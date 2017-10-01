Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted (15070 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below are photos from the colourful celebration





Source: Popular lawyer Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN celebrated his 60th birthday at Sheraton hotel, Abuja.In attendance were Goodluck Jonathan,his wife Patience,Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and others.Below are photos from the colourful celebrationSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/photos-from-60th-birthday-celebration.html?m=1 4 Likes 1 Share

hmmmmm... Wish you happy birthday Sir!





Meanwhile Atikulate 2019 Loading... 27 Likes 3 Shares

I throway salute for this lawyer, the guy too much. 3 Likes

The rich always party together while the youth will be busy fighting, punching themselves and singing praises to them for mere #1000 6 Likes 1 Share

In real sense



Mama peace fine old pass jonathan oo 1 Like

Happy Birthday to the lawyer who always stand as Advocate for Political rogues during their travails. 10 Likes 1 Share

OK

All you looters and destroyers of our dear nation, the vengeance of the LORD will visit you soon. Keep on merry making and junketing, it maybe your last. 5 Likes 1 Share

All I see is Patience's bleached face. 3 Likes

My towns man My towns man

Why was she looking like that 1 Like

Lols mama peace looking good but funny 2 Likes

Hummmm!!!! I perceive corruption. But the corruption I perceive now is less than the one presently oozing out from the dullard and his band of olodos. 4 Likes 1 Share

This is how they gather...to 'discuss' the way forward...smh...

*spits*

*walks out*

Ok

Now I understand Ozekhome better 1 Like

Who don get money don get money...

At least e beta pass Nigeria own

Ozekhome the man who scammed Jonathan by faking his kidnap 1 Like

N.a. so

id911:

hmmmmm... Wish you happy birthday Sir!





Meanwhile Atikulate 2019 Loading...

All this Atiku Campaigners here on Nairaland, you people should stop na please!! The Brainwashing is actually Working and it's No longer funny Please you guys should just stop before more people begin to buy this crap please.. All this Atiku Campaigners here on Nairaland, you people should stop na please!! The Brainwashing is actually Working and it's No longer funny Please you guys should just stop before more people begin to buy this crap please..

I don't have anything to say than just please I need an American Green Card



*AburoBuhari*

She's Looking lik a mermaid

Sheppopotamus

gej and patience the biggest fraud ever exsted in

aso rock 1 Like

President Jonathan will do same next month, November.



lalasticlala, take note.



Happy 60th, M. Ozekhome.

hmm

No wonder, this Mike Ozekhome is a sworn enemy of APC/ PMB. Always speaking /arguing perversely. 1 Like





That is corruptions in the book of APC chapter Buhari verses cabals to Aso Rock sycophants. People have been naming their new born babies after Goodluck Jonathan and patience Jonathan, why is it that nobody want to named their new babies after BuhariThat is corruptions in the book of APC chapter Buhari verses cabals to Aso Rock sycophants. 2 Likes 1 Share