Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan (4398 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan, has suggested that public officers responsible for providing power should be banned from using generators.



Oduntan made the call when he spoke with reporters in Lagos on Tuesday, saying that the measure was necessary to compel public officers to live up to expectations in doing their jobs.





According to him, top government functionaries, including the minister of power and other agencies in the power sector should be disallowed from using generators at their homes and offices to make them find lasting solution to the endemic power problem.



He said, “I believe that Nigeria has reached a point when all of us, including investors in the power sector should be banned from using generators.



“If the minister of power, permanent secretary and investors in the power sector are banned from using generators, I believe we will come together and fix the problem once and for all.



“My personal opinion is that as long as we continue to have alternatives to this problem, power failure will persist



http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/24/fashola-others-banned-using-generators-sunday-oduntan/ 6 Likes 1 Share

My own sarrki, have you seen maina of late ? My own sarrki, have you seen maina of late 22 Likes

Importation of Generator should rather be banned completely if we want to get it right in the power sector. 10 Likes

I totally agree with you



I observed that they hardly use generator in their homes



There I constant and steady power supply in their homes



They only use it in office to embezzle public funds



Only the masses bare the brunt



Our political elites are wicked 5 Likes

OZAOEKPE:

My own sarrki, have you seen maina of late ?

Our problem is a societal thing



Naturally we are corrupt



We all see it as a way of life Our problem is a societal thingNaturally we are corruptWe all see it as a way of life 3 Likes 1 Share

That's gonna be a very good one. 3 Likes

sarrki:





Our problem is a societal thing



Naturally we are corrupt



We all see it as a way of life Now you know, all the whole past months you've been blaming Jonathan. But jubril has shown us that he's far corrupt than Abacha himself. Now you know, all the whole past months you've been blaming Jonathan. But jubril has shown us that he's far corrupt than Abacha himself. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Even PHCN offices use Generators 5 Likes 2 Shares

Our minister for power still dey use gen, even all the discos dey use gen for their office. Wonderful country 3 Likes

sarrki:

I totally agree with you

I observed that they hardly use generator in their homes

There I constant and steady power supply in their homes

They only use it in office to embezzle public funds

Only the masses bare the brunt

Our political elites are wicked Oga sarrki,good evening,how are you? Oga sarrki,good evening,how are you? 2 Likes

Evablizin:

Oga sarrki,good evening,how are you?



Evening my sis Evening my sis 1 Like

sarrki:





Our problem is a societal thing



Naturally we are corrupt



We all see it as a way of life . This one you dey talk small small ,its like maina issue dey affect u? No vex o,where him dey sef ? hear say una Efcc dey find am. . This one you dey talk small small ,its like maina issue dey affect u? No vex o,where him dey sef ? hear say una Efcc dey find am. 6 Likes

nice idea, but this is 9ja, it wont work.

There is a political big wig in my area, IKDC wont give us light, but whenever this man is around, you go think sey the area na aso rock 3 Likes

It is act of foolishness to ask an armed robber to eradicate armed robbery. 2 Likes

One hausa man just called me I told him that it's wrong number.....The man called me back to ask me if I know the correct number 21 Likes 1 Share

It makes no difference because even in Aso Rock we use generators 3 Likes

And Inverters. I agree. 1 Like

Choi see fashola life....



Fashola just played into Fulani hands. He went and accepted an impossible job. Now his credibility is finished.



Fashola can't solve the problem because the Northern Cabal is not done using the electricity issue to slow down the growth of the South.



How can all parts of Nigeria have electricity at once?



Imagine if you passed a law saying MTN must roll out it's infrastructure in equal strength all over the country.



Or that all banks must have equal branches all over the country. 2 Likes

Yes even FG offices, so that they can know what Nigerians are facing 3 Likes

Biety:

Importation of Generator should rather be banned completely if we want to get it right in the power sector.







that was how our useless president banned the importation of rice without any agricultural boom in rice production, Making the poor masses buy rice mixed with stones at 25k per bag. And you want them to ban importation of generators while the government are yet to deliver on the 24hrs power they promised within six months as they said during their campaign. Why don't you people learn sef . Youths of these generation ehn tufiakwa! that was how our useless president banned the importation of rice without any agricultural boom in rice production, Making the poor masses buy rice mixed with stones at 25k per bag. And you want them to ban importation of generators while the government are yet to deliver on the 24hrs power they promised within six months as they said during their campaign. Why don't you people learn sef. Youths of these generation ehn tufiakwa! 2 Likes

100% agreed, let dem knw how we feel 1 Like

Very correct, this many is only making sense because he is not a politician 1 Like

GreenMavro:

One hausa man just called me I told him that it's wrong number.....The man called me back to ask me if I know the correct number 2 Likes

I concur.. 1 Like

I agree! 1 Like

Biety:

Importation of Generator should rather be banned completely if we want to get it right in the power sector.







That would be a tough call.considering the money that is made off the power situation in Nigeria. That would be a tough call.considering the money that is made off the power situation in Nigeria.

This idea is lofty but is it feasible? I doubt. Reminds me about when I wrote my final exams few months back, despite pleas and protest on the students part, no feather was ruffled. This is just one head among the hydra-headed monster facing our nation, the earlier we sort it out, the better for everyone concerned. 1 Like

U guys knw the condition wey 9ja d na,why in no go use genarator :DU guys knw the condition wey 9ja d na,why in no go use genarator

GreenMavro:

One hausa man just called me I told him that it's wrong number.....The man called me back to ask me if I know the correct number Buhahahahhaha



U no tell am say na zero suppose end the number BuhahahahhahaU no tell am say na zero suppose end the number





What effort has he made in regulating the light



As if in his own house e no dey use gen Abeg this Oduntan guy should go have several seats...pot calling kettle blackWhat effort has he made in regulating the lightAs if in his own house e no dey use gen