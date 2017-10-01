Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner (2106 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to PMExpress, details of the DPP information was made public by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohinmi Edgal who explained that the file of the outcome of the investigation was duplicated and sent to DPP for advice and they have sent their advice.



Edgal said the DPP report advised that more investigations should be carried out on the matter to determine the involvement of the whole suspects on the matter which he said the police was still working on.



As a result, the CP Edgal has ordered further investigations on Davido and his aides over the circumstance that led to the death of late Umeike. The police boss said the re-invitation of Davido had to do with fresh facts that he denied; that he did not know who took the deceased to the Island General Hospital and dumped him there.



Edgal said that Davido needed to explain why he denied knowing who took the deceased to the hospital, whereas he was the person that directed his driver and escort to take the deceased to the hospital and abandon him there.



The CCTV camera footage showed the vehicles that brought the deceased to the hospital and the police boss said that the same vehicle was traced to Davido’s house at Lekki Phase one.



The autopsy report carried out by the doctors showed that the late Tagbo died of suffocation. The CCTV at the joint where they hung out together captured the deceased taking huge volume of alcohol and was with Davido and their friends.



The investigation is expected to take a longer period before a conclusive report can be released.



Culled From; The report of Directorate of Public Prosecution has revealed that popular music artist, David Adeleke aka Davido might not be totally free over his alleged involvement in the death Tagbo Umeike.According to PMExpress, details of the DPP information was made public by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohinmi Edgal who explained that the file of the outcome of the investigation was duplicated and sent to DPP for advice and they have sent their advice.Edgal said the DPP report advised that more investigations should be carried out on the matter to determine the involvement of the whole suspects on the matter which he said the police was still working on.As a result, the CP Edgal has ordered further investigations on Davido and his aides over the circumstance that led to the death of late Umeike. The police boss said the re-invitation of Davido had to do with fresh facts that he denied; that he did not know who took the deceased to the Island General Hospital and dumped him there.Edgal said that Davido needed to explain why he denied knowing who took the deceased to the hospital, whereas he was the person that directed his driver and escort to take the deceased to the hospital and abandon him there.The CCTV camera footage showed the vehicles that brought the deceased to the hospital and the police boss said that the same vehicle was traced to Davido’s house at Lekki Phase one.The autopsy report carried out by the doctors showed that the late Tagbo died of suffocation. The CCTV at the joint where they hung out together captured the deceased taking huge volume of alcohol and was with Davido and their friends.The investigation is expected to take a longer period before a conclusive report can be released.Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/davido-is-not-totally-free-over-tagbos.html

Whatever the investigation might result into.



Davido is not going to jail. 3 Likes

Must you people always carry your investigation to the media abegi Must you people always carry your investigation to the media abegi 1 Like

Booked

I is coming back

Again?

Fastest finger booking of space on NL shows Nig is over populated. For Tagbo and CP let the dead bury themselves, a lot of innocent individuals are been killed and kidnapped daily, go n face them and leave "celebrity investigation" alone. 1 Like

The police commissioner appears to be very confused on this matter ...

On a side note, Davido and his guys really fvcked up on this Tagbo issue. They shouldn't have abandoned Tagbo's body in the hospital.

Oya , Alfa Musa, please help us pray for Davido and his crew as regards to this Tagbo matter 1 Like

How I wish Tagbo can wake up from his deep sleep and unravel this mystery once and for all.



I hope Davido has learnt his lesson. Eeni loruko labuku nle ka ( It is an influential person disgrace is always looking for, to tarnish the image).

One hausa man just called me I told him that it's wrong number.....The man called me back to ask me if I know the correct number 5 Likes

TheHistorian:

Whatever the investigation might result into.



Davido is not going to jail.



why opening ur teeth? why opening ur teeth?

Of Course, the new CP has to show that he is working

and what better chance than he gasping at straw in attempting

to nail a high profile suspect.



The so-called lie is becoming a comic.

First he was accused of lying that he didn't know the hospital

Tagbo was taken to, how was he to know when he didn't follow

them.



Now the lie has been changed to "he didn't know who took Tagbo

to the hospital.



Even if the CP claims were to be true, lying to the police is not

a crime. It is a waste of public resources to pursue a fruitless

case just for sensationalism. 1 Like

OK!!!

Meanwhile all of them are rich , police commissioner, davido. Late tagbo



Buh me that haven't eaten nothing but beans since morning , them are disturb me with their news



By the way am unemployed too

And my girl might be cheating on me

Maina Maina Maina Maina Maina......

Davido no go like this news o

One thing i knw and i'm 100% sure of is,davido is nt going to any prison..

If u want to arrest him, arrest him and stop speculating. Bunch of incompetent mofos!

O ga o

V

even if na davido kill am nothing go do am I'm sef dey waka near valley of the happening imagine dey drink and dey do hard life if he was a pastor now or in his appartment jeje doing the thing for birthday night I'm for safe that's why I don't club

Davido would not sleep well tonight ...

Let them withhold his Ecowas passport

Hmm

We all know this is a lie just public stunt

Hearthynukeh:

why opening ur teeth? ....Sorry about that.....It was a mistake ....Sorry about that.....It was a mistake

HeWrites:

The report of Directorate of Public Prosecution has revealed that popular music artist, David Adeleke aka Davido might not be totally free over his alleged involvement in the death Tagbo Umeike.



According to PMExpress, details of the DPP information was made public by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohinmi Edgal who explained that the file of the outcome of the investigation was duplicated and sent to DPP for advice and they have sent their advice.



Edgal said the DPP report advised that more investigations should be carried out on the matter to determine the involvement of the whole suspects on the matter which he said the police was still working on.



As a result, the CP Edgal has ordered further investigations on Davido and his aides over the circumstance that led to the death of late Umeike. The police boss said the re-invitation of Davido had to do with fresh facts that he denied; that he did not know who took the deceased to the Island General Hospital and dumped him there.



Edgal said that Davido needed to explain why he denied knowing who took the deceased to the hospital, whereas he was the person that directed his driver and escort to take the deceased to the hospital and abandon him there.



The CCTV camera footage showed the vehicles that brought the deceased to the hospital and the police boss said that the same vehicle was traced to Davido’s house at Lekki Phase one.



The autopsy report carried out by the doctors showed that the late Tagbo died of suffocation. The CCTV at the joint where they hung out together captured the deceased taking huge volume of alcohol and was with Davido and their friends.



The investigation is expected to take a longer period before a conclusive report can be released.



Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/davido-is-not-totally-free-over-tagbos.html





but other poor man children dey for detention abi but other poor man children dey for detention abi

Really sad for the guys family, but truth be told Davido can't be prosecuted even if found guilty of any wrong doing, except he's no longer a celebrity, a billionaire son in a fantastically corrupt country called Nigeria.

brainpulse:

Must you people always carry your investigation to the media abegi

It's because davido is a media boy It's because davido is a media boy

na davido body dem know say dem dey active.

By the time he comes out of prison his frog voice go don turn crocodile voice