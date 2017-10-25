₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
#MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari's Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by royalsgist: 2:33pm
The former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has said the controversial reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina to the civil service is one scandal too many and the most lethal blow to the administration’s fight against corruption.
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday October 23, ordered the immediate dismissal of Maina from the Federal Civil Service and also called for a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.
This has generated series of reactions including that of the Former Minister of Education who said President Buhari should react and “own these Scandals and acts” as Maina’s reinstatement is “one scandal too many.”
She said the president needs to fix something that is fundamentally fundamentally broken the in current administration as the reinstatement of maina despite his being wanted by EFCC is a symptom.
SOURCE: https://royalsgist.com/2017/10/25/one-scandal-many-buharis-administration-ezekwesili/
#MainaGate is the most LETHAL BLOW yet to a struggling anti-corruption agenda that had the @officialEFCC increasingly isolated by the AGF.
https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/923093182514188288
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by Qsscruz(m): 2:40pm
Well, we never miss the water until the well runs dry.. We had a better option..Now we have to deal with these bunch of hooligans and clowns. Fighting corruption my foot..
Modified : Where is Jennifer but not the Nnaji? I need to also smuggle you out of this country.. I am fed up..
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by MrBONE2(m): 2:48pm
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by nairavsdollars: 2:51pm
A man you said is corrupt declared a thief wanted. You that wants to fight corruption to a standstill smuggled him into the country, gave him money, house plus double promotion as a DILECTOR . Mo gbe!
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by Paperwhite(m): 2:52pm
Buhari's matter seems to have tired this loud-mouthed BBOG woman after she endlessly and tirelessly abused Jonathan of corruption.Guess the difference is more clearer now?
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by Ojiofor: 2:56pm
The man that deposited his WAEC certificate to the Army is a total embarrassment
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by QueenOfNepal: 2:57pm
I'm tired of reminding buhari that he is a dullard
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by vedaxcool(m): 3:01pm
Very serious symptoms of sabouteurship
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by FarahAideed: 3:11pm
vedaxcool:
Are you saying Buhari is sabotaging his own govt?
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by okosodo: 3:19pm
Buhari is very difficult to defend
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:21pm
vedaxcool:You never see anything
Adeke
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by Letslive: 3:33pm
Buhari is a disaster
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by hucienda: 3:39pm
Madam Oby now wailing more than the initial wailers.
It doesn't take much for one with grey matter to know Buhari was in all these machinations as the other cabal members wouldn't have done anything this grave without his blessing.
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by HzRF(m): 4:25pm
It does not as a surprise to me
We know buhari and his corrupt party will ruin this country
We tried our best to tell Nigerians back then especially on nairaland
But the propaganda machine use by Apc then was well oiled
It was unstoppable
But 2yrs down
Just like it was predicted
We are here
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by fiizznation(m): 4:35pm
HzRF:Dude forget about this scandalous recall of Maina. If presidential election is held between jonathan and buhari today, believe you me, buhari will still defeat the clueless one.
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by aolawale025: 4:37pm
Looks like there are many camps within the government
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by Alday: 4:44pm
WE NEED A DATABASE OF LIES TOLD BY THIS ADMINISTRATION
They think they're doing me
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by HzRF(m): 5:59pm
fiizznation:
Of course
The ever poverty-loving Northerners will vote for him enmasse
It's their son against an infidel
And greedy thieves like tinubu, fashionable, amaechi, okoroawusa will help hi. With the south votes needed
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by eleojo23: 7:29pm
Well, me I just dey for my Main gate dey wait for 2019.
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by sotall(m): 7:29pm
OK
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by dayleke(m): 7:29pm
He no get no spinmeister ni fa?
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by Throwback: 7:29pm
Maina-gate is a destructive blow Buhari will never recover from.
He has fallen flat yakata inside the gutter of corruption.
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by three: 7:29pm
The attempt to extricate the President from all these one week one scandal is futile.
The man is fully aware.
There is NO cabal. GMB is the cabal.
This was the man you voted in with his antecedents.
Trying to create plausible deniability will not work.
Madam Oby should learn that you do not cut your nose to spite your face. There were other options than GEJ or GMB but anything but Jonathan blinded her from reason.
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by oluwasegun007(m): 7:30pm
1. GRASS CUTTING CONTACTOR- Northerner
3. MINING MAENA-Northerner
3. IKOYI MONEY-
Lubbish
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by NoBetterNigeria: 7:30pm
Bubu till 2023
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by daveson07(m): 7:30pm
as in,ayam not understanding
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by FarahAideed: 7:30pm
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by asawanathegreat(m): 7:31pm
Buhari attackers will not succeed him
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by enemyofprogress: 7:32pm
Buhari is nothing but a big disappointment to corruption sotey corruption dey cry for am
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by Throwback: 7:32pm
vedaxcool:
Who employed those saboteurs into power ?
Has the buhari regime reinstated any non-core Northerner that was dismissed before his own regime, yet we have instances of about 5 core Northerners who have found their way back from disciplinary disengagements from their previous job?
Buhari felt secure among his brothers, and they have caused him the kind of embarrassment that family cause. He has only himself to blame for this damning collapse of his administration.
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by quiverfull(m): 7:33pm
Truly, this scandal is a game changer. If Buhari does not act right on this one, then he loses all his credibility.
|Re: #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili by priceaction: 7:33pm
Buhari is totally lost to his government? How can so called a boss not knowing what is going in his/her company? Does such fit to be a leader? Too many controversies in this administration. This is what you get when you employ based in sentiments and mediocrity. The cabals are having a free day in this government but nepotism and stubbornness will not allow him to do the needful. Shame on him, showing us example of bad leadership.
