|Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:29pm
A serving Nigerian Senator James Ebiowou Manager was spotted on a bike in his hometown in Delta.According to reports,the man who is almost spending 12 years in senate has failed to effect the construction of the road.Many people said he is a failure while others said he has attracted development to the area.Some people said he was spotted on bike during road inspection in his constituency.See reactions below
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:31pm
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 6:33pm
Why the complain?
No be una vote am.there
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:33pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by OGACLO(m): 6:35pm
He goes to the village once in a while be that, he has mansions in Warri and Asaba
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by kanayoNickel: 6:36pm
I want to boil a politician and feed him to my dog...
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by Spylord48: 6:47pm
2019 is gradually coming closer,that when they remember that their constituents exist.
Don't be suprised that he is going there to share #1000 to few individuals to start campaigning and singing praises to him That he did this and that.
Legistlooters wey no get shame.
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by godfatherx: 7:01pm
I love the sensitisation, it's not everything that we'll call out the Presidency, our Governors, Senators, LG Chairmen and Councillors should be held responsible too
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by omoikea(m): 7:04pm
make them search his house, those money meant for road go dey there
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 7:04pm
James Manager the Mugabe of the Nigerian Senate...he wants to die there
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 7:05pm
I comment my reserve.......
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by josielewa(m): 7:05pm
after all the 500 miliion naira constituency funds...God punish you all..
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 7:05pm
Ehya
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by aziaka111(m): 7:06pm
mmm
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by BarryX(m): 7:06pm
The way politics is played in Delta State revolves around money.. He will still win the elections regardless
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 7:06pm
Nigeria is a useless country, quote me and amadioha will visit you
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 7:06pm
Big shame fall on him !!!
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 7:06pm
'
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by wisenewgem(m): 7:06pm
Truely, there was a country
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 7:07pm
Blaming northern Nigeria since the days of Elijah
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:08pm
Hmm
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by Nbote(m): 7:08pm
Wen u vote someone named manager as ur senator what else do u expect.. Make dem kip managing
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 7:08pm
I no dey blame dis politrickcians.. No b person papa dry clear road for am so?? Wen Dem suppose arrange stones tk break him head... We r as good as dose fools up there... Mk I eat since mornin jawe... I Neva chop today tho
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 7:09pm
Let's take back our country...we cannot continue with these people o. We cannot!!
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 7:09pm
I keep saying it, this people are selfish and callous
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by obaival(m): 7:11pm
S
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by adeniyi55: 7:12pm
Hmmm good news
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by Egein(m): 7:12pm
His name, Manager, is more useless than a farting in a windstorm - no effect.
12 useless years, wasted by this extremely useless human, voted in by the useless people of Delta South.
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:13pm
Its no news again that those elecyed into political office in Nigeria are some sub human specie filled wih thougtlessness , greed and no Iota of shame ...This senator will prefer to buy a G wagon for one small bleached girl than attempt to fix the road
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by cuvox(m): 7:13pm
This man and Leo Ogor deserve to be recalled. Leo ogor fenced his house closed and left water in the front. The drainage is not working. You can't pass there in the rainy season, you will drown. It's only this year that he started awarding some contracts to save his face after it was leaked that he haven't done anything since he joined the national asylum. Delta is Filled with bad leaders
|Re: Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) by Offpoint: 7:14pm
Teacher: offpoint apart from the sun what else rises in the morning?
Me: My D*ck!
Teacher: fainted, wakes up look at me... fainted again.
