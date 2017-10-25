₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by PublicHealthNig: 8:37pm On Oct 24
Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo
Source: http://www.publichealth.com.ng/scientifically-proven-health-benefits-of-zobo-drink/
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by extralargehead(m): 9:08pm On Oct 24
FTC. thank God. Noted. Next topic, please.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by TheHistorian(m): 9:25pm On Oct 24
If Nigerians are to take all these health research results serious..
I think we will only drink water and eat fruits.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by komododragons: 9:26pm On Oct 24
you are talking jargons Mr publichealthnig
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Settingz321(m): 9:26pm On Oct 24
Even when Fanta is never an option
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by miniyi018(f): 9:26pm On Oct 24
Noted.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Settingz321(m): 9:27pm On Oct 24
miniyi018:Who impregnated you?
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Ekeseges(f): 9:27pm On Oct 24
Great Indeed.i even heard the drink can cause miscarriage
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by sukuz5: 9:27pm On Oct 24
really
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by kay29000(m): 9:27pm On Oct 24
Hmm! Thanks for this information.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by rawtouch: 9:27pm On Oct 24
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:27pm On Oct 24
Men! Pregnancy with its many Dos and Don`ts! Even the innocent zobo has now being implicated... Oh well, thank God I`m not a woman.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by BerryAnny(m): 9:29pm On Oct 24
Zobo and Kunu!!! Nah me favorite drink be that! I no get money to dey waste on Viju and Cway
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Adaumunocha(f): 9:29pm On Oct 24
Good to know
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by knowhowk: 9:29pm On Oct 24
@ op ,God bless U.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by asawanathegreat(m): 9:29pm On Oct 24
Ok make I go drink one bottle now.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Leakdaddy: 9:30pm On Oct 24
Doesn't work on Nigerian women.
U can tell this shiit to indians.
They have the worst set of malfunctioning children
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by highchief1: 9:31pm On Oct 24
Adaumunocha:ada are you pregnant
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by solid3(m): 9:31pm On Oct 24
How bout men about to impregnate their wives?
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by symbianDON(m): 9:32pm On Oct 24
great article! this is the kind of article that ought to grace the FrontPage and not some davido/tonto dikeh palaver
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by ekems2017(f): 9:34pm On Oct 24
I strongly disagree with this research. I was pregnant with my first baby and the only thing I could drink for the whole nine mths was zobo. I was advised not to drink kunu that time so that my baby will not be too big. I drank zobo as if my life depended on it. Gave birth to a baby that weighed 3.5kg. So which one come be this one i just read?
Someone once told me that if I drink this same zobo I will go in to Labour before my baby is up to nine months but I carry am pass the date the doctor even gave me.
Abeg make i rest with this una research.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by AniAnne(f): 9:36pm On Oct 24
Thank God. Thank you for this great info.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Lusola15: 9:36pm On Oct 24
Coke and Fanta are ok but not Africa zobo
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by ennyhola: 9:37pm On Oct 24
all these Health people will just be dropping Rules anyhow
kukuma tell us not to eat food and Drink water again
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by jerryBoss1(m): 9:37pm On Oct 24
I hardly read all this stuff and i just scroll down reading dope comments and funny ones too.
Has anyone seen Rokia2's and Rozzayy These ladies can freshen any active niccur's rod
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Frenchfriez: 9:38pm On Oct 24
Yet another half cooked scientific article rushed into public domain with the aim of driving blog traffic. Even in the parent blog, no citations, no specifics, no references. Seriously?
So SGPT causes LBW and yet it causes post Natal weight gain. Really, go ahead and amuse me.
Anyways, its a good read and far better than the celebrity nonsense we see here daily.
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Palaver: 9:39pm On Oct 24
symbianDON:see me see wahala ooo....wetin concern me concern tonto dikeh and davido?
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by solpat(m): 9:40pm On Oct 24
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Ediomo12(m): 9:41pm On Oct 24
Is true
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Adaumunocha(f): 9:43pm On Oct 24
highchief1:Yes I am... Issa twins
|Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Gentlevin: 9:46pm On Oct 24
jerryBoss1:hehehehehe u dey find their trouble ba?......OK check "lost and found" department u go see them...
