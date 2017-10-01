



The invitation card was sent out to tricycle operators (popularly called Keke or Keke Maruwa in some parlances) in the state to notify them of an upcoming workshop “on the need to separate female passengers from male passengers, reckless driving during marriage celebrations and using earpiece while driving”







The workshop is expected to be declared open by the Secretary to the State Government and the commissioner for local government affairs.



The leaked invitation card has since caused reactions from netizens on social media. A popular social activist and political commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi @kayodeOgundamisi and former presidential spokesman, Olusegun Adeniyi @Olusegunverdict could not hide their surprise on Twitter.







http://www.campus94.com/2017/10/invitation-card-by-special-assistant-on.html?m=1 An invitation card from the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Tricycles to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday sparked sharp reactions on social media.The invitation card was sent out to tricycle operators (popularly called Keke or Keke Maruwa in some parlances) in the state to notify them of an upcoming workshop “on the need to separate female passengers from male passengers, reckless driving during marriage celebrations and using earpiece while driving”The workshop is expected to be declared open by the Secretary to the State Government and the commissioner for local government affairs.The leaked invitation card has since caused reactions from netizens on social media. A popular social activist and political commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi @kayodeOgundamisi and former presidential spokesman, Olusegun Adeniyi @Olusegunverdict could not hide their surprise on Twitter. 1 Share