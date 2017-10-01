Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Pose With Dead Bodies Of Boko Haram Members After Attack In Sambisa (10447 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Kudos to our gallant soldiers fighting tirelessly for the safety of the country. Some soldiers were in high spirits after a military onslaught against Boko Haram insurgents in the dreaded Sambisa forest. The soldiers who dealt a very big blow to the terrorists sect, posed with the dead bodies of its fighters for pictures after the clearance operation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/soldiers-rejoice-operation-sambisa-forest-pose-slain-boko-haram-terrorists.html

Thumbs up , men of Valor. 7 Likes

IDI AMEEN will not kill person with laugh:Sometimes people mistake the way I talk for what I am thinking.

BK nor de finish BK nor de finish 1 Like

I don't see the point in posing with dead bodies.



We condemn it when Boko Haram do it, it doesn't make it better if it's done by the army. I don't see US soldiers pose with dead bodies. Yet I have no doubt they've killed more terrorists than Nigeria soldiers can even imagine. 14 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

PointB:

I don't see the point in posing with dead bodies.



We condemn it when Boko Haram do it, it doesn't make it better if it's done by the army. I don't see US soldiers pose with dead bodies. Yet I have no doubt they've killed more terrorists than Nigeria soldiers can even imagine.

Always finding faults. You can sue Nigeria Army if you are not happy that they killed your siblings Always finding faults. You can sue Nigeria Army if you are not happy that they killed your siblings 19 Likes 1 Share





What if they are unfortunate poor homeless civilians caught in crossfire? We are told they are Boko Haram members by the pathologically lying military.What if they are unfortunate poor homeless civilians caught in crossfire? 6 Likes

Old pictures 1 Like

D pictures of dis boko boys dey tire me, all d evil dem dey do, still dem no fat dry like wood, dirty like pig. Dis people too dirty abeg

PointB:

I don't see the point in posing with dead bodies.



We condemn it when Boko Haram do it, it doesn't make it better if it's done by the army. I don't see US soldiers pose with dead bodies. Yet I have no doubt they've killed more terrorists than Nigeria soldiers can even imagine. 19 Likes

PointB:

We are told they are Boko Haram members by the pathologically lying military.



What if they are unfortunate poor homeless civilians caught in crossfire?

The Nigerian Army cannot be trusted, these people could just be innocent civilians living in the Sambisa area who were just mowed down for show The Nigerian Army cannot be trusted, these people could just be innocent civilians living in the Sambisa area who were just mowed down for show 1 Like







[url]

[/url]

U.S. prepares for 'violent backlash' in Afghanistan after photos of American soldiers posing with bodies of suicide bombers sparks outrage

Soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division released pictures

Fears backlash could endanger the lives of troops

The Obama administration says it is disappointed with the LA Times for publishing the images

U.S. officials say full investigation is underway

Defence secretary Leon Panetta says soldiers at war do 'foolish things' When and where (reputable) soldiers are observed posing with dead bodies (even of enemy combatants), there is usually severe outrage. They don't get the sort of animalistic, barbaric praises they get in this third world country - Nigeria![url] http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2131516/US-troops-posing-corpses-Afghanistan-photos-2010-cause-outrage.html [/url]U.S. prepares for 'violent backlash' in Afghanistan after photos of American soldiers posing with bodies of suicide bombers sparks outrageSoldier with the 82nd Airborne Division released picturesFears backlash could endanger the lives of troopsThe Obama administration says it is disappointed with the LA Times for publishing the images 1 Like

Good one.

The pikin wey say im mama no go sleep, im ma no go sleep.

The dude in the last pics no suppose pose like that. Great job gallant men. As to pointB, are there civilians in sambisa? Or they killed them in town and dragged them into the forest

mmmm

Different strokes for different folks...



Landscape and Gardening service is our priority ....





Check my signature �

PEOPLE SHOULD LEARN HOW TO STOP FIGHTING TO PROTECT THEIR god but if you already know that your god has got no life,you have no option, alas!! " Your Mu² no get part 2

When am watching international news and I see ISIS or Al-Qaida terrorist sec they normally look good and handsome.. our African terrorists look like savages.. Even our African Pirates..pirates of the Caribbean really made me have a different picture of pirates..African continent behind in every aspect...good or bad 1 Like

Are u sure these are boko haram members? Buh I thought the federal government said boko haram has been conquered and done away with? Are these ghosts?

God Bless Our Gallant Soldiers

pyyxxaro:

BK nor de finish I tire oo..they are like Orcs in "Lord of the rings" I tire oo..they are like Orcs in "Lord of the rings"

What the f*vk, what the actual fv*k is this, they are vanquished opponents, show some effing respect, there is no need to desecrate their bodies, the army should hold itself to a higher standard. I’m so pissed right now.

Why are these Boko Boys always looking dirty?

why are they burying them in a hurry?

PointB:

I don't see the point in posing with dead bodies.



We condemn it when Boko Haram do it, it doesn't make it better if it's done by the army. I don't see US soldiers pose with dead bodies. Yet I have no doubt they've killed more terrorists than Nigeria soldiers can even imagine. This is Nigeria not US. This is Nigeria not US.