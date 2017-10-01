₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Angelanest: 8:47pm
Akwa Ibom State Police Command has declared one Akaninyene Jimbo Uko a.k.a Isoakpaefit ‘m’ of Ikot Ibekwe Ukanafun L.G.A, whose photograph appeared below, wanted. He is wanted by the Police in connection with series of kidnapping cases in Akwa Ibom State.
The command is appealing to members of the public with useful information as to his were about to kindly contact the nearest police station.
DSP BALA ELKANA
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE AKWA IBOM STATE
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/police-declare-notorious-kidnapper-wanted-series-abduction-akwa-ibom-photo.html
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Angelanest: 8:47pm
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Atiku2019: 8:54pm
Is that a 1978 throwback pix?
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by kingxsamz(m): 8:56pm
how dem wan take find the guy now wey be say the picture no clear?
The guy resemble airforce1 sef
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by uyaima: 9:58pm
God abeg,make dem catch am oh.dat mumu don spoil tins 4 my LGA
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by 9jvirgin(m): 10:19pm
How can you declare someone wanted with a 1950 picture? A sketch would have been better than this. When will all these policemen go for a proper training?
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by solid3(m): 10:20pm
How person wan take Sabi this one from the picture above?
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Badboiz(m): 10:21pm
This their pic worse ooo
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by alacantra: 10:21pm
na throwback picture b dat
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Slymonster(m): 10:21pm
What kind of pic is this
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Gabflex: 10:22pm
Is this a joke or what, how do u recognize a man with his childhood black and white picture.
poo dey una yansh
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by 1shortblackboy: 10:26pm
see picture na. nigeria police sef
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Joe4real701(m): 10:27pm
How on earth do they want us to find him when the picture look more like the 70's??.....naija na wa
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by lofty900(m): 10:27pm
in this era of smart phones and social media, they cant even download a good pix frm his fb page.
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by hopsydboi(m): 10:27pm
Jokers! How would we identify him with this throwback pics!
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by muguv: 10:29pm
LOlz... Mr John
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR49r8hekq8
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by tayo4ng(m): 10:30pm
wanted ko wanted ni.
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Centurion04: 10:31pm
See picture... This our Nigeria police sef!
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Pato23(m): 10:35pm
Which Kain name come be Isoakpaefit - face don knack poo... Nawa ooo
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Damfostopper(m): 10:36pm
Akwa ibom my state seems to be in news based on stewpid reasons this days.... are dey trying to be like Kenya?
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by GGirll(m): 10:37pm
Atiku2019:
I no fit laugh
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by Groovenaija360(m): 11:15pm
Atiku2019:
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by colossus91(m): 11:24pm
Buhari should know that man!!
Re: Isoakpaefit Akaninyene Jimbo Uko: Kidnapper Wanted By Akwa Ibom Polic. Photo by anigold(m): 11:27pm
Dick face..
Seems today na Akwa ibom day on nairaland
