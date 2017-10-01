Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Evil Owl Sent To Attack My Parents Killed After Midnight Prayer" - Lady (6057 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here is how she narrated the story;



*****************



"Make una com help me thank God oo. He is truly an awesome God, I can't even thank him enough now, I am still shocked, cos I do hear of these things happening, but now I am a witness, because I just experienced it.



Truly evil is roaming around, its just for those that have not experienced it physically that would not believe cos it happens in the spiritual realm every sec and minutes.







I just want to thank God for saving my family last night from the clutches of the enemies, most especially my dad and mum, cos I don't know the kind of story I would have been telling this morning.



As about 12am my mum woke up to do her daily midnight prayers which she ends by 1am, and as of then there was no nepa power, and daddy was sleeping inside their own room,immediately after my mum finished her prayers, and went in, they brought the light, the next thing she saw was this Bird fly inside their room, to attack, fortunately for us my mum who doesn't see well without her glasses saw it and started shouting, then my dad woke up and started to battle it until he brought it down.



Now the question is, what would have happened if they hadn't brought the light?? Who knows what I will be saying by now.



I just want to glorify my God, because their plans has failed may him alone that has done this be glorified forever and ever. Amen! Please my bretherens let's us always pray, because prayers maketh the enemies plan to fail.



Thank you Lord Jesus."





Source: A Nigerian lady identified as Vivian Madujibeya has taken to her Facebook page and shared some photos of an 'evil' owl hired to attack her parents as the bird met its waterloo.Here is how she narrated the story;*****************"Make una com help me thank God oo. He is truly an awesome God, I can't even thank him enough now, I am still shocked, cos I do hear of these things happening, but now I am a witness, because I just experienced it.Truly evil is roaming around, its just for those that have not experienced it physically that would not believe cos it happens in the spiritual realm every sec and minutes.I just want to thank God for saving my family last night from the clutches of the enemies, most especially my dad and mum, cos I don't know the kind of story I would have been telling this morning.As about 12am my mum woke up to do her daily midnight prayers which she ends by 1am, and as of then there was no nepa power, and daddy was sleeping inside their own room,immediately after my mum finished her prayers, and went in, they brought the light, the next thing she saw was this Bird fly inside their room, to attack, fortunately for us my mum who doesn't see well without her glasses saw it and started shouting, then my dad woke up and started to battle it until he brought it down.Now the question is, what would have happened if they hadn't brought the light?? Who knows what I will be saying by now.I just want to glorify my God, because their plans has failed may him alone that has done this be glorified forever and ever. Amen! Please my bretherens let's us always pray, because prayers maketh the enemies plan to fail.Thank you Lord Jesus."Source: http://www.xirkings.com/2017/10/evil-owl-allegedly-sent-to-attack.html 1 Like

9ja o! Nollywood has taught us that some animals are use by witches to perpetrate evil. bats, cats, owl and bush baby (dont know the English name for bush baby)..

This are animals with funny facial structure and nothing more. 14 Likes

♤ "Evil Owl Sent To Attack" ?



♤ Some Nigerians Sha 1 Like

.

RoyalRoy

I don't know if they exchanged the brains of theists or they just removed it entirely.



a bird wandered into a home, probably due to your carelessness and then you called it evil.



No word to describe that. 14 Likes

I was thinking the owl transformed into a human being.



The result of too much of home video 2 Likes

A bat has strayed into my apartment and I tried killing it that night but I could not.....I just vex leave till d next morning I found it and killed it just as a normal bat......So which one is this girl calling evil owl......hmmmmm Nigerians have been brain washed with nollywood movie mentality.... 10 Likes

I just hope the family won't tell their pastor or else........pastor go tell dem say na their great grand papa dey hunt dem......(d next thing we go see....pastor don buy jet..) 5 Likes 1 Share

But where is lalasticlala now sef

Make GOD they watch over us.

I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.



3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.



4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.



5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;



6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.



7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.



8 Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.



9 Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;



10 There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.



11 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.



12 They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.



13 Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.



14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.



15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.



16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation. 15 Likes 1 Share

this happens when ur villagers insisted not sleeping because of you

Eh ya!

Nigerian owls are in trouble from all this false stories against them.

They FG should kuku be hiring them as assassins to kill the enemies of the states.

Millions of dollars will be saved that way! 4 Likes

ɭąɭą şђęy ţђąţ pęppęŗşoųp įŋɠŗędįęŋţş ŗęɱąįŋ?

Eye aye

Thank God for Nepa, but wait oh, when u said attack, I thought it was spiritual o, never knew it was something easy NEPA fit take care of am

Lautech reopened

Poor bird happened to fly in at the wrong time. Eyaa 2 Likes

What is the assurance that the owl is evil. An owl is nocturnal by nature.



If nocturnal is too big a word, it means an owl should normally fly at night. 3 Likes

Ok

OWIWI.......

Mille:

I don't know if they exchanged the brains of theists or they just removed it entirely.

a bird wandered into a home, probably due to your carelessness and then you called it evil.

No word to describe that.

When western media gets hold of these stories they say all Africans are illiterates and primitive people who should not be allowed in civilized societies.



People who have the mental intelligence of monkeys are wearing clothes, opening facebook accounts, walking around and describing themselves as humans. When western media gets hold of these stories they say all Africans are illiterates and primitive people who should not be allowed in civilized societies.People who have the mental intelligence of monkeys are wearing clothes, opening facebook accounts, walking around and describing themselves as humans. 8 Likes 1 Share



If you don't laugh after watching this... kill me..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wm5W0cMNW0 If you don't laugh after watching this... kill me..

What a pity

Evil owl.? So u think God dey ur side?









Stay for railway line, if u survive d hit of a train den we can talk

win2kwire:





When western media gets hold of these stories they say all Africans are illiterates and primitive people who should not be allowed in civilized societies.



People who have the mental intelligence of monkeys are wearing clothes, opening facebook accounts, walking around and describing themselves as humans. Are u smarter than this lady?

She might be expressing her low IQ differently but you reason the same.



You hold the western media in high esteem even when they have shown times without numbers how bias against us they are. The same westerners you see as gods are ignorant of Africa, common Africa. How many of them know Africa is a continent that consists of many nationalities? Do you accuse them of low IQ? no because they are your gods.



Don't condemn others unless you are better.



You even sound like a white racist/nationalists, so quick to liken your own to monkeys, abeg shift. Are u smarter than this lady?She might be expressing her low IQ differently but you reason the same.You hold the western media in high esteem even when they have shown times without numbers how bias against us they are. The same westerners you see as gods are ignorant of Africa, common Africa. How many of them know Africa is a continent that consists of many nationalities? Do you accuse them of low IQ? no because they are your gods.Don't condemn others unless you are better.You even sound like a white racist/nationalists, so quick to liken your own to monkeys, abeg shift. 4 Likes 1 Share

Owl dey kill human beings? 1 Like

Which kain owl cum b dis naw

Why didn't you people catch and torture the owl till you know who sent it? 1 Like 1 Share