Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card (12368 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





but wait are we all invited?



Congrats to the music Taliban.





News from Praizeblog

http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/see-what-oritse-femi-wedding-invitation.html?m=0 This is what Oritsefemi’s wedding invitation card looks like. The events will takes place on Saturday, 25 November, 2017 at The Ark Event Centre, Block 1, Plot 2 Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki Right Side, Lagos.but wait are we all invited?Congrats to the music Taliban.News from Praizeblog 1 Like













more pics at Congratsmore pics at http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/see-what-oritse-femi-wedding-invitation.html?m=0

Wow... See as wedding dey hungry me. 3 Likes

**bleachers wedding** Getting married to your mum's age mate... Happy married life shaa... 1 Like

Seems like only yesterday Oritse Femi was pricing runs girls and telling them he is an 'international star'........... 1 Like

Pupalanta confirmed. Is this guy ready to deal with this? Celebrity/Marriage/Social Media has never worked; when will he learn?







My own is the next CongratsMy own is the next

Happy married life in advance





So you mean we are all invited 1 Like





See below



http://www.nairaland.com/4131783/just-1k-get-creative-business



Offer valid while promo lasts GET A BUSINESS CARD DESIGN and a FREE LETTER HEAD @ JUST 1KSee belowOffer valid while promo lasts

I pray for una..... Happy married life in advance..... Op say una never eat the forbidden fruit yet? #Daddyfreeze 2 Likes 1 Share

Dating an un-educated girl is ok until u text her.

Good nyt my love and she replies you :with Good niqht my love, may your soul rest in peace My brother you won't sleep that niqht... 2 Likes

congrats

Nigerians have a penchant for supporting mediocrity..oritsefemi is a failed artist with a horrible voice

Happy married life

This him bride no be today pikin at all

lasisi69:

**bleachers wedding** Getting married to your mum's age mate... Happy married life shaa...

lolz... Guy u wicked o lolz... Guy u wicked o 2 Likes

Ladyjumong this could be me and you

See as the wife be..birds of a feather. I sure say she go dey smoke Igbo wella

lasisi69:

**bleachers wedding** Getting married to your mum's age mate... Happy married life shaa... hater spotted hater spotted

d music Taliban wey dem beat for quilox. hw abt dat hin guy for junglist dat year.

the wedding Ongbalara Oritsefemi the ongbalara master,HML,but please save the Nigerian space whenever.... we've got loads to think about



*AburoBuhari*

Lol

sexybbstar:

Wow... See as wedding dey hungry me. 1 Like

Late Engineer and Mrs......, shey e papa no get name ni? 1 Like

princeade86:

hater spotted Afo Anu*** Afo Anu***

Hmmm.....

After 'slaying' all manner of slayables, men and brethren, it is about time to settle and go down low...is marriage not wonderful?

Yeah I remember now, NOBODY!

wizjaybee:

Nigerians have a penchant for supporting mediocrity..oritsefemi is a failed artist with a horrible voice And you areYeah I remember now, NOBODY! 2 Likes