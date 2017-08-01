₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Desyner: 1:43pm
Heavily armed police officers and men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in the early morning of today (Thursday) barricaded Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, where the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF is supposed to hold its fourth session.
The policemen parked Hilux buses at the entrance of the hotel, thereby preventing vehicles from GRA to gain access to Aba Road, just as they prevented vehicles from moving into the expansive hotel from the back gate.
The meeting, which was supposed to commence at 10 a.m. could not hold, as some of the delegates who had arrived were turned back, and told that the meeting cannot hold “because of national interest.”
…Details later
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/just-heavily-armed-sars-officers-stop-pan-niger-delta-forum-meeting-rivers/
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Swaggzkid: 1:43pm
WHY? which national interest do dhey av at hand?.
they're tryna create anoda propaganda hia again.
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by FarahAideed: 1:45pm
By the time Buhari is finished with this country ehh
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by jdluv(f): 1:49pm
this is no more democracy
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by CampuChan: 1:51pm
Yanga dey sleep trouble dey wake am.
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Biggie225(m): 1:51pm
Buhari is a disgrace...
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Biggie225(m): 1:53pm
FarahAideed:
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by maxti: 1:54pm
Before we bring Buhari into this, There are other interests from the Niger Delta who doesnt want PANDEF to represnt them any more. It could be anyone.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/pndpc-not-pandef-acceptable-ndelta-platform-rnda-ref-ndcl/
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Homeboiy(m): 1:56pm
Hmmm I see
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by maxti: 1:57pm
Biggie225:
Maybe that is Jubril from Sudan and Not the President
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by DozieInc(m): 2:02pm
National interest? where is Maina?
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by ikennaoma(m): 2:06pm
It was not fsars that barricaded the vicinity rather men of NPF.. I was there today so get ur facts right before going public
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by ZKOSOSO(m): 2:12pm
ikennaoma:What's d diff...?
We are saying a Fulani President is Satanic and we want restructuring to ease our yoke from the burden of our collective slave master of Danfodiyo descents and u are here talking Lubbish...!!
Is SARS no longer NPF...??
Park.....well...Oga
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Keneking: 2:47pm
Great they want to strategise ...in case Justice Okon Abang decides to throw their godfather to jail next week
Cross examination:
Prosecution Team: Do you this man?
Jonathan: Yes, he is Mazi Olisa Metuh
Prosecution Team: What is the relationship between the two of you?
Jonathan: Metuh was secretary of PDP..
To be continued
Useless meeting
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by RIPEnglish: 2:50pm
These SARS office need to stoppage cuz they are not did what they telled them to did .
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Florimoe: 2:51pm
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Andyblaze: 2:51pm
Is it an undemocratic meeting?
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by felixomor: 2:52pm
Keneking:
Keep selling your democracy
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by hezy4real01(m): 2:52pm
Wehdon guys
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Mopolchi: 2:52pm
Criminal get together all the time in Nigeria.
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Boyooosa(m): 2:52pm
Wawu
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by felixomor: 2:52pm
Its obvious they dont want unity in southern Nigeria
Eye opener alert!
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by emmasege: 2:53pm
We would have lost every thing called freedom and democracy
FarahAideed:
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Firefire(m): 2:54pm
Buhary inviting war...?
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Foodforthought(m): 2:54pm
Nobody stops Arewa youths meeting...God bless NK
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by anatphils: 2:55pm
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Firefire(m): 2:55pm
FarahAideed:
By the time the "Super Clueless One" finished with the country, Nigeria would have been returned to the pre-amalgamation era.
Shame!
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Kingspin(m): 3:01pm
People will still cheer the country even when there nothing to cheer for.. Self deceit
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by Chiedu4Trump: 3:01pm
Let's all accept that this country is dead.
The igbos want out with the Niger Delta.
The Yorubas want out.
The Middle Belt wants out too.
Let's leave the North to form their Almajiri Islamic Country alone.
maxti:So you think its those other interests who called these polthiefs?
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by divicode: 3:03pm
Biggie225:
Are you from the cave or another planet? This has been bust3d days ago, son, it is a fake fake picture
Try harder next time, it is not Maina
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by 1Rebel: 3:07pm
Dead country.
|Re: SARS Stops Pan Niger Delta Forum Meeting In River by iukpe: 3:07pm
FarahAideed:But Naija need Buhari type of president. We no de hear word. ...for Johna' time, every person dey do anyhow.
