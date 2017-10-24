₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,668 members, 3,872,325 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 09:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan (4398 Views)
|Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by sarrki(m): 3:55pm
The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan, has suggested that public officers responsible for providing power should be banned from using generators.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/24/fashola-others-banned-using-generators-sunday-oduntan/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:57pm
My own sarrki, have you seen maina of late ?
22 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by Biety: 3:59pm
Importation of Generator should rather be banned completely if we want to get it right in the power sector.
10 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by sarrki(m): 3:59pm
I totally agree with you
I observed that they hardly use generator in their homes
There I constant and steady power supply in their homes
They only use it in office to embezzle public funds
Only the masses bare the brunt
Our political elites are wicked
5 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by sarrki(m): 4:00pm
OZAOEKPE:
Our problem is a societal thing
Naturally we are corrupt
We all see it as a way of life
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by modelmike7(m): 4:01pm
That's gonna be a very good one.
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by OZAOEKPE(m): 4:03pm
sarrki:Now you know, all the whole past months you've been blaming Jonathan. But jubril has shown us that he's far corrupt than Abacha himself.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by olaric(m): 4:03pm
Even PHCN offices use Generators
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by Megatrix: 4:06pm
Our minister for power still dey use gen, even all the discos dey use gen for their office. Wonderful country
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by Evablizin(f): 4:11pm
sarrki:Oga sarrki,good evening,how are you?
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by sarrki(m): 4:20pm
Evablizin:
Evening my sis
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:26pm
sarrki:. This one you dey talk small small ,its like maina issue dey affect u? No vex o,where him dey sef ? hear say una Efcc dey find am.
6 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by OlujobaSamuel: 5:13pm
nice idea, but this is 9ja, it wont work.
There is a political big wig in my area, IKDC wont give us light, but whenever this man is around, you go think sey the area na aso rock
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by Dedetwo(m): 5:22pm
It is act of foolishness to ask an armed robber to eradicate armed robbery.
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by GreenMavro: 7:53pm
One hausa man just called me I told him that it's wrong number.....The man called me back to ask me if I know the correct number
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by AishaBuhari: 7:55pm
It makes no difference because even in Aso Rock we use generators
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by kennygee(f): 7:55pm
And Inverters. I agree.
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by chloride6: 7:55pm
Choi see fashola life....
Fashola just played into Fulani hands. He went and accepted an impossible job. Now his credibility is finished.
Fashola can't solve the problem because the Northern Cabal is not done using the electricity issue to slow down the growth of the South.
How can all parts of Nigeria have electricity at once?
Imagine if you passed a law saying MTN must roll out it's infrastructure in equal strength all over the country.
Or that all banks must have equal branches all over the country.
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by hezy4real01(m): 7:57pm
Yes even FG offices, so that they can know what Nigerians are facing
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by lilfreezy: 7:57pm
Biety:
that was how our useless president banned the importation of rice without any agricultural boom in rice production, Making the poor masses buy rice mixed with stones at 25k per bag. And you want them to ban importation of generators while the government are yet to deliver on the 24hrs power they promised within six months as they said during their campaign. Why don't you people learn sef . Youths of these generation ehn tufiakwa!
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by LilSmith55(m): 7:57pm
100% agreed, let dem knw how we feel
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by JayJohnson: 7:59pm
Very correct, this many is only making sense because he is not a politician
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by AishaBuhari: 8:00pm
GreenMavro:
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by rawtouch: 8:00pm
I concur..
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by Flexherbal(m): 8:01pm
I agree!
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by DJperdurabo: 8:02pm
Biety:
That would be a tough call.considering the money that is made off the power situation in Nigeria.
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by emperormossad(m): 8:03pm
This idea is lofty but is it feasible? I doubt. Reminds me about when I wrote my final exams few months back, despite pleas and protest on the students part, no feather was ruffled. This is just one head among the hydra-headed monster facing our nation, the earlier we sort it out, the better for everyone concerned.
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by Hoseaexcape(m): 8:04pm
U guys knw the condition wey 9ja d na,why in no go use genarator :DU guys knw the condition wey 9ja d na,why in no go use genarator
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by romeorailss: 8:05pm
GreenMavro:Buhahahahhaha
U no tell am say na zero suppose end the number
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:08pm
Abeg this Oduntan guy should go have several seats...pot calling kettle black
What effort has he made in regulating the light
As if in his own house e no dey use gen
|Re: Fashola, Others Should Be Banned From Using Generators – Sunday Oduntan by osscarr(m): 8:10pm
I can't imagine
So minister of power go reach house; then go on generator
Arrrruuuuu
3 Likes
Former NLC President, & PDP Chieftain Pascal Bafyau Is Dead / Lagos To Demolish Structures On Flood Plains / BREAKING: Portfolios Of New Ministerial Nominees Finally LEAKED!…
Viewing this topic: oriste(f), veeklin(m), lamdobaly(m), akinmusi(m), Blackrev, UfuomaUN(m), macfako(m), tommylee(m), uprightman(m), iheanyi4u(m), hugoboss70(m), miracle4(m), solarview(m), Prinzcharmin, Java001(m), dapiahno(m), nnatom, AyamConfidence(m), MisterSols, free2ryhme, stevejomo(m), Chibabi(m), amojis(m), sonofanarchy(m), kelvinze(m), adefolarinwa01(m), tpdgenius(m), idfranco43 and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13