Zobo drink is a familiar beverage loved by Nigerians. It is produced from dried roselle or sorrel leaves (Hibiscus Sabdariffa). This bright red drink is loved both for every day and as a refreshment drink in parties. This drink has many advantages: available, affordable, tasty, and refreshing and also has a lot of healthy benefits.

Zobo is not only refreshing, it can also be used to regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, strengthen blood vessels, calm the nerves, reduce stress, for weight loss, and to improve sex drive. However, extensive literature review by Public health Nigeria revealed several reasons why pregnant women and Nursing mothers should avoid zobo drink.



Why Zobo Is Not Safe For Pregnant Women & Breast Feeding Mothers

A study published in the African journal of alternative and complementary medicine revealed that consuming zobo drink during pregnancy increases the possibility of giving birth to babies with low birth weight (LBW) possibly through the gluconeogenic activities of the elevated serum glutamate pyruvate transaminase (SGPT). Results from a similar study which evaluated the effect of zobo drink during breast feeding also revealed that consuming zobo drink during lactation decreased maternal food and fluid intake, delays the onset of puberty in the female offspring and increased postnatal weight gain all of which are detrimental to health.

Zobo may be a healthy drink for most people but it is a drink that pregnant women and nursing mothers must avoid due to its implication on maternal and child health. But one amazingly healthy drink that Improves milk production that can be consumed by pregnant Women and Nursing Mothers is Kunu Drink.

I think we will only drink water and eat fruits. If Nigerians are to take all these health research results serious..I think we will only drink water and eat fruits. 21 Likes 2 Shares

you are talking jargons Mr publichealthnig 3 Likes

Great Indeed.i even heard the drink can cause miscarriage 2 Likes

Men! Pregnancy with its many Dos and Don`ts! Even the innocent zobo has now being implicated... Oh well, thank God I`m not a woman. 7 Likes 1 Share

Zobo and Kunu!!! Nah me favorite drink be that! I no get money to dey waste on Viju and Cway 1 Like 1 Share

great article! this is the kind of article that ought to grace the FrontPage and not some davido/tonto dikeh palaver 2 Likes

I strongly disagree with this research. I was pregnant with my first baby and the only thing I could drink for the whole nine mths was zobo. I was advised not to drink kunu that time so that my baby will not be too big. I drank zobo as if my life depended on it. Gave birth to a baby that weighed 3.5kg. So which one come be this one i just read?

Someone once told me that if I drink this same zobo I will go in to Labour before my baby is up to nine months but I carry am pass the date the doctor even gave me.



Abeg make i rest with this una research. 16 Likes 1 Share

So SGPT causes LBW and yet it causes post Natal weight gain. Really, go ahead and amuse me.

Anyways, its a good read and far better than the celebrity nonsense we see here daily. Yet another half cooked scientific article rushed into public domain with the aim of driving blog traffic. Even in the parent blog, no citations, no specifics, no references. Seriously?So SGPT causes LBW and yet it causes post Natal weight gain. Really, go ahead and amuse me.Anyways, its a good read and far better than the celebrity nonsense we see here daily. 1 Like

