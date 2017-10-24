₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,422 members, 3,871,337 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 12:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting (1560 Views)
|President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by celebsnes: 11:35am
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Niamey, the Republic of Niger to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/24/breaking-buhari-arrives-niamey-for-ecowas-meeting/
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by biacan(f): 11:36am
He should remain there
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Atiku2019: 11:37am
Nice One My President 2015--2019
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by clevvermind(m): 11:39am
HE SHOULD JUST REMAIN THERE COS HIS COMING TO NIGERIA DOESN'T MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by awoo47: 11:39am
Ajala
Well it's good to tour the whole world before u die
Cos u hv only one life to live
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by rawtouch: 11:40am
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by clevvermind(m): 11:40am
biacan:HOW DO YOU KNOW WHAT IS IN MY MIND?
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by GuyWise(m): 11:40am
He's there to meet with his fellow brothers from futa jalon where his nomadic father migrated from..... why didn't bubu father use condom to prevent us from this disaster of a man
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Jh0wsef(m): 11:41am
He's just going there to confuse them the more..
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Oildichotomy(m): 11:41am
I Haven't seen all my life a president that travels the way this incompetent fellow does! He is always quick and ever ready to climb up the jet provided it is outside the shores of the country.
Is it that the country is uncomfortable or too hot for him to stay? For a President that haven't visited southern Nigeria three years into his administration helps confirm the sectional perception some of us have about him.
Bottom line : He lacks even the most basic skillsets for leadership, How he become president is sickening!
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by looseweight: 11:41am
Ok
Do you know that you can cut down excess fat using the best natural method, check my profile for more
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Orobo2Lekpa: 11:41am
Thank God he changed his clothes. People were getting tired of that black jalabia he wears all the time
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Hofbrauhaus: 11:41am
33years ago Buhari was head of state...I wonder what the next 33years have in stock for Nigerians?!!
Can we ever get it right?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Atiku2019: 11:41am
clevvermind:
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Lilimax(f): 11:42am
It is well with Nigeria!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by guruzmarstk(m): 11:42am
The travellinq president.... next na China em go enter
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by sanchezJ(f): 11:42am
We knw he can't be in Nigeria b4. He is always traveling...so he is definitely gonna be somewhere outside naija... We don gree for God.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Marshalxv(m): 11:42am
Our own saint Bubu !
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Sirheny007(m): 11:42am
Let us endure this calamity till 2019.
It will pass.
*Spits*
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Atiku2019: 11:43am
Orobo2Lekpa:
He isn't a corrupt leader that's why he can't change his clothes, he has few of them in his wardrobe
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by talk2percy(m): 11:43am
Our air president....nah outside Nigeria fit u die...please they should adopt u.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by biacan(f): 11:43am
clevvermind:Cause I read minds
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Atiku2019: 11:44am
Sirheny007:
Waiting for 2019 Like
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Smartii(m): 11:44am
biacan:And be doing what!?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Atiku2019: 11:45am
But he's not a pilot na
talk2percy:
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Sirheny007(m): 11:45am
Atiku2019:
You clown.
We are wiser. To hell with your Atiku.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Atiku2019: 11:46am
Sirheny007:
Thanks bro how's your day going?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by celebsnes: 11:46am
See more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/buhari-arrives-niger-ecowas-meeting/
hehehe
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by TheShopKeeper(m): 11:47am
...clearly shows the PMB is taking the electorates for granted....he is busy engaging in useless foreign travels, but he can't make firm decisions on the outcome of the report on his suspended ex-SFG and the ex-NIA DG.
...seriously, PMB has fallen so many hands, his change mantra is useless now...
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by Sirheny007(m): 11:47am
Atiku2019:
Fine sir..except for obvious reasons..
and how do you do?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting by dignity33: 11:47am
Until we citizen start by taking the issue of this country serious and stop sitting in our home and abuse this looters in social media things will never change. Revolution is the answer or they will always see us as a barking dog's.
Bankers Date! Bankers Date!! Bankers Date!!! / Nigeria Senate Reads Riot Act To Mali Coup Plotters. Considers Military Action. / The Yorubas Today - A Nation Within Nigerian
Viewing this topic: Orobo2Lekpa, cyrilamx(m), Moety, Yamprince, Smartii(m), octoroon, benueguy(m), Tbrown8819, dumo1(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), achimotan(m), joinnow, mohince(m), njoku10(m), shaiyne(m), johnwalex3(m), ubamoney(m), Ezeimo, musa234(m), greatermax77(m), Sirheny007(m), truedemocrat(m) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17