Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) (1955 Views)

Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by 36govs: 7:44am
BY : WEB.ORG.NG

A few days after Nollywood actress, Funke Alhassan Abisogun died after giving birth to her baby boy, her hubby who is popular Yoruba movie director, Taofeek Alhassan Abisogun held the naming ceremony for the child.

Amidst tears, the child was quietly named Ridwannullahi Olayinka Amobi Damilare Enitan Ayodeji Al-Hassan Abisogun in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Via : http://web.org.ng/59/naming-ceremony-pictures-of-late-actress-funke-abisogun-child/

Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by delishpot: 7:52am
Fine baby with bright future. Dad will remarry after a while and your new mom would treat you fine.

Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 8:09am
hmmm d kid is cute
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by midehi2(f): 10:59am
Chai!
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 10:59am
Eya cry
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by midehi2(f): 10:59am
delishpot:
Fine baby with bright future. Dad will remarry after a while and your new mom would treat you fine.
I hope so
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by ayxmania: 10:59am
So sad.
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 10:59am
I pray God comfort this family, it must be a sad time for them.
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by lelvin(m): 10:59am
sad

Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 10:59am
Hhhhmmmmm

SO SAD THIS CAN OF THINGS HAPPEN

THE CHILD WILL NEVER SEE THE MUM..

#grace_will_abound
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by 1bunne4lif(m): 11:00am
I nearly fainted trying to call all those names
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by Naff24(f): 11:00am
May God be with child and grant the mother Al-janat fridaos

Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 11:00am
Baby it is well with you undecided
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by rotexteymie(f): 11:01am
Awwwnnn.. It is well
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 11:01am
RIP ma
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by divicode: 11:01am
delishpot:
Fine baby with bright future. Dad will remarry after a while and your new mom would treat you fine.

What type of comment is this
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by Johnawesome(m): 11:02am
All this name for one person Hope he doesn't grow up and become slay king
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by lagdmark(m): 11:02am
Are those names not to much for the child?
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 11:04am
Johnawesome:
All this name for one person
Hope he doesn't grow up and become slay king
Goat fucker angry
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by CynthiaChi(f): 11:04am
Gosh, this is so sad.... She won't get the chance to see her child take his first steps and say his first words... May her soul rest in peace and praying God grant the husband and child the strength to get through this
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 11:09am
Hmmmmm
Re: Naming Ceremony Of Funke Abisogun's Child (Photos) by Johnawesome(m): 11:09am
QuietHammer:
Goat fucker angry
Afonja nor just get brain Ode

