President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday October 23, ordered the immediate dismissal of Maina from the Federal Civil Service and also called for a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.



This has generated series of reactions including that of the Former Minister of Education who said President Buhari should react and “own these Scandals and acts” as Maina’s reinstatement is “one scandal too many.”



She said the president needs to fix something that is fundamentally fundamentally broken the in current administration as the reinstatement of maina despite his being wanted by EFCC is a symptom.



SOURCE:



#MainaGate is the most LETHAL BLOW yet to a struggling anti-corruption agenda that had the @officialEFCC increasingly isolated by the AGF.



Something is FUNDAMENTALLY BROKEN in Governance & #MainaGate is a mere SYMPTOM. Pres @MBuhari 's usual ALOOFNESS on such matters WON'T WORK.



#MainaGate is one SCANDAL TOO MANY for Pres @MBuhari 's administration. The time has come for the President to OWN these SCANDALS & ACT.

Well, we never miss the water until the well runs dry.. We had a better option..Now we have to deal with these bunch of hooligans and clowns. Fighting corruption my foot..



Modified : Where is Jennifer but not the Nnaji? I need to also smuggle you out of this country.. I am fed up.. 15 Likes

A man you said is corrupt declared a thief wanted. You that wants to fight corruption to a standstill smuggled him into the country, gave him money, house plus double promotion as a DILECTOR . Mo gbe! 34 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari's matter seems to have tired this loud-mouthed BBOG woman after she endlessly and tirelessly abused Jonathan of corruption.Guess the difference is more clearer now? 14 Likes

The man that deposited his WAEC certificate to the Army is a total embarrassment 29 Likes

I'm tired of reminding buhari that he is a dullard 24 Likes 1 Share

Very serious symptoms of sabouteurship

vedaxcool:

Very serious symptoms of sabouteurship

Are you saying Buhari is sabotaging his own govt? Are you saying Buhari is sabotaging his own govt? 10 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is very difficult to defend 11 Likes

vedaxcool:

Very serious symptoms of sabouteurship You never see anything





Adeke You never see anythingAdeke 10 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a disaster 9 Likes

Madam Oby now wailing more than the initial wailers.



It doesn't take much for one with grey matter to know Buhari was in all these machinations as the other cabal members wouldn't have done anything this grave without his blessing. 14 Likes

It does not as a surprise to me



We know buhari and his corrupt party will ruin this country



We tried our best to tell Nigerians back then especially on nairaland



But the propaganda machine use by Apc then was well oiled



It was unstoppable



But 2yrs down



Just like it was predicted



We are here 13 Likes

HzRF:

It does not as a surprise to me



We know buhari and his corrupt party will ruin this country



We tried our best to tell Nigerians back then especially on nairaland



But the propaganda machine use by Apc then was well oiled



It was unstoppable



But 2yrs down



Just like it was predicted



We are here



Dude forget about this scandalous recall of Maina. If presidential election is held between jonathan and buhari today, believe you me, buhari will still defeat the clueless one. 1 Like 2 Shares

Looks like there are many camps within the government 1 Like

WE NEED A DATABASE OF LIES TOLD BY THIS ADMINISTRATION









They think they're doing me 8 Likes

fiizznation:

Dude forget about this scandalous recall of Maina. If presidential election is held between jonathan and buhari today, believe you me, buhari will still defeat the clueless one.

Of course





The ever poverty-loving Northerners will vote for him enmasse



It's their son against an infidel





And greedy thieves like tinubu, fashionable, amaechi, okoroawusa will help hi. With the south votes needed Of courseThe ever poverty-loving Northerners will vote for him enmasseIt's their son against an infidelAnd greedy thieves like tinubu, fashionable, amaechi, okoroawusa will help hi. With the south votes needed 14 Likes 1 Share

Well, me I just dey for my Main gate dey wait for 2019. 5 Likes

OK

He no get no spinmeister ni fa?

Maina-gate is a destructive blow Buhari will never recover from.



He has fallen flat yakata inside the gutter of corruption. 6 Likes

The attempt to extricate the President from all these one week one scandal is futile.



The man is fully aware.



There is NO cabal. GMB is the cabal.



This was the man you voted in with his antecedents.



Trying to create plausible deniability will not work.



Madam Oby should learn that you do not cut your nose to spite your face. There were other options than GEJ or GMB but anything but Jonathan blinded her from reason. 12 Likes 1 Share



3. MINING MAENA-Northerner

3. IKOYI MONEY-







Lubbish 1. GRASS CUTTING CONTACTOR- Northerner3. MINING MAENA-Northerner3. IKOYI MONEY-Lubbish 7 Likes

Bubu till 2023

as in,ayam not understanding 2 Likes

1 Like

Buhari attackers will not succeed him

Buhari is nothing but a big disappointment to corruption sotey corruption dey cry for am 3 Likes

vedaxcool:

Very serious symptoms of sabouteurship



Who employed those saboteurs into power ?



Has the buhari regime reinstated any non-core Northerner that was dismissed before his own regime, yet we have instances of about 5 core Northerners who have found their way back from disciplinary disengagements from their previous job?



Buhari felt secure among his brothers, and they have caused him the kind of embarrassment that family cause. He has only himself to blame for this damning collapse of his administration. Who employed those saboteurs into power ?Has the buhari regime reinstated any non-core Northerner that was dismissed before his own regime, yet we have instances of about 5 core Northerners who have found their way back from disciplinary disengagements from their previous job?Buhari felt secure among his brothers, and they have caused him the kind of embarrassment that family cause. He has only himself to blame for this damning collapse of his administration. 1 Like

Truly, this scandal is a game changer. If Buhari does not act right on this one, then he loses all his credibility. 1 Like