Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by deantimes(m): 4:39am
FORMER President, Goodluck Jonathan, has exonerated himself from allegations that an Ex-President has been receiving N5 billion monthly from the Pension Fund.
http://headline.com.ng/amp/mainagate-jonathan-exonerates-n5-billion-pension-fund/
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by BruncleZuma: 4:41am
This Sunday is going to be a busy one for people who lack home training.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by FreddyKruger: 4:44am
Jonathan u suffer no be small...even wen dem no call ur name for matter, u jst know its u on the line. Such a pity.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by xandy84: 4:46am
How long does APC think they can get away with lie and propaganda? Instead of concentrating to nation rebuilding and providing their numerous electoral promises, APC result to lie and cheap blackmail. Propaganda can win you win but it can't get the job done. With less than two years to the next election and nothing to show then APC is going to the dust.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by Vatsyayana: 5:15am
Time will tell...
Old politicians have sucked us dry...new politicians are milking us everyday. They have mechanically destroyed our future and the future of our children yet unborn. They are all heartless. We are where we are today because of them. THEY ARE WICKED PEOPLE!!! THEY ARE A SATANIC FOLD!!!
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by dodelight(m): 5:34am
Though Jonathan's name was not mentioned, but which other former president will these nonentities refer to? Obasanjo or Yar'adua?
I even read somewhere that that's what Maina told Malami. Malami must be an idi*ot to believe that. If any top politician wants to take bribe or loot any fund, they won't be so stupid as to take a whooping 5BILLION Naira every month from a pension account, let alone the person of a President.
And if this is why Malami wanted an open hearing, then he only wanted to blackmail the so called former President. #Radarada!
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by Nutase(f): 5:51am
Between Malami and that yaraduas AGF Aondoase or whatever his name is I wonder who is the BOSS.
These guys make me wonder the kind of people the Nigerian judicial system is producing and even dashing SAN.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by vedaxcool(m): 6:01am
Mr. denier the same maina that you couldn't prosecute and provided protection is now the same individual you are chanting mainagate despite you providing his security and collecting your share during your reign of locust and stealing....#Mainamusttestify #SackMalami #StealingIsCorruption
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by Bari22(m): 6:03am
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by IamEmem: 6:04am
Lies and propaganda as usual to cover up their atrocities and evil, follows attorney who knew this information but yet orchestrated the return of Mina. Why not mention the name of the said ex-president with hard facts and figures and stop this concoctions.
Nonsense!!!
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by GOFRONT(m): 6:05am
N5Bn...........Whether True or Lie, it is possible in the Nigerian political bizness that a political office holder, Past or present could be receivin this amount of money fraudulently.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by aolawale025: 7:30am
Even the APC stooges know it's a lie. It's a poor attempt to shift the focus from Maina to their usual fall guy GEJ and PDP
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by Saaruman(m): 7:38am
This vegetable govt is the govt of lies and propaganda. After getting busted for secretly inviting Maina to help them in their change - chain agenda, they are now trying to use same Maina to execute their political vendetta.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by maasoap(m): 7:51am
aolawale025:Never trust a man who said that Stealing is not Corruption on a national television. Lol.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by Finstar: 6:13pm
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by dhamstar(m): 6:15pm
CORRUPTION EVERYWHERE. WHICH WAY NIGERIA??
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by KingOfAmebo(m): 6:15pm
I have been calling Buhari since yesterday but he is not picking his calls.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by autotrader014(m): 6:15pm
xandy84:
Very soon bro, very soon it will be over..
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by autotrader014(m): 6:16pm
maasoap:
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by cashlurd(m): 6:16pm
Everytime GEJ this and GEJ that!!!! Why can't this administration finish their tenure without trying so hard to implicate GEJ and divert the attention of the focused ones from the main issues affecting the nation.
Honestly, I believe that two years is more than enough to stop blaming GEJ or his past cabinet and work on the achievements you would want to be remembered for when you also become a predecessor.
When Yar'Adua came into power, he never for once blamed OBJ for his lack of achievement. Trump has not blamed Obama as much as PMb has blamed GEJ.
For PMB to come to power, he already knew things weren't done the right way. PMB came to fix and CHANGE the status quo... He should concentrate on that and stop the blame games.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by BruncleZuma: 6:16pm
Smokes and Mirrors
APC nah really one chance...
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by CarlyX8(m): 6:16pm
busahri
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by Throwback: 6:18pm
aolawale025:
So it is a lie now, but if it concerns the current government, every accusation is true?
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by wink2015: 6:20pm
President Jonathan wasted Ijaw opportunity and the opportunity of the Niger delta region.
Southern Nigeria will remain underdevelop untill they use their opportunity well.
AVOID all the 2nd term or 2nd tenure mentality which Jonathan wanted dearly to correct his mistakes in the south. That socalled 2nd term opportunity never ever came! It was gone for good!
Jonathan is now regreting his mistakes.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:23pm
Allegations everywhere.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by skedman(m): 6:25pm
I listened to fayose's interview on fireworks however i was forced to say that ekiti people are in big poo with that man . He was saying rubbish and we have people on nairaland supporting him.
I believe those supporting all these pdp are just silly
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by Jolar101(m): 6:26pm
Abubakar Malami is disgrace to AGF offices in the whole world.
AGF power is arrest wanting sitting president, governors and other elected office holders involving in corruptions. Not to go about harassing perceives political opponents, ethnic political and opposition political leaders.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by ItachiUchiha: 6:28pm
maasoap:
I know youre not learned and will turn this into insults, But according to our constitution, there are different punishment for either crime.. However, is stealjng corruption?
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by pascal558(m): 6:31pm
the score is rising and with about 20youths confirmed dead with a mother also confirmed dead too after news reached her that her son have been killed!Eiye,jewries,aye and malphite have turned edostate to a cementry with the governor folding his hand!!We can't allow this to continue,PROTEST NOW AND SAVE LIVES!!
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by SageTravels: 6:35pm
maasoap:
Never Trust A Man That Said ABACHA did not steal.
Re: Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund by BafanaBafana: 6:42pm
Jona jona
