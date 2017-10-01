₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by zoba88: 2:21pm
Popular lawyer Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN celebrated his 60th birthday at Sheraton hotel, Abuja.In attendance were Goodluck Jonathan,his wife Patience,Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and others.
Below are photos from the colourful celebration
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/photos-from-60th-birthday-celebration.html?m=1
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by zoba88: 2:22pm
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by id911: 2:24pm
hmmmmm... Wish you happy birthday Sir!
Meanwhile Atikulate 2019 Loading...
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by DLuciano: 2:26pm
I throway salute for this lawyer, the guy too much.
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by Spylord48: 2:27pm
The rich always party together while the youth will be busy fighting, punching themselves and singing praises to them for mere #1000
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by Homeboiy(m): 2:37pm
In real sense
Mama peace fine old pass jonathan oo
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by TheHistorian(m): 3:09pm
Happy Birthday to the lawyer who always stand as Advocate for Political rogues during their travails.
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by sotall(m): 3:10pm
OK
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by 9jvirgin(m): 3:10pm
All you looters and destroyers of our dear nation, the vengeance of the LORD will visit you soon. Keep on merry making and junketing, it maybe your last.
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by Flashh: 3:10pm
All I see is Patience's bleached face.
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:11pm
My towns man
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by Alal(m): 3:12pm
Why was she looking like that
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by Geeklady: 3:13pm
Lols mama peace looking good but funny
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by Promismike(m): 3:13pm
Hummmm!!!! I perceive corruption. But the corruption I perceive now is less than the one presently oozing out from the dullard and his band of olodos.
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by emperormossad(m): 3:13pm
This is how they gather...to 'discuss' the way forward...smh...
*spits*
*walks out*
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by TippyTop(m): 3:13pm
Ok
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by DoTheNeedful: 3:13pm
Now I understand Ozekhome better
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by romoruyi(m): 3:14pm
Who don get money don get money...
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by sunshineV(m): 3:14pm
At least e beta pass Nigeria own
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by nairavsdollars: 3:15pm
Ozekhome the man who scammed Jonathan by faking his kidnap
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by AntiWailer: 3:15pm
N.a. so
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by MrMystrO(m): 3:16pm
id911:
All this Atiku Campaigners here on Nairaland, you people should stop na please!! The Brainwashing is actually Working and it's No longer funny Please you guys should just stop before more people begin to buy this crap please..
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by AburoBuhari: 3:16pm
I don't have anything to say than just please I need an American Green Card
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by StrongandMighty: 3:16pm
She's Looking lik a mermaid
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by icon8: 3:16pm
Sheppopotamus
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by saraki2019(m): 3:18pm
gej and patience the biggest fraud ever exsted in
aso rock
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by hucienda: 3:18pm
President Jonathan will do same next month, November.
lalasticlala, take note.
Happy 60th, M. Ozekhome.
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by binsanni(m): 3:19pm
hmm
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by michoim(m): 3:21pm
No wonder, this Mike Ozekhome is a sworn enemy of APC/ PMB. Always speaking /arguing perversely.
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by Jolar101(m): 3:21pm
People have been naming their new born babies after Goodluck Jonathan and patience Jonathan, why is it that nobody want to named their new babies after Buhari
That is corruptions in the book of APC chapter Buhari verses cabals to Aso Rock sycophants.
|Re: 60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted by lonelydora(m): 3:21pm
Oga Jona...flex on...don't mind Justice Abang and his cohorts including the bailiffs. Nothing will happen to you as an ex C-in-C.
