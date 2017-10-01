₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by itspzpics(m): 2:24pm
This is what Oritsefemi’s wedding invitation card looks like. The events will takes place on Saturday, 25 November, 2017 at The Ark Event Centre, Block 1, Plot 2 Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki Right Side, Lagos.
but wait are we all invited?
Congrats to the music Taliban.
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by itspzpics(m): 2:25pm
Congrats
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by sexybbstar(f): 2:37pm
Wow... See as wedding dey hungry me.
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by lasisi69(m): 3:05pm
**bleachers wedding** Getting married to your mum's age mate... Happy married life shaa...
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by TheHistorian(m): 3:05pm
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by soberdrunk(m): 3:05pm
Seems like only yesterday Oritse Femi was pricing runs girls and telling them he is an 'international star'...........
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by 9jvirgin(m): 3:06pm
Pupalanta confirmed. Is this guy ready to deal with this? Celebrity/Marriage/Social Media has never worked; when will he learn?
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by maxysmith(f): 3:07pm
Congrats
My own is the next
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by medolab90(m): 3:07pm
Happy married life in advance
So you mean we are all invited
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by IamProdigy: 3:08pm
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by Mujaheedeen300: 3:08pm
I pray for una..... Happy married life in advance..... Op say una never eat the forbidden fruit yet? #Daddyfreeze
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by Lilchilz(m): 3:08pm
Dating an un-educated girl is ok until u text her.
Good nyt my love and she replies you :with Good niqht my love, may your soul rest in peace My brother you won't sleep that niqht...
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by DanielsParker: 3:08pm
congrats
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by wizjaybee(m): 3:08pm
Nigerians have a penchant for supporting mediocrity..oritsefemi is a failed artist with a horrible voice
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by simak1(m): 3:08pm
Happy married life
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:09pm
This him bride no be today pikin at all
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by phrankchek(m): 3:09pm
lasisi69:
lolz... Guy u wicked o
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:09pm
Ladyjumong this could be me and you
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by nairavsdollars: 3:09pm
See as the wife be..birds of a feather. I sure say she go dey smoke Igbo wella
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by princeade86(m): 3:10pm
lasisi69:hater spotted
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by tishbite41: 3:12pm
d music Taliban wey dem beat for quilox. hw abt dat hin guy for junglist dat year.
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by AburoBuhari: 3:12pm
the wedding Ongbalara Oritsefemi the ongbalara master,HML,but please save the Nigerian space whenever.... we've got loads to think about
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 3:13pm
Lol
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by emperormossad(m): 3:14pm
sexybbstar:
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by ehix89(m): 3:14pm
Late Engineer and Mrs......, shey e papa no get name ni?
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by lasisi69(m): 3:15pm
princeade86:Afo Anu***
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by romoruyi(m): 3:16pm
Hmmm.....
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by emperormossad(m): 3:16pm
After 'slaying' all manner of slayables, men and brethren, it is about time to settle and go down low...is marriage not wonderful?
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by ElSherriff: 3:17pm
And you are Yeah I remember now, NOBODY!
wizjaybee:
|Re: Photo Of Oritse Femi's Wedding Invitation Card by sunshineV(m): 3:17pm
U can't satisfy Nigerians.
If celebrities gets marriage, Nigerians will say it can never work
If celebrities no marry, Nigerians will say Goan marry u don dey old
Nigerians which way nah
Ahh ahhhhhh
