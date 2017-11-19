Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mainagate: Jonathan Exonerates Self From Receiving N5 Billion Pension Fund (4028 Views)

Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) / Mainagate: Dambazzau Absent As Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) / #MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

FORMER President, Goodluck Jonathan, has exonerated himself from allegations that an Ex-President has been receiving N5 billion monthly from the Pension Fund.



A report which was credited to Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had alleged that the chief legal officer to the federation had told a Senate ad-hoc committee that an “Ex-President was taking N5 billion monthly from the Pension Fund.”



In a statement signed by Media adviser to the former president, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said, “it is a blatant lie hurriedly cooked up to divert the attention of the general public from the raging ‘Mainagate’ and other embarrassing scandals.



“We believe that the story was concocted as part of the unfolding grand design to always dodge responsibility and blame every evil act taking place in the present dispensation on the past Jonathan administration.”

http://headline.com.ng/amp/mainagate-jonathan-exonerates-n5-billion-pension-fund/



Lalasticlala





This Sunday is going to be a busy one for people who lack home training. This Sunday is going to be a busy one for people who lack home training. 3 Likes

Jonathan u suffer no be small...even wen dem no call ur name for matter, u jst know its u on the line. Such a pity. 16 Likes 3 Shares

How long does APC think they can get away with lie and propaganda? Instead of concentrating to nation rebuilding and providing their numerous electoral promises, APC result to lie and cheap blackmail. Propaganda can win you win but it can't get the job done. With less than two years to the next election and nothing to show then APC is going to the dust. 12 Likes

Time will tell...

Old politicians have sucked us dry...new politicians are milking us everyday. They have mechanically destroyed our future and the future of our children yet unborn. They are all heartless. We are where we are today because of them. THEY ARE WICKED PEOPLE!!! THEY ARE A SATANIC FOLD!!! 1 Like

Though Jonathan's name was not mentioned, but which other former president will these nonentities refer to? Obasanjo or Yar'adua?

I even read somewhere that that's what Maina told Malami. Malami must be an idi*ot to believe that. If any top politician wants to take bribe or loot any fund, they won't be so stupid as to take a whooping 5BILLION Naira every month from a pension account, let alone the person of a President.

And if this is why Malami wanted an open hearing, then he only wanted to blackmail the so called former President. #Radarada! 10 Likes 1 Share

Between Malami and that yaraduas AGF Aondoase or whatever his name is I wonder who is the BOSS.

These guys make me wonder the kind of people the Nigerian judicial system is producing and even dashing SAN. 4 Likes

Mr. denier the same maina that you couldn't prosecute and provided protection is now the same individual you are chanting mainagate despite you providing his security and collecting your share during your reign of locust and stealing....#Mainamusttestify #SackMalami #StealingIsCorruption Mr. denier the same maina that you couldn't prosecute and provided protection is now the same individual you are chanting mainagate despite you providing his security and collecting your share during your reign of locust and stealing....#Mainamusttestify #SackMalami #StealingIsCorruption 5 Likes 3 Shares

slowpoke

Lies and propaganda as usual to cover up their atrocities and evil, follows attorney who knew this information but yet orchestrated the return of Mina. Why not mention the name of the said ex-president with hard facts and figures and stop this concoctions.

Nonsense!!! 2 Likes

N5Bn...........Whether True or Lie, it is possible in the Nigerian political bizness that a political office holder, Past or present could be receivin this amount of money fraudulently. 1 Like

Even the APC stooges know it's a lie. It's a poor attempt to shift the focus from Maina to their usual fall guy GEJ and PDP 2 Likes 1 Share

This vegetable govt is the govt of lies and propaganda. After getting busted for secretly inviting Maina to help them in their change - chain agenda, they are now trying to use same Maina to execute their political vendetta. 2 Likes

aolawale025:

Even the APC stooges know it's a lie. It's a poor attempt to shift the focus from Maina to their usual fall guy GEJ and PDP Never trust a man who said that Stealing is not Corruption on a national television. Lol. Never trust a man who said that Stealing is not Corruption on a national television. Lol. 3 Likes 1 Share

For business ideas, visit www.entmirror.com

CORRUPTION EVERYWHERE. WHICH WAY NIGERIA??

I have been calling Buhari since yesterday but he is not picking his calls.

xandy84:

How long does APC think they can get away with lie and propaganda? Instead of concentrating to nation rebuilding and providing their numerous electoral promises, APC result to lie and cheap blackmail. Propaganda can win you win but it can't get the job done. With less than two years to the next election and nothing to show then APC is going to the dust.

Very soon bro, very soon it will be over.. Very soon bro, very soon it will be over.. 1 Like

maasoap:



Never trust a man who said that Stealing is not Corruption on a national television. Lol.

Everytime GEJ this and GEJ that!!!! Why can't this administration finish their tenure without trying so hard to implicate GEJ and divert the attention of the focused ones from the main issues affecting the nation.



Honestly, I believe that two years is more than enough to stop blaming GEJ or his past cabinet and work on the achievements you would want to be remembered for when you also become a predecessor.



When Yar'Adua came into power, he never for once blamed OBJ for his lack of achievement. Trump has not blamed Obama as much as PMb has blamed GEJ.



For PMB to come to power, he already knew things weren't done the right way. PMB came to fix and CHANGE the status quo... He should concentrate on that and stop the blame games. 3 Likes





Smokes and Mirrors



APC nah really one chance... Smokes and MirrorsAPC nah really one chance... 2 Likes

busahri

aolawale025:

Even the APC stooges know it's a lie. It's a poor attempt to shift the focus from Maina to their usual fall guy GEJ and PDP

So it is a lie now, but if it concerns the current government, every accusation is true? So it is a lie now, but if it concerns the current government, every accusation is true?

President Jonathan wasted Ijaw opportunity and the opportunity of the Niger delta region.



Southern Nigeria will remain underdevelop untill they use their opportunity well.



AVOID all the 2nd term or 2nd tenure mentality which Jonathan wanted dearly to correct his mistakes in the south. That socalled 2nd term opportunity never ever came! It was gone for good!



Jonathan is now regreting his mistakes.

Allegations everywhere.

I listened to fayose's interview on fireworks however i was forced to say that ekiti people are in big poo with that man . He was saying rubbish and we have people on nairaland supporting him.

I believe those supporting all these pdp are just silly

Abubakar Malami is disgrace to AGF offices in the whole world.



AGF power is arrest wanting sitting president, governors and other elected office holders involving in corruptions. Not to go about harassing perceives political opponents, ethnic political and opposition political leaders. 2 Likes

maasoap:



Never trust a man who said that Stealing is not Corruption on a national television. Lol.

I know youre not learned and will turn this into insults, But according to our constitution, there are different punishment for either crime.. However, is stealjng corruption? I know youre not learned and will turn this into insults, But according to our constitution, there are different punishment for either crime.. However, is stealjng corruption? 3 Likes

the score is rising and with about 20youths confirmed dead with a mother also confirmed dead too after news reached her that her son have been killed!Eiye,jewries,aye and malphite have turned edostate to a cementry with the governor folding his hand!!We can't allow this to continue,PROTEST NOW AND SAVE LIVES!! 1 Like

maasoap:



Never trust a man who said that Stealing is not Corruption on a national television. Lol.

Never Trust A Man That Said ABACHA did not steal. Never Trust A Man That Said ABACHA did not steal. 4 Likes 1 Share