect, there is no need to desecrate their bodies, the army should hold itself to a higher standard. I’m so pissed right now.
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by kay29000(m): 4:57pm
Why are these Boko Boys always looking dirty?
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by delzbaba(m): 4:57pm
why are they burying them in a hurry?
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by 2chainzz(m): 4:58pm
PointB:This is Nigeria not US.
|Re: Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa by EmekaBlue(m): 4:58pm
na dem sabi...boko sef don pose with nigerian army dead bodies and weapons.
Former Abia APC Members Burn APC Flag (PHOTOS) / Can You Imagine What This Picture Will Cause In Nigeria Politics? / Police Helicopter Crashes At CPS Bus Stop, Enugu.
Viewing this topic: unclemayor(m), chiol, Abdoulz(m), adeblow(m), ammyluv2002(f), azidomedogo, SeunOluwafemi, ceragon123, baski92(m), tgmservice, opal4real(m), Juve4(m), AbouNazir(m), 4Play(m), ToVictoriaZ(m), abel77, samseen02(m), williboy, Sunnah1(m), oyesam2004(m), cocoberry, Bagehot, jobotjay, teaandteea, kadree(m), Xyzaid(m), dohhnutt1(m), emmy994, PointB, 1Dray(m), keemsleek(m), gaflord, Salvere, AkinbamiKola(m), sweetguy10(m), kenerylola, Ola514(m), Dd09, dreh17(m), OlabodeAjala(f), Teel012, Nemelumvictory(m), amunkita(m), haykay33, funshint(m), lawrence83, wallex1983(m), ychris, frixy(m), Davemamza, meks007(m), efela, Dumikiaz1(f), Rebuke, d4gmail, Hereigns4eva, nanyapinkies(f), AdemolaA2, dreamzy(m), salaboiz(m), pizapato(m), Aghawizzy(m), promizchild, femzo(m), Semilore001(f), osram(m), PaChukwudi44, uwajeh(m), 88natzy(m), AxFive, aewhydot, omoodeogere(m), johnslimmy(m), Nymeria247(m), potentialOAU(m), xtianh(m), JimmySnow, jamiu2k8(m), kanmifad(m), Adedoks(m), AmoloPatrick(m), jomoh, srgbolahan, jeffizy(m), victord1st, Geestarry(f), kenn4rill(m), Basfaq(m), Robinhood477, adahjig200(m), piperson(m), chuksjuve(m) and 198 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13