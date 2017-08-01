Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River (8413 Views)

The policemen parked Hilux buses at the entrance of the hotel, thereby preventing vehicles from GRA to gain access to Aba Road, just as they prevented vehicles from moving into the expansive hotel from the back gate.



The meeting, which was supposed to commence at 10 a.m. could not hold, as some of the delegates who had arrived were turned back, and told that the meeting cannot hold “because of national interest.”



…Details later







Heavily armed police officers and men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in the early morning of today (Thursday) barricaded Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, where the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF is supposed to hold its fourth session.

WHY? which national interest do dhey av at hand?.





they're tryna create anoda propaganda hia again. 2 Likes

By the time Buhari is finished with this country ehh 31 Likes 3 Shares

this is no more democracy 17 Likes

Yanga dey sleep trouble dey wake am. 10 Likes

Buhari is a disgrace... 21 Likes 2 Shares

FarahAideed:

By the time Buhari is finished with this country ehh 4 Likes 1 Share



Before we bring Buhari into this, There are other interests from the Niger Delta who doesnt want PANDEF to represnt them any more. It could be anyone.

Hmmm I see

Biggie225:





Maybe that is Jubril from Sudan and Not the President Maybe that is Jubril from Sudan and Not the President

National interest? where is Maina? 1 Like

It was not fsars that barricaded the vicinity rather men of NPF.. I was there today so get ur facts right before going public 6 Likes 1 Share

ikennaoma:

It was not fsars that barricaded the vicinity rather men of NPF.. I was there today so get ur facts right before going public What's d diff...?



We are saying a Fulani President is Satanic and we want restructuring to ease our yoke from the burden of our collective slave master of Danfodiyo descents and u are here talking Lubbish...!!



Is SARS no longer NPF...??



What's d diff...?

We are saying a Fulani President is Satanic and we want restructuring to ease our yoke from the burden of our collective slave master of Danfodiyo descents and u are here talking Lubbish...!!

Is SARS no longer NPF...??

Park.....well...Oga





Cross examination:



Prosecution Team: Do you this man?

Jonathan: Yes, he is Mazi Olisa Metuh



Prosecution Team: What is the relationship between the two of you?

Jonathan: Metuh was secretary of PDP..



To be continued





Great they want to strategise ...in case Justice Okon Abang decides to throw their godfather to jail next week

Cross examination:

Prosecution Team: Do you this man?

Jonathan: Yes, he is Mazi Olisa Metuh

Prosecution Team: What is the relationship between the two of you?

Jonathan: Metuh was secretary of PDP..

To be continued

Useless meeting

Is it an undemocratic meeting? 1 Like

Keneking:

Great they want to strategise ...in case Justice Okon Abang decides to throw their godfather to jail next week



Useless meeting

Keep selling your democracy Keep selling your democracy 3 Likes

Wehdon guys

Criminal get together all the time in Nigeria.

Wawu

Its obvious they dont want unity in southern Nigeria



Eye opener alert! 2 Likes

FarahAideed:

By the time Buhari is finished with this country ehh We would have lost every thing called freedom and democracy 2 Likes

Buhary inviting war...? 1 Like

Nobody stops Arewa youths meeting...God bless NK 2 Likes

FarahAideed:

By the time Buhari is finished with this country ehh



By the time the "Super Clueless One" finished with the country, Nigeria would have been returned to the pre-amalgamation era.



By the time the "Super Clueless One" finished with the country, Nigeria would have been returned to the pre-amalgamation era.

Shame!

People will still cheer the country even when there nothing to cheer for.. Self deceit 1 Like



The igbos want out with the Niger Delta.

The Yorubas want out.

The Middle Belt wants out too.

Let's leave the North to form their Almajiri Islamic Country alone.

maxti:

Before we bring Buhari into this, There are other interests from the Niger Delta who doesnt want PANDEF to represnt them any more. It could be anyone.

So you think its those other interests who called these polthiefs? Let's all accept that this country is dead.

The igbos want out with the Niger Delta.

The Yorubas want out.

The Middle Belt wants out too.

Let's leave the North to form their Almajiri Islamic Country alone.

Biggie225:





Are you from the cave or another planet? This has been bust3d days ago, son, it is a fake fake picture



Try harder next time, it is not Maina



Dead country. 1 Like