₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,668 members, 3,872,325 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 09:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner (2106 Views)
|Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by HeWrites(m): 7:49pm
The report of Directorate of Public Prosecution has revealed that popular music artist, David Adeleke aka Davido might not be totally free over his alleged involvement in the death Tagbo Umeike.
According to PMExpress, details of the DPP information was made public by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohinmi Edgal who explained that the file of the outcome of the investigation was duplicated and sent to DPP for advice and they have sent their advice.
Edgal said the DPP report advised that more investigations should be carried out on the matter to determine the involvement of the whole suspects on the matter which he said the police was still working on.
As a result, the CP Edgal has ordered further investigations on Davido and his aides over the circumstance that led to the death of late Umeike. The police boss said the re-invitation of Davido had to do with fresh facts that he denied; that he did not know who took the deceased to the Island General Hospital and dumped him there.
Edgal said that Davido needed to explain why he denied knowing who took the deceased to the hospital, whereas he was the person that directed his driver and escort to take the deceased to the hospital and abandon him there.
The CCTV camera footage showed the vehicles that brought the deceased to the hospital and the police boss said that the same vehicle was traced to Davido’s house at Lekki Phase one.
The autopsy report carried out by the doctors showed that the late Tagbo died of suffocation. The CCTV at the joint where they hung out together captured the deceased taking huge volume of alcohol and was with Davido and their friends.
The investigation is expected to take a longer period before a conclusive report can be released.
Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/davido-is-not-totally-free-over-tagbos.html
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by TheHistorian(m): 8:59pm
Whatever the investigation might result into.
Davido is not going to jail.
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by brainpulse: 8:59pm
Must you people always carry your investigation to the media abegi
1 Like
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by teresafaith(f): 8:59pm
Booked
I is coming back
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Disneylady(f): 9:00pm
Again?
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Tbillz(m): 9:00pm
Fastest finger booking of space on NL shows Nig is over populated. For Tagbo and CP let the dead bury themselves, a lot of innocent individuals are been killed and kidnapped daily, go n face them and leave "celebrity investigation" alone.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Warldbest(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by coolhamid(m): 9:00pm
The police commissioner appears to be very confused on this matter ...
On a side note, Davido and his guys really fvcked up on this Tagbo issue. They shouldn't have abandoned Tagbo's body in the hospital.
Oya , Alfa Musa, please help us pray for Davido and his crew as regards to this Tagbo matter
1 Like
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Aol360: 9:00pm
How I wish Tagbo can wake up from his deep sleep and unravel this mystery once and for all.
I hope Davido has learnt his lesson. Eeni loruko labuku nle ka ( It is an influential person disgrace is always looking for, to tarnish the image).
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by GreenMavro: 9:01pm
One hausa man just called me I told him that it's wrong number.....The man called me back to ask me if I know the correct number
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Hearthynukeh(f): 9:01pm
TheHistorian:why opening ur teeth?
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by ivolt: 9:01pm
Of Course, the new CP has to show that he is working
and what better chance than he gasping at straw in attempting
to nail a high profile suspect.
The so-called lie is becoming a comic.
First he was accused of lying that he didn't know the hospital
Tagbo was taken to, how was he to know when he didn't follow
them.
Now the lie has been changed to "he didn't know who took Tagbo
to the hospital.
Even if the CP claims were to be true, lying to the police is not
a crime. It is a waste of public resources to pursue a fruitless
case just for sensationalism.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by mercyymai(f): 9:01pm
OK!!!
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Andrewgame42: 9:02pm
Meanwhile all of them are rich , police commissioner, davido. Late tagbo
Buh me that haven't eaten nothing but beans since morning , them are disturb me with their news
By the way am unemployed too
And my girl might be cheating on me
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Biggcake: 9:02pm
Maina Maina Maina Maina Maina......
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Marvelous101: 9:02pm
Davido no go like this news o
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Uyi168(m): 9:02pm
One thing i knw and i'm 100% sure of is,davido is nt going to any prison..
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Foodforthought(m): 9:02pm
If u want to arrest him, arrest him and stop speculating. Bunch of incompetent mofos!
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Boyooosa(m): 9:02pm
O ga o
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by bokunrawo(m): 9:02pm
V
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Greatmind23: 9:03pm
even if na davido kill am nothing go do am I'm sef dey waka near valley of the happening imagine dey drink and dey do hard life if he was a pastor now or in his appartment jeje doing the thing for birthday night I'm for safe that's why I don't club
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Keneking: 9:03pm
Davido would not sleep well tonight ...
Let them withhold his Ecowas passport
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by kay29000(m): 9:04pm
Hmm
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Settingz321(m): 9:04pm
We all know this is a lie just public stunt
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Hearthynukeh(f): 9:04pm
Hearthynukeh:....Sorry about that.....It was a mistake
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by free2ryhme: 9:04pm
HeWrites:
but other poor man children dey for detention abi
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Olalan(m): 9:04pm
Really sad for the guys family, but truth be told Davido can't be prosecuted even if found guilty of any wrong doing, except he's no longer a celebrity, a billionaire son in a fantastically corrupt country called Nigeria.
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Settingz321(m): 9:05pm
brainpulse:
It's because davido is a media boy
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by toastedbread: 9:05pm
na davido body dem know say dem dey active.
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by DrDope(m): 9:05pm
By the time he comes out of prison his frog voice go don turn crocodile voice
|Re: Davido Is Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death - Police Commissioner by Settingz321(m): 9:05pm
Olalan:
To be reminded Dangote was the God father when he was born
Kelly Hansome Injured In Fatal Crash - Car Crash Scene Photos / Happy Birthday Mrs Idibia / Beverly And Melvin Representing Nigeria In Big Brother Africa 2013
Viewing this topic: Adiwana, purplelady, Naturalobserver(m), nwokolokingsley(m), boseoluwakemi, BentiBenti, onatisi(m), RilChino(m), Kissgrafix3, amunkita(m), mcPhuture(m), bakrysam01, simontosy(m), NDelta(m), davss02(m), Adex7004(m), Hollicom(m), gbbec, BCJAY(f), aanexplus(m), jamboloun, dollytino4real(f), liberationnow, miclef86(m), OGsteven(m), Lazyreporta(m), monaku(m), kaffy4tope(m), sadiqabuch, CecyAdrian(f), prodiga, udemzyudex(m), loodba, lovedad222, phire2324(m), opomulero101(m), spanzed(m), Museum, Diamondwriter(m), TempleChinedum(m), timbs001(m), Princeemmymu, Dee1murphy(m), paddy01, UnicoBoas01, fkj950ax(m), abraham88(m), OmoOshodi(m), Famorori, emsco(m), dkam, themonk(m), Wolexdey(m), dotcomnamename, braskey, tishbite41, mycece, lebienconnu, Great504, MansaHenry(m), femi312, yemiariwayo, ghanaman5050, Darkseid(m), PaTuna1(m), compressordaf(m), Jodha(f), Kenneth205(m), aubumeyang, solasoulmusic(f), rawtouch, adeSoft2yk, Adola1(m), Ibrofem(m), yebo, GogetterMD(m), widepussy(f), McPicnic(m) and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6