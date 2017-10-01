₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by sarrki(m): 12:50am
An invitation card from the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Tricycles to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday sparked sharp reactions on social media.
The invitation card was sent out to tricycle operators (popularly called Keke or Keke Maruwa in some parlances) in the state to notify them of an upcoming workshop “on the need to separate female passengers from male passengers, reckless driving during marriage celebrations and using earpiece while driving”
The workshop is expected to be declared open by the Secretary to the State Government and the commissioner for local government affairs.
The leaked invitation card has since caused reactions from netizens on social media. A popular social activist and political commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi @kayodeOgundamisi and former presidential spokesman, Olusegun Adeniyi @Olusegunverdict could not hide their surprise on Twitter.
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 1:15am
SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT ON TRICYCLES. ..... OLENU BI KETTLE! !
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by sarrki(m): 1:15am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 1:16am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by leofab(f): 2:35am
The seminar's caption is cra'y...
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by Firefire(m): 4:18am
Great achievement from APC, Kano.
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 6:59am
Like seriously?
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by QueenOfNepal: 7:12am
Give us fiscal federalism and see a lot of northern states for sale on OLX
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by ChangetheChange: 7:59am
Senior Special Assistant on Keke Marwa Affairs
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:02am
ChangetheChange:
Our political elites waste money to pay their political cronies
All party are guilty of this
Be it PDP or Apc
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by Nbote(m): 8:07am
I'm guessing dats his own settlement. Politicians create portfolios out of nothing jus to fix someone up. But wait ooo, how are dey going to separate male passengers from d females in a keke? All these their hypocrisy is laughable most tyms
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by Bari22(m): 8:24am
wetin consign you with our state? our state, our governor, our keke, our SA, our wahala
We are just waiting for 2019 to pack him out so please don't disturb, let him enjoy a little while
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by looseweight: 8:52am
Nobody is talking about the agenda of d meeting. ( Separating women from men in tricycle)
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by Generalkaycee(m): 8:54am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by Owode1: 8:54am
Rubbbbbbish..............only in Nigga Area!
And must be an A fi Ccc gobernor. Mad men!
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 8:54am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by chijioke199182: 8:55am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by tolexy007(m): 8:55am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by chiamaka4g: 8:55am
Useless country. Useless government.
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by teamsynergy: 8:55am
What of SA on minor brides
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by grandstar(m): 8:56am
Jobs for the boys! Its payback for those who supported them.
I'm sure the governor does not see any need in separating the sexes but doesn't want trouble!
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by masada: 8:57am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by frisky2good(m): 8:58am
I just tire for Naija
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by chloedogie: 8:58am
If you want to see prostitution at its highest peak, go to Kano. Funny thing is those ladies will still be dressed in their hijabs.
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by anibi9674: 8:59am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by ikdaddy01(m): 9:01am
Re: Invitation Card By SA On Tricycle To Kano Governor, Ganduje Goes Viral (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 9:01am
Yeye people...they're the ones dragging this country back with their archaic way of thinking
