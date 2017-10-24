₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by Flexherbal(m): 5:35am
Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides
October 24, 2017
Controversy surrounding the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina into the country’s civil service is getting messier by the day as the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has denied reports that she approved the reinstatement of the wanted former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.
In her reply to a query issued her by the presidency over the reinstatement of Maina, Oyo-Ita on Monday dismissed reports that she approved the reinstatement and subsequent posting of Maina to the Ministry of Interior.
Oyo-Ita’s refutal was contained in a statement by her Assistant Director, Media Relations, Mohammed Manga.
The Head of Service maintained that Maina’s restatement and posting did not emanate from her office.
The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau who had earlier exonerated himself from complicity in the matter, said Maina was posted to his ministry by the Head of Service.
The Minister, on October 22, had confirmed the resumption of duty by Abdulrasheed Maina, as an Acting Director in his ministry.
The confirmation came in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the minister, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo.
Maina was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the task force in 2010 to check the corruption in the country’s pension system.
In 2012, the Nigeria Police accused him of misappropriating N100 billion pension funds in connivance with others.
The Civil Service Commission reportedly dismissed him for “absconding from duty’’.
Maina was arraigned in absentia by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which declared him wanted in 2015.
Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesman of the anti-graft agency in a statement on Saturday, said Maina remained on the commission’s wanted list.
A presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Monday confirmed that the report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior had been submitted to the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, in a memo to Oyo-Ita, directed the immediate disengagement from service of Maina.
The President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior, saying the report must be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, before the end of work today.
Adesina, in a television interview on Monday night, confirmed that Oyo-Ita had submitted the report to the office of the Chief of Staff as demanded by the President.
Source: https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/10/24/maina-lying-minister-head-service/
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:41am
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by Willybos(m): 5:44am
Both of them!!
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by ipobarecriminals: 6:00am
i give up.2019 isn't far sha
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by rifasenate11(m): 6:05am
it's a pity , Nigeria has gone back to the days of corruption and nepotism. we are trying to stand as a democratic country where everyone respects the process. but nowadays, it's more like we are in Anarchy.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by dannytoe(m): 6:06am
See how APC will deceive gullible nigerians with this new recycled case, onboard. Since it is no longer Baru Vs Kachikwu
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by OGACLO(m): 6:44am
rifasenate11:
Where was it before?
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by SalamRushdie: 6:45am
After seeing the picture below you will know the paramount liar here is Buhari
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by Flexherbal(m): 10:47am
Our leaders are funny .
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by ivandragon: 6:11pm
PMB is a really funny guy...
I bet he will set up a panel to look into it, then appoint Kyari, maimalari, Dambazzua & Daura to be on the panel...
same people who orchestrated the reinstatement in the face place.
then the HoS would be suspended...
clowns in power...
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by hezy4real01(m): 7:56pm
Baba fire anyone who is concern and let them be prosecuted
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by ibkgab001: 7:57pm
Nigeria ......
Please who we offend that finds it difficult to forgive us Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Nnkanbe
RIP KOLA OLAWUYI
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:57pm
Magun should be arrested too!
How can a wanted person assume such a position and EFCC feigns not knowing And he is in your most wanted list
Useless Cabal attack dogs.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by modelmike7(m): 7:58pm
So tired is all these already. just try and jail them all please.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by Maduawuchukwu(m): 7:58pm
Buhari is the one lying. It's a simple sturvs.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by Pavore9: 7:58pm
A fugitive reinstated and promoted under PMB's watch....comedy in high places!
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by modelmike7(m): 7:59pm
SalamRushdie:even after everyone know he's not the one in the pic?
smh
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by AntiWailer: 7:59pm
N.a. wa
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by rawtouch: 7:59pm
the judge hand nor clean sef..
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by nairavsdollars: 7:59pm
This is the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria. I can't wait for another party to come in 2019 and expose all the atrocities committed by APC sonce 2015
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by DJperdurabo: 8:00pm
That lady's head is set to roll off the guillotine... even though she may be innocent.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by clefstone(m): 8:02pm
ok
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by idris4eva(m): 8:02pm
I won't be surprised if the HOS is suspended
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by chloride6: 8:02pm
These two are not the culprits.
The main culprit is Malami who advised that the Federal service commission reinstall Maina.
Coma and explain yourself Mr AGF.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:03pm
minister of interior.
our Oyo-ita is not lying. na that lying aboki bast... d find person to take him fall. eno dey happen.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by vedaxcool(m): 8:04pm
SalamRushdie:
ipob liar
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by sKy007: 8:04pm
Pavore9:
And all outstanding salaries and allowances of 22m paid
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:04pm
Buhari brought nothing other than badluck to this nation...confusion everywhere...2019 were art thou...approach by fire
Oya pray!!!
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by Sunnycliff(m): 8:04pm
At most by next week Monday, this case will die.... Buhari is just deceiving his fellow zombies because we know he is corruption personified.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by Paperwhite(m): 8:05pm
All involved are liars because APC and all associated with it took their root from lies,deceits and propaganda.
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by I124U: 8:05pm
SalamRushdie:na wao, after them don clear the air say no be him, u still dey show us dz pic
Re: Maina: Who Is Lying, Minister Or Head Of Service, Buhari Decides by dan23456: 8:07pm
