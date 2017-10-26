Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) (1955 Views)

A few days after Nollywood actress, Funke Alhassan Abisogun died after giving birth to her baby boy, her hubby who is popular Yoruba movie director, Taofeek Alhassan Abisogun held the naming ceremony for the child.



Amidst tears, the child was quietly named Ridwannullahi Olayinka Amobi Damilare Enitan Ayodeji Al-Hassan Abisogun in Ibadan, Oyo State.



Fine baby with bright future. Dad will remarry after a while and your new mom would treat you fine. 7 Likes

hmmm d kid is cute

Chai!

Eya

delishpot:

Fine baby with bright future. Dad will remarry after a while and your new mom would treat you fine. I hope so I hope so

So sad.

I pray God comfort this family, it must be a sad time for them.

Hhhhmmmmm



SO SAD THIS CAN OF THINGS HAPPEN



THE CHILD WILL NEVER SEE THE MUM..



#grace_will_abound

I nearly fainted trying to call all those names

May God be with child and grant the mother Al-janat fridaos 2 Likes

Baby it is well with you

Awwwnnn.. It is well

36govs:

RIP ma RIP ma

delishpot:

Fine baby with bright future. Dad will remarry after a while and your new mom would treat you fine.

What type of comment is this What type of comment is this

All this name for one person Hope he doesn't grow up and become slay king

Are those names not to much for the child?

Johnawesome:

All this name for one person

Hope he doesn't grow up and become slay king Goat fucker Goat fucker

Gosh, this is so sad.... She won't get the chance to see her child take his first steps and say his first words... May her soul rest in peace and praying God grant the husband and child the strength to get through this

Hmmmmm