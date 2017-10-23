Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 1985 Average Primary School Fees Was N10 (ten Naira) (3320 Views)

So I bumped into some old school fees reciept as far back as 1985 and 1986.



1985 School Fees for second term was N7 (Seven Naira) while third term was N10 (Ten naira)



Exam Fee was N5 (five naira) in 1986



On the average today, Primary School Fee is not less than N20,000. Correct me if am wrong. 1 Like 1 Share

We need more topics like this. I have been having a really bad day and it's good to take my mind off things talking about the stuff that interests me 8 Likes

#20,000?, public schools is not up to that even most private schools

In 1998 my pri school fees was #400



Private school oo

Those were the good old years that we can never have again. 2 Likes 1 Share





Sadly,We have an apt opposite of the above qualities now. That was when we have visionary leaders who think ahead of time and strategise beautifully towards the achievement of sustainable success.Sadly,We have an apt opposite of the above qualities now. 1 Like

Inflation.

That is life for you....in 30 years time when we look back to now (2017), we will say that was the good old days...so to anyone passing through some challenges or been humiliated by some fellas with wealth of dubious means, in the future,when you look back...you will smile and shake your head..however, the above situation should not be the cause of your laziness, do plan hard work hard, sweat hard, and God will make you break forth to where he has ordained for you 3 Likes

When education was education and naira was naira in Nigeria. 2 Likes

Buhari and IBB sef

Blame the people in power from then till now buh don't forget to blame lack of adequate family planning structure. The plan for 10people back then from the government is still the same blueprint for 10,000people today. What exactly is Nigeria gaining standing as one nation?

Forget about it, you are an old dude!

What's the average salary in 1985?

I tell people that military is better for Africa than democracy but they argue unnecessarily. African especially Nigeria doesn't deserve democracy 1 Like

This current economy is just terrible compared to b4, just tell me the reason why we shouldn't invite the British to come colonize us again. 1 Share

Ok, when Buhari finish giving free education call me.

. . . when you look at this picture and look at Nija current situation. . . my bro na to dey laff and cry at the same time. . . because it's funny and it's sad at the same time Kikikiki. . . when you look at this picture and look at Nija current situation. . . my bro na to dey laff and cry at the same time. . . because it's funny and it's sad at the same time

to be sincere with you. prior to the economic situation of Nigeria as at then.. school fees is still at exorbitant rate at, 10naira..... even as at then only few can afford it

Lekan111:

#20,000?, public schools is not up to that even most private schools You must live the very hinterlands, the deepest recess of Oshogbo. You must live the very hinterlands, the deepest recess of Oshogbo.

My school fee in 1988 was N5

ollah1:

I tell people that military is better for Africa than democracy but they argue unnecessarily. African especially Nigeria doesn't deserve democracy

I tell u. I tell u.

Mind you, the #5 was a big money then. That year you can buy a volks wagen beetle for less than #100

THE GOOD OL' DAYS.....

So true. In 1987 i paid N20

It's free in many states Bro and no govt primary school will charge much. It's free in many states Bro and no govt primary school will charge much.

ollah1:

I tell people that military is better for Africa than democracy but they argue unnecessarily. African especially Nigeria doesn't deserve democracy As in ehn.... I will keep on saying independence came too early for us As in ehn.... I will keep on saying independence came too early for us

OP, I DON'T REALLY KNOW THE PARTICULAR STATE WHERE YOU GOT THIS FROM BECAUSE EDUCATION WERE FREE IN THE WESTERN STATE THEN AS INTRODUCED BY UPN; I KNOW AND STILL REMEMBER THAT AMBROSE ALI WAS THE GOVERNOR OF BENDEL STATE THEN. THE ONLY MONEY WE PAID THEN WAS FOR OUR WAEC WHICH IS N38.



I FINISHED SECONDARY SCHOOL IN THE EARLY 80s IN IBADAN AND I CAN TELL YOU THAT THE ONLY PRIVATE SECONDARY SCHOOL THAT I KNOW IN THE WHOLE OF IBADAN IS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL IBADAN. ALMOST ALL SCHOOL THEN WERE PUBLIC SCHOOLS WITH GOOD QUALITY EDUCATION. OUR MATHS AND ENGLISH TEACHER THEN WERE FROM GHANA WHILE OUR FRENCH TEACHER IS FROM TOGO, MOST OF OUR NIGERIAN TEACHERS WERE WELL QUALIFIED TO TEACH THEIR VARIOUS SUBJECTS.