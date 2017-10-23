Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) (18448 Views)

A serving Nigerian Senator James Ebiowou Manager was spotted on a bike in his hometown in Delta. According to reports, the man who is almost spending 12 years in senate has failed to effect the construction of the road. Many people said he is a failure while others said he has attracted development to the area. Some people said he was spotted on bike during road inspection in his constituency.





No be una vote am.there Why the complain?

Read more.

He goes to the village once in a while be that, he has mansions in Warri and Asaba 7 Likes 2 Shares

I want to boil a politician and feed him to my dog...

2019 is gradually coming closer,that when they remember that their constituents exist.

Don't be suprised that he is going there to share #1000 to few individuals to start campaigning and singing praises to him That he did this and that.

Legistlooters wey no get shame. 10 Likes 4 Shares

I love the sensitisation, it's not everything that we'll call out the Presidency, our Governors, Senators, LG Chairmen and Councillors should be held responsible too 2 Likes

make them search his house, those money meant for road go dey there

James Manager the Mugabe of the Nigerian Senate...he wants to die there 2 Likes

after all the 500 miliion naira constituency funds...God punish you all..

The way politics is played in Delta State revolves around money.. He will still win the elections regardless 1 Like

Nigeria is a useless country, quote me and amadioha will visit you

Big shame fall on him !!!

Truely, there was a country 1 Like

Blaming northern Nigeria since the days of Elijah 3 Likes

Wen u vote someone named manager as ur senator what else do u expect.. Make dem kip managing 1 Like

I no dey blame dis politrickcians.. No b person papa dry clear road for am so?? Wen Dem suppose arrange stones tk break him head... We r as good as dose fools up there... Mk I eat since mornin jawe... I Neva chop today tho

Let's take back our country...we cannot continue with these people o. We cannot!!

I keep saying it, this people are selfish and callous

Hmmm good news 2 Likes

His name, Manager, is more useless than a farting in a windstorm - no effect.

12 useless years, wasted by this extremely useless human, voted in by the useless people of Delta South. 1 Like

Its no news again that those elecyed into political office in Nigeria are some sub human specie filled wih thougtlessness , greed and no Iota of shame ...This senator will prefer to buy a G wagon for one small bleached girl than attempt to fix the road

This man and Leo Ogor deserve to be recalled. Leo ogor fenced his house closed and left water in the front. The drainage is not working. You can't pass there in the rainy season, you will drown. It's only this year that he started awarding some contracts to save his face after it was leaked that he haven't done anything since he joined the national asylum. Delta is Filled with bad leaders