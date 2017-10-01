



It was a successful gathering earlier today as political heavy weights, friends and associates of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi gathered together at his Hiltop Residence to celebrate his 66th birthday.



The leader of the league of friends, Sen. Yisa Braimoh revealed to newsmen that the people gathered are representatives of Friends and Associates of High Chief Dokpesi across board who have volunteered to work for him in ensuring he emerge as the next National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)



Sen. Braimoh noted that the strength of his follower-ship are Limitless, "today we have been blessed to witness this very special day to celebrate his 66th birthday". Senator Braimoh said.



A birthday card was later presented to him which was signed by all members of his campaign organization as a birthday present.



High Chief Dokpesi thanked them and expressed his profound gratitude for the tremendous sacrifices they have all made within the last couple of weeks, thereby putting together everything which has accumulated in no doubt a great results despite the challenges encountered.



“I cannot have a better presence than the presence of all of you am seeing here, am deeply grateful for the sacrifices you are making". Chief Dokpesi Said.



Dokpesi further implore them to be disciples and preachers of love, peace and unity for Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party.



“Although We may have our differences in trying to attain certain goals but the goals are common. A lot of people have said that Nigeria is not matured but I completely disagree”.



He concluded that the PDP must triumph and charged everyone to challenge their friends, delegates, neighbors to believe in the PDP and work for the success of the forthcoming National Convention.





