Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by PublicHealthNig: 8:37pm On Oct 24
Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo

Zobo drink is a familiar beverage loved by Nigerians. It is produced from dried roselle or sorrel leaves (Hibiscus Sabdariffa). This bright red drink is loved both for every day and as a refreshment drink in parties. This drink has many advantages: available, affordable, tasty, and refreshing and also has a lot of healthy benefits.
Zobo is not only refreshing, it can also be used to regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, strengthen blood vessels, calm the nerves, reduce stress, for weight loss, and to improve sex drive. However, extensive literature review by Public health Nigeria revealed several reasons why pregnant women and Nursing mothers should avoid zobo drink.

Why Zobo Is Not Safe For Pregnant Women & Breast Feeding Mothers
A study published in the African journal of alternative and complementary medicine revealed that consuming zobo drink during pregnancy increases the possibility of giving birth to babies with low birth weight (LBW) possibly through the gluconeogenic activities of the elevated serum glutamate pyruvate transaminase (SGPT). Results from a similar study which evaluated the effect of zobo drink during breast feeding also revealed that consuming zobo drink during lactation decreased maternal food and fluid intake, delays the onset of puberty in the female offspring and increased postnatal weight gain all of which are detrimental to health.
Zobo may be a healthy drink for most people but it is a drink that pregnant women and nursing mothers must avoid due to its implication on maternal and child health. But one amazingly healthy drink that Improves milk production that can be consumed by pregnant Women and Nursing Mothers is Kunu Drink.

Source: http://www.publichealth.com.ng/scientifically-proven-health-benefits-of-zobo-drink/

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by extralargehead(m): 9:08pm On Oct 24
FTC. thank God. Noted. Next topic, please.

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by TheHistorian(m): 9:25pm On Oct 24
If Nigerians are to take all these health research results serious..

I think we will only drink water and eat fruits. undecided undecided

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by komododragons: 9:26pm On Oct 24
you are talking jargons Mr publichealthnig undecided

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Settingz321(m): 9:26pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by miniyi018(f): 9:26pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Settingz321(m): 9:27pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Ekeseges(f): 9:27pm On Oct 24
Great Indeed.i even heard the drink can cause miscarriage

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by sukuz5: 9:27pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by kay29000(m): 9:27pm On Oct 24
Hmm! Thanks for this information.
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by rawtouch: 9:27pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:27pm On Oct 24
Men! Pregnancy with its many Dos and Don`ts! Even the innocent zobo has now being implicated... Oh well, thank God I`m not a woman.

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by BerryAnny(m): 9:29pm On Oct 24
Zobo and Kunu!!! Nah me favorite drink be that! I no get money to dey waste on Viju and Cway

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Adaumunocha(f): 9:29pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by knowhowk: 9:29pm On Oct 24
@ op ,God bless U.

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by asawanathegreat(m): 9:29pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Leakdaddy: 9:30pm On Oct 24
Doesn't work on Nigerian women.
U can tell this shiit to indians.
They have the worst set of malfunctioning children

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by highchief1: 9:31pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by solid3(m): 9:31pm On Oct 24
How bout men about to impregnate their wives?
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by symbianDON(m): 9:32pm On Oct 24
great article! this is the kind of article that ought to grace the FrontPage and not some davido/tonto dikeh palaver

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by ekems2017(f): 9:34pm On Oct 24
I strongly disagree with this research. I was pregnant with my first baby and the only thing I could drink for the whole nine mths was zobo. I was advised not to drink kunu that time so that my baby will not be too big. I drank zobo as if my life depended on it. Gave birth to a baby that weighed 3.5kg. So which one come be this one i just read?
Someone once told me that if I drink this same zobo I will go in to Labour before my baby is up to nine months but I carry am pass the date the doctor even gave me.

Abeg make i rest with this una research.

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by AniAnne(f): 9:36pm On Oct 24
Thank God. Thank you for this great info.
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Lusola15: 9:36pm On Oct 24
angry Coke and Fanta are ok but not Africa zobo grin grin
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by ennyhola: 9:37pm On Oct 24
all these Health people will just be dropping Rules anyhow


kukuma tell us not to eat food and Drink water again grin
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by jerryBoss1(m): 9:37pm On Oct 24
I hardly read all this stuff and i just scroll down reading dope comments and funny ones too.

Has anyone seen Rokia2's and Rozzayy These ladies can freshen any active niccur's rod grin grin
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Frenchfriez: 9:38pm On Oct 24
Yet another half cooked scientific article rushed into public domain with the aim of driving blog traffic. Even in the parent blog, no citations, no specifics, no references. Seriously?
So SGPT causes LBW and yet it causes post Natal weight gain. Really, go ahead and amuse me. grin
Anyways, its a good read and far better than the celebrity nonsense we see here daily.

Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Palaver: 9:39pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by solpat(m): 9:40pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Ediomo12(m): 9:41pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Adaumunocha(f): 9:43pm On Oct 24
Re: Why Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Zobo by Gentlevin: 9:46pm On Oct 24
