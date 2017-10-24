Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Arrives Niger For ECOWAS Meeting (1560 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Niamey, the Republic of Niger to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.



The President left Nigeria this morning to attend the meeting which is planned to have in attendance other ECOWAS Task Force Common Currency member countries and he is currently in the meeting.



The special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has earlier disclosed in a statement on Monday that “the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will also join the President at the meeting.”



Member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/24/breaking-buhari-arrives-niamey-for-ecowas-meeting/

He should remain there 6 Likes

Nice One My President 2015--2019 1 Like

HE SHOULD JUST REMAIN THERE COS HIS COMING TO NIGERIA DOESN'T MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE. 4 Likes





Well it's good to tour the whole world before u die



Well it's good to tour the whole world before u die

Cos u hv only one life to live

biacan:

HOW DO YOU KNOW WHAT IS IN MY MIND?

He's there to meet with his fellow brothers from futa jalon where his nomadic father migrated from..... why didn't bubu father use condom to prevent us from this disaster of a man 1 Like

He's just going there to confuse them the more.. 3 Likes

I Haven't seen all my life a president that travels the way this incompetent fellow does! He is always quick and ever ready to climb up the jet provided it is outside the shores of the country.



Is it that the country is uncomfortable or too hot for him to stay? For a President that haven't visited southern Nigeria three years into his administration helps confirm the sectional perception some of us have about him.



Bottom line : He lacks even the most basic skillsets for leadership, How he become president is sickening! 2 Likes

Ok



Thank God he changed his clothes. People were getting tired of that black jalabia he wears all the time

33years ago Buhari was head of state...I wonder what the next 33years have in stock for Nigerians?!!



Can we ever get it right?

clevvermind:

HE SHOULD JUST REMAIN THERE COS HIS COMING TO NIGERIA DOESN'T MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE.

1 Like

It is well with Nigeria!

The travellinq president.... next na China em go enter 1 Like

We knw he can't be in Nigeria b4. He is always traveling...so he is definitely gonna be somewhere outside naija... We don gree for God.

Our own saint Bubu !

Let us endure this calamity till 2019.

It will pass.

*Spits*

Orobo2Lekpa:

Thank God he changed his clothes. People were getting tired of that black jalabia he wears all the time



He isn't a corrupt leader that's why he can't change his clothes, he has few of them in his wardrobe

Our air president....nah outside Nigeria fit u die...please they should adopt u. 1 Like

clevvermind:

Cause I read minds

Sirheny007:

Let us endure this calamity till 2019.

It will pass.

*Spits*





Waiting for 2019 Like 3 Likes

biacan:

He should remain there And be doing what!? And be doing what!?

But he's not a pilot na





talk2percy:

Our air president....nah outside Nigeria fit u die...please they should adopt u.

Atiku2019:

Nice One My President 2015--2019

You clown.

You clown.

We are wiser. To hell with your Atiku.

Sirheny007:





You clown.

We are wiser. To hell with your Atiku.





Thanks bro how's your day going?



...clearly shows the PMB is taking the electorates for granted....he is busy engaging in useless foreign travels, but he can't make firm decisions on the outcome of the report on his suspended ex-SFG and the ex-NIA DG.



...seriously, PMB has fallen so many hands, his change mantra is useless now... 1 Like

Atiku2019:









Thanks bro how's your day going?

Fine sir..except for obvious reasons..

and how do you do? Fine sir..except for obvious reasons..and how do you do?